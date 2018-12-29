Eagles go 3-1

Kristian Russell | The News Surry Central lost its first game of the tournament, but Kevin Montero (10) and his teammates bounced back to win their second. -

BOONVILLE — On Thursday and Friday, the Surry Central basketball teams took part in the Bojangles Holiday Tournament at Starmount High School. The boy’s faced off against East Wilkes and Caldwell Academy over the two days. The Lady Eagles took on East Wilkes and South Stokes.

Boys:

East Wilkes 58 – Surry Central 56

Thursday night was an intense game on both sides of the court for Surry Central and East Wilkes. The Eagles were able to battle back to tie the game in the fourth, but East Wilkes held on to take the 58-56 win.

Surry Central knocked in the first basket of the night, when Noah Cox hit a layup. He was fouled as he went up and was sent to the charity stripe. His foul shot bounced around the rim and fell to the side. East Wilkes picked up the rebound and started towards its goal.

Abram Sparks led the way down the court and put the ball into Trey Lambert’s hands. Lambert looked around the court and decided to drive to the basket for a jump shot. With 6:50 left in the opening quarter, East Wilkes and Surry Central were tied 2-2.

East Wilkes was able to take the lead 30 seconds later with two successful free throws by Sparks. The lead didn’t last long for the Cardinals as Surry Central’s Nolan Mcmillen dropped a three-pointer for a 5-4 game. East Wilkes didn’t let the lead change phase them as they picked up the tempo and went on a six point scoring run. The Cards put up three baskets – two from Sparks and two free throws from Lambert. East Wilkes had taken the lead back with less than two minutes to play in the quarter.

Surry Central stopped its drought with a basket by Ryan Martin at the 1:50 mark. With the score 10-7 in East Wilkes’ favor, the Cards knocked down two more baskets before the first quarter came to a close. Huston Hall and Brayson Church both scored for the Cardinals to give their team a 15-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second, East Wilkes kept up its rally with a basket by Ben Longbottom. After that, both teams struggled to find baskets over the next three minutes. Surry Central was the first to score after the drought with baskets by Sy Kidd and Noah Cox. Mckennon Byrd closed out the half for East Wilkes with a basket. At halftime, East Wilkes led Surry Central 26-20.

Both teams came out of the half with a new momentum. East Wilkes kept up its pressure to hold on to the lead. At the end of the third, East Wilkes held a 48-42 lead over Surry Central.

East Wilkes and Surry Central traded baskets in the fourth quarter, as the lead changed four times over eight minutes. East Wilkes would score the go-ahead basket, then the Golden Eagles would score to take the lead back.

When the clock hit the one-minute mark, East Wilkes was down by two and they were sent to the charity stripe. Dylan Ward took a deep breath and hit both of his shots to tie the game 56-56. Surry Central got the ball back and made its way down the court with the clock ticking by. The Eagles put up a shot, but it bounced off the rim and into the hands of the Cardinals. East Wilkes made its way down the court and with 25 seconds left on the clock, Lambert drove to the basket and put in the winning shot. Surry Central ran out of time to make a basket and the Cardinals took a two-point win over the Eagles.

Surry Central 65 – Caldwell Academy 49

Surry Central bounced back from its previous loss to take a 65-49 win over Caldwell Academy on Friday morning. The game got under way late, as their was a leak in the main gym at Starmount High School. Surry Central was forced to move to the Middle School and wait around to play its 11:30 game. Tip-off happened around 12:45 for the Golden Eagles, and the late tip did not deter their momentum.

The Eagles were able to take control of the game early as they hit shot after shot. Surry Central made the most of its plays on both sides of the court to take a 65-49 win on the last day of the tournament.

The win improved the Eagles’ season record to 4-6.

Girls:

Surry Central 57 – East Wilkes 15

It was an easy opening game for the Lady Eagles as they took a blowout 57-15 win over East Wilkes. The Eagles outplayed East Wilkes on both sides of the court. Surry Central made the most of the turnovers by the Cardinals as they had breakaways that turned into positive points. Taylor Cochran led the team with 14 points on Thursday night. Megan Atkins had 13, while Mia McMillen and Savanah Atkins both had eight. Carlie Via added six, Brooklyn Lester had four and Alea Doby and Westmoreland both had two.

Surry Central 74 – South Stokes 35

Nine of Surry Central’s players put up points during its last game of the tournament. The Lady Eagles took the lead early and once again were able to dominate their opponent.M Megan Atkins scored 20 points for her team and had two rebounds. Savanah Atkins scored 11 points and had eight rebounds. Cochran and McMillen both had nine points, Via had eight, Blevins had six, Cabe had five, Westmoreland had four and Doby had two.

The two wins improved the Lady Eagles’ season record to 9-1. Surry Central will enter 2019 as the state’s fifth-ranked 2A team, according to MaxPreps.com.

Central will travel to East Surry on Wednesday night.

