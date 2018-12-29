East Surry splits in Yadkin

Kristian Russell | The News East Surry beat Forbush in overtime on Thursday, then lost to the Starmount Rams on Friday, -

BOONVILLE — The East Surry boys’ team went 1-1 during the Holiday tournament as they battled two Yadkin County teams. The first up was Forbush on Thursday in a game that went into overtime. On Friday, the Cards ended the tournament with a game against Starmount.

East Surry 75 – Forbush 71 (OT)

The second game of the tournament was an exciting one for fans of the East Surry Cardinals and the Forbush Falcons. Both teams traded baskets throughout four quarters and ended regulation with a 62-62 tie. The game then headed to overtime, where East Surry was able to capture the lead and hang on to take the four-point win.

Colby Guy scored the opening basket of the night with a jump shot from the post. Forbush answered back 20 seconds later, as Jordan Gentry put down a 3-pointer from the right arc. Landon Rockett gave Forbush the lead at the 5:59 mark with a layup. The game continued on with both teams trading baskets. East Surry knocked down two baskets as AJ Wilson hit a shot from the post and Dillon Mosley powered through the defense for a shot.

East Surry led Forbush 6-5, but the Falcons regained the lead with a 3-pointer by Ben Hughart. East Surry took the lead back then went on a scoring run with three consecutive baskets. Before the quarter was over, Forbush knocked down three baskets and East Surry put down two baskets. East Surry led the Falcons 18-15 at the end of the first.

In the second quarter, Forbush was able to outplay the Cardinals on both sides of the court. The Falcons knocked down several baskets to take the lead back. With 6:28 left before halftime, Forbush had a 20-19 lead over East Surry.

Forbush kept powering to the basket while the Cardinals struggled to maintain its footing. Eli Bullington and Wilson both scored for the Golden Eagles, but the baskets were not enough. Forbush had put up a strong second quarter to take a 34-24 lead at halftime.

Out of the half, East Surry took the lead back from the Falcons with speed and determination. The Cards went on a scoring run as Wilson knocked down three baskets and Mosley had one. Chase Hewitt and Bullington also added to East Surry’s impressive comeback to give their team a 43-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, it was another back-and-forth quarter. The lead changed four times and there were five ties in eight minutes. It was a keyed-up final period that saw the offenses put up basket after basket. At one point East Surry led the Falcons 47-40, and the Falcons battled back to tie the game and then take the lead. As the clock hit the one-minute mark, East Surry had the 58-55 lead over Forbush.

East Surry kept holding off the tough Falcons and led 61-57 with 34.8 seconds remaining. Hughart was able to make it down the court and find the hands of Landreth Cockerham, who knocked down a basket and then hit a free throw to pull the Falcons within one point. East Surry hit a free throw on the other side of the court to take the lead back to two points. With nine seconds left, Forbush made it down the court once again and as the clock hit two seconds, Hughart was fouled. He went to the charity stripe and hit both shots to tie the game at 62. East Surry tried to hit a shot from halfcourt, but the buzzer sounded and the game was headed to overtime.

In overtime, the Cardinals used the clock to their advantage and were able to outlast the Falcons to take the four-point win. Forbush had the lead first, but East Surry took the lead with a 3-pointer by Landon Stevens. East Surry added additional points off of free throws to take the 75-71 win over Forbush.

Starmount 62 – East Surry 46

After an impressive win on Thursday, the Cardinals took on the host, Starmount, on Friday night. Starmount proved why it is one of the top teams in the area, as the Rams took a 16-point win over the Cardinals. From the opening tip-off to the final buzzer, Starmount had control of the game.

The Cardinals didn’t let Starmount come out of the gate and take the lead early though, as East Surry traded baskets with the home team throughout the first quarter. Starmount took a 2-0 lead off of a basket by Tavis Bridges, then East Surry answer back with a basket by Wilson.

From there, both teams kept going back and forth until the last minute of the quarter. When the clock hit 1:06, Starmount was able to take a four-point lead with a basket by Trey Dezern. East Surry cut the lead to two points with two free throws by Hewitt. At the end of the first eight minutes, Starmount led East Surry 15-13.

The rest of the first half was all about the home team, with Starmount outscoring East Surry to take a 29-21 lead at halftime.

In the final two quarters, East Surry tried to battle back, but the home team stood strong. East Surry trailed Starmount by 10 points at the end of the third, then fell deeper into the hole as the Rams took a 62-46 win.

The Cardinals, who are 2-2 on the season, host Surry Central on Wednesday night.

Cards edge Forbush, then fall to host Rams