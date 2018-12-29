Lady Cardinals ‘sleigh’ Holiday tournament

Kristian Russell | The News East Surry came away from the Bojangles Holiday Classic Tournament with a 2-0 record. Here, Elle Sutphin goes airborne for two points in a 62-28 win over Starmount. -

BOONVILLE — The East Surry Lady Cardinals put on a show for its fans on Thursday and Friday as they took part in the Bojangles Holiday Tournament at Starmount High School. East Surry won both of its games by impressive scores.

East Surry 56 – Elkin 15

In the opening game of the tournament, Elkin had to play against the dominating East Surry Cardinals. From tip off till the final buzzer, the game was all about the red and black.

East Surry put up the first basket of the game as Elle Sutphin drive to the basket and hit a layup. Elkin was able to answer back on its next offensive play, when Chloe Osborne handed the ball off to Audrey Jennings who found the jump shot for a 2-2 game. This would be the last time Elkin would come close to the Cardinals for the next three quarters.

East Surry went on a scoring run with baskets by Cadence Lawson, Sutphin and Morgan Smith. With 5:15 left to play in the opening period, East Surry led the Lady Elks 11-2. Elkin was able to break its scoring drought in the fifth minute, when Savannah Collins pulled up from a shot from the post. The shot was a quick break in East Surry’s rally, as it once again picked up the tempo.

Sutphin put up four baskets in a row for East Surry to give the Cardinals a 19-4 lead with less than three minutes remaining. Jennings put up the final basket of the quarter for Elkin and Grace Cook knocked down the final one for East Surry. At the end of the first period, East Surry held a commanding 21-6 lead over Elkin.

Things didn’t get better for the Lady Elks in the second period, as East Surry knocked down basket after basket. Elkin only scored one basket in the quarter, which came from Jennings in the fourth minute. At halftime, East Surry led 34-9.

In the final two periods, the Cardinals did not let up their pressure as they ran a full-court press on the Lady Elks. The pressure by East Surry forced several turnovers, which resulted in the Cardinals scoring baskets. Elkin was unable to put up points in the third period.

On the other side of the court, East Surry racked up 16 points to take a 50-9 lead heading to the final period. When the clock hit 6:41, Elkin was able to break its 13-minute scoring drought. Selena Islas drove to the basket and powered her way through for the layup. Islas put up two more baskets for the Lady Elks before the buzzer sounded. East Surry put up seven points in the fourth, to take the 56-15 win over Elkin.

East Surry 62 – Starmount 28

The second game of the tournament was another cakewalk for East Surry. The Lady Cardinals took on the host team, Starmount, in a dominating game.

The Cardinals went on a scoring run as soon as the ball was tipped off. Cadence Lawson put up the first basket of the night for East Surry. Ten seconds later, the Cardinals stole the ball from Starmount and Morgan Smith put up a basket. The Cardinals kept pressing the Lady Rams and it was successful. Starmount had another turnover as it tried to make it down the court. The turnover resulted in a basket by Sutphin and East Surry led 7-0 with 6:10 left in the opening quarter.

Starmount was able to make it across half court on its next drive. Maddie Norman put up a three-pointer from behind the arc to cut East Surry’s lead to four. The Cardinals didn’t let the basket bother them, as they once again started putting up basket after basket. Sutphin, Kalia Sparks, Lawson, Dasia Lambert and Grace Cook all put up baskets before the first quarter came to a close. At the end of the first, East Surry led Starmount 27-9.

Things kept getting better for East Surry as the game continued on. The Cardinals knocked down 19 points in the second and held Starmount to just eight. East Surry was dominating the game with a 46-17 lead at the break.

In the final two quarters, the Cardinals didn’t let up their pressure on the Lady Rams. The third quarter saw East Surry put up nine points and the fourth they scored six. It was an impressive game all around the court for the Lady Cardinals as they took a 62-28 win over Starmount.

East Surry, the state’s 10th-ranked 1A team according to MaxPreps.com, improved to 4-2 on the season. The team will host Surry Central on Wednesday night.

