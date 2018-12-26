- Jeff Linville | The News - Jeff Linville | The News - Jeff Linville | The News

“Remember kid, there’s heroes and there’s legends; heroes get remembered, but legends never die.”

The Sandlot is thought by many to be one of the greatest baseball movies ever made. Released in 1993, the movie undoubtedly influenced the lives and careers of baseball fans alike.

Babe Ruth’s line in the movie about legends fits perfectly into the scenario currently facing members of our community. We are mourning the loss of a close friend, teacher, coach, and overall great person. Like The Sandlot, the man known by most as Coach Hall was undoubtedly one of the best ever.

Barry Hall’s passing has brought the community together as to celebrate the life and career of one of Surry County’s most influential figures. Those who never met Hall need simply to glance at his resume to understand just how much he meant to the sport of baseball.

Hall coached more than 1,000 games for East Surry, has the second-most wins in NCHSAA history at 734, and the most wins of any coach at a single school. He graced the inaugural Surry County Sports Hall of Fame, is a member of the North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and has been immortalized with the Cardinals at what is now known as Barry Hall Field.

But Hall’s resume isn’t what his colleagues will remember him for. Hall will be exalted for decades to come as his life lessons live on in all who crossed his path.

“I think he should be remembered as making people better, not in sports, but making us better men, better people, better teachers, and better family members. I hope that’s what he is remembered for. He made me want to be better at all that; at everything,” said Matt Scott.

Scott was one of the few men to have played for Hall, coached with Hall, and coached against Hall.

“What we should remember is that [Hall] loved us unconditionally, regardless if we could help him win or if we could play the next game or whatever,” Scott said. “He always loved us and he always cared for us. Sports were just the vehicle to meet people and education was God’s way to give coach Hall the ability to touch more lives than most people would have.”

Scott continued, “He meant more to me as a father figure and as a guy that I asked questions. Not really baseball questions, but questions about life, questions about managing people, managing programs. Not really how to field a ground ball or throw a change up but how to work to people.”

Another man deeply influenced by Hall was his fellow coach Harry Downs.

“He was probably my best friend,” Downs said, fighting back tears. “Good people die too young, it seems like it anyway.”

Downs continued, “He was straightforward; what he said went. He and I would start fussing during the game and people thought we were mad at each other. In the end, he wanted to win and I wanted to win. He didn’t want yes man to help coach, and he always had my back.”

Downs agreed with the sentiment that Hall was more concerned with how he treated and taught the young men on his team, and how they behaved, than he was about wins and losses.

“He believed that you don’t make anybody mad and you don’t run up the score,” Downs said. “Barry was friends with all the other coaches. I think he was greatly respected from all the other coaches, not just for winning but being the type of person he was. He made sure players shook hands after the game and that there was no cussing or throwing helmets. I think most of the players really enjoyed playing for him.”

Instead of just talking about Hall’s accomplishment’s, I decided to reach out to the community and allow those who were close to Hall to express what the legend meant to them.

“Coach Hall was more than a great coach and mentor, he was a great friend. He took me under his wing and for 15 years taught me about baseball, but he taught me even more about life. He was stern, but fair. He used tough love when needed, but love was always there. He was proud of the wins that East Surry produced, but he was more proud of the young men that came through our program and what they meant to our school and community. Few people knew this, but Barry Hall postponed his prostate cancer surgery for a week in June of 2002 just to make sure he could come to my wedding – that’s the type of man he was. I thank God for his friendship and for the example Barry Hall set for so many.” -Chad Freeman, former assistant to Hall for 15 years and current East Surry baseball coach

”Coach Hall was a good man. I loved competing against him and his teams. You knew you were going to play a disciplined, fundamentally sound, enthusiastic team and coaching staff. He always expected his players to respect the game, the umpires, and their opponents. I am fortunate to have called coach Hall a friend and will miss him. He was the same every time you saw him. He was quick to joke around but always wanted to know how you and your family were doing. I had the utmost respect for Coach Hall and his opinion of the job I did on the field as a coach mattered a great deal to me. He was so gracious in his praise for our teams and in the games we had with them. His impact on the people he came in contact with can not be measured but will live on in all our lives. God Bless the Hall family and those who loved Coach Hall.” -Scott Johnson, former Starmount baseball and football coach

“He was the kind of coach I liked; fair and to the point. In the Spring of 1988, he asked me to coach a Senior League baseball team. 30 years later, I’m still at it coaching Softball at Surry Community College. I thank him for thinking enough of me to get me started in coaching.” -Nathan Bowman, East Surry Class of 1987

“With coach Hall he didn’t care where you were from, how much money you had, whatever…. if you could play ball then you could play for him! He gave me a chance to be great. When I was playing baseball at Appalachian State in 2010 Coach brought his team to come watch me play in Boone. I don’t know if he knew just how much that meant but I won’t ever forget it. Heaven has a great coach on the way and someone that will love to look after the baseball diamonds forever – RIP Coach Hall” -Jordan Jessup, East Surry Class of 2007

“As I reflect on the years that I worked with Coach Hall, I have found that my most vivid memories are not really related to athletics. I helped Coach Hall for many years during the fall on Thursday and Friday nights at home football games. After the games we would go to his office and count the gate proceeds and I would ride with him to deposit at the bank. Obviously we talked about our upcoming seasons but the most meaningful talks were always about our families. I’m saddened by his passing and am thankful for the things he taught me about life. Not everyone gets to be that close to one of the best in the history of NC.” –Derrick Hill, former East Surry softball coach

“It’s always hard to hear about someone passing but this one hit me hard. Coach Hall was an amazing baseball coach but an even better person. He never gave up on me and always made time to talk to me whenever he saw me. There are so many memories going through my head but the one that sticks out is my senior year at North Stokes… The infamous Peach Rings. Ever since I was little, my family would always bring me food to the dugout during baseball games. Every game, no exceptions. Typically it was peanuts or seeds or beef jerky but this particular day, for whatever reason, someone handed me a big ole bag of peach rings. So naturally I dig in to these peach rings and Kyle Shinault is sitting right there with me gobbling these things up. It was in a bright blue bag and we were sitting right against the fence giving some chatter, partially distracted by these orange and yellow treats. Coach Hall is on third base allllllll the way across the field. Kyle and I had almost destroyed this entire bag when I hear a roaring, “SLLLAAATTTTEEEE,” coming from third. Everyone jumped, the field went silent, the game put on pause, Coach Hall’s blistering stare burning right through me as I got the chewing of a lifetime over having peach rings in the dugout. That next day he worked my tail off at first like I’d never been worked before. Fast forward to graduation, Kyle and myself sat close together and Coach Hall entered the stage. He calls both of us up there with a big grin on his face as tells how he took our peach rings from us to everyone at graduation. He then pulls candy out of his pockets and hands it to us and said he better not see us eat in his dug out again. Lesson learned. Thanks for so many memories, Coach. You will be missed by so many.” -Devin Slate, East Surry Class of 2011

“I remember coming back from college one weekend and seeing him. He asked me how the future was looking. I remember answering that I was starting as a freshman now and was very excited that my hard work paid off. Then he looked at me and said ‘No, I mean how does your actual real life future look? What’s next? What are you doing after college basketball?’ It’s the first time anyone ever asked me that. He wanted to know about me, not just sports. He wanted to make sure I was okay after all the hype of sports. From that point on when I saw him – we discussed my plans to be a Physical Therapist and to get my doctorate and how my internships and grad school applications were going. Then I would slide in some basketball achievements too.He’d just smiled and said, “You know I’m proud of you kid. You were a wild card and had everyone guessing and on their toes. I knew you’d turn out just fine. You’re just hard headed.”I think he knew how to handle just about every type of personality. He got through to this feisty defiant one, just by talking to be like an adult and questioning my answers not in a judgmental or condescending way, but in a way that showed care and concern. A way that really made me think and reflect. He will be greatly missed and I hope all the people he has mentored learned this attribute from him.” Kari Karns Perin, East Surry Class of 2001

“I could write a 10 page paper on all that I learned from Coach Hall, and I could write an even longer one with all of the fun memories I have of playing for him. He was a competitor, but he believed in doing things the right way. It was out of love for all of us (his players) that he demanded the utmost respect for himself, and for the game of baseball. I could never put into words all that Coach Hall means to me but I am thankful for the memories and stories that we will always share! Love you, Coach!” –Kyle Shinault, East Surry Class of 2011

“I worked with Coach Hall for 17 years and coached Legion baseball with him for 10 years. He was a great coach, but even a greater person and greater Christian. He only called me by last name no matter what the occasion. He probably was one of the most superstitious coaches I have ever been around. If we were winning, we took the same route to the ballpark, but if we had lost a game, we would take different way to the game. There are only so many ways to get to the Mount Airy ballpark. I think about those times and laugh at those memories. I am thankful for our friendship and our time coaching together.” –Walt Frye

“Coach Barry Hall has a lot to do with the man I am today. Outside of my family, he was one of the greatest influences in my life. I’m one of the few people who can say that getting cut from a team was a great stepping stone. I wasn’t a great player, not even a good player. I was a bench warmer who watched the game, the players, the coaches and the officials with a passion. Coach Hall pulled me aside before the baseball season my senior year and told me I wouldn’t make the team if I came out. There were two players far better than me at second base and Coach Hall and I both knew it. During the conversation, Coach Hall told me I should umpire. He said I knew the game better than most adults. This was in the day that anyone could call JV games. Coach Hall offered me the opportunity to officiate all of the home JV games. I asked Leonard Van Meter, a long time official, about equipment and he gave me some of his old gear. A couple of weeks later I, an 18 year old high school student, was on the field, umpiring a JV game and I never looked back. I served as a sports official for more than 35 years. Coach Hall served as a mentor, a fellow official in other sports and most importantly a friend. I am deeply saddened at his death but I am truly blessed to have known the man.” –Daron Atkins

“He was not only an Outstanding Coach. He was an Excellent Drivers Ed Instructor. He would sit a cup of coffee on the dash. In Driver’s Ed. Car. What was his point??? He did not want you slamming on breaks. And if you did you spilled his coffee all over Coach Hall. Lord knows ….I would never wanted to scald Coach Hall with coffee. I am 51 years old. Everyday I crank my car. I think about coach Hall. He had such an impact on my life. Along with many others. I will miss him. Such a wonderful person. Prayers for the family.” -Michelle Collins Matthews

“Coach Hall always taught me to stay humble, and to play for something bigger than ourselves. Playing in the state championship my senior year in 2014, we all wanted to win it for him. He deserved it. That was a true testament of how much he meant to us. Regardless of the outcome, that season was a memory I’ll never forget with him at the helm.” –Weston Payne, Mount Airy baseball coach and East Surry Class of 2014

“Coach Hall to me was a simple, most humble gentlemen anyone could ever meet. He taught me so much, but also went beyond that to show love and care to our team that enter the State Championship Team in 2007. I appreciate his time and investment in my life those years. Coach Hall was motivating, patient, inspiring, encouraging…and I could go on. Coach Hall gave us care and attention beyond the call of duty. A good coach can change a game, Coach Hall, which was a great coach, can change a life. You will be missed by many. I love you Coach.” – Anthony Durham, East Surry Class of 2008

“Coach Hall was a great role model for myself and everyone else’s life that he impacted. He was someone that taught me valuable life lessons and was more than just a coach for me. Looking back, I made some of my greatest memories through baseball because of Coach Hall. Luckily, I was one of the members that went to the State championship and that will be something I will always cherish. I am very blessed to have played for Coach Hall and will always remember him for more than just my coach! Thank you for everything!” –Scott Meredith, East Surry Class of 2014

“We were at Chatham Central, my sophomore year, I was scared to death to make a mistake. Being a sophomore on Varsity I felt like I couldn’t let the upper class men down. I was playing third and a ball got hit on the ground to me but it was out of bounds, I think if I remember correctly the ball went right between my legs and all I can remember is hearing coach hall in the dugout yell ‘we need a third baseman, that was just STUPID.’ That day stuck with me all throughout the rest of my career playing for Coach Hall. My senior year I was back to playing third base and didn’t make an error the whole season that I can recall. Coach Hall will always be remembered for more than a coach, he was a friend, a leader, and taught us more than just the game of baseball.” -Cody Ashburn, East Surry Class of 2014

The Cardinal Community remembers Barry Hall

