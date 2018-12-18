Central falls to sharpshooting Atkins

Kelly Mills Westmoreland | Special to The News Ryan Martin led the Golden Eagles with 12 points in Surry Central’s 54-37 loss to Atkins. -

WINSTON-SALEM — Surry Central’s boys are hoping for a new start before the new year comes.

The Eagles have now dropped four of five games with Tuesday’s 54-37 loss to Atkins. Central (3-4) couldn’t contain Atkins’ early flurry of offense in both teams’ opening game in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference.

Opposite of Surry Central, the Camels (5-2) have now won five of six games after dropping the season opener to Ronald Reagan. Atkins’ only loss since dropping a game to 4A Reagan was to North Forsyth, 50-49.

Central came out to a slow start, falling behind 17-8 after the first quarter. Three-point shooting has been an issue for the Eagles this season, with just one player shooting better than 20 percent from deep this season. Atkins, however, used the trey ball to their advantage.

Trey Baker, who led the Camels with 16 points, hit two triples in the opening quarter. Arrington Jones added a 3-pointer to round out the Camels’ 18-point quarter.

Travis Edwards joined in on the fun with a 3-pointer of his own in the second quarter.

Surry Central’s defense held Atkins to just 12 points in the second quarter, with the Eagles just behind with 10. Two of Central’s three leading scorers, Noah Cox and Nolan McMillen, were held scoreless in the first half.

Ryan Martin scored eight of his 12 points in the first half to keep Eagles in the fight, but only three other Central players scored in the half. Atkins had seven different players score in the first half.

Atkins’ hot hand carried into the third quarter where the Camels added three 3-pointers. Nine of Atkins’ 11 third-quarter points came from beyond the arc. In the first three quarters, 21 of the Camels’ points came from 3-pointers, while just 16 were 2-point field goals.

Cox and Martin each added four points in the third quarter, but Central was held to single digits in a quarter for the second time that night.

Central trailed 40-27 entering the fourth quarter and still struggled to put points on the board. Atkins outscored Central 14-10 in the final quarter to take the win, 54-37.

Central looks to bounce back up to .500 in a non-conference game against East Surry (0-0) on Friday, December 21. Atkins will travel to Glenn (3-3) tonight before resuming conference play on Friday night against North Surry (1-3).

Eagles start 0-1 in WPAC

By Cory Smith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

