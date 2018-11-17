Leave it to Beaver

Cory Smith | The News Elkin’s Boone Beaver (44) stiff-arms a Rosman defender en route to a 60-yard gain for the Elks. - Cory Smith | The News Buckin’ Elk senior Graylon Hughes celebrates a touchdown in Elkin’s 43-34 comeback victory over Rosman. - Cory Smith | The News Brett Beaver went 13-for-24 for 250 yards passing in Elkin’s first round playoff win over Rosman. -

HAYS — Things didn’t look good for the Buckin’ Elks after 15 minutes of playoff football.

Elkin (7-5) turned the ball over five times between the opening whistle and the 5:45 mark in the second quarter. Despite falling behind 20-0, the Elks regrouped behind Brett Beaver’s 250 yards passing to defeat Rosman 43-34.

The Tigers (3-9) got on the board first after a rushing touchdown from Marcus Stamey. The senior running back was a pain in Elkin’s side for the entire game, finishing with 87 yards on the ground and three TDs rushing.

The Elks tried to respond after Stamey’s touchdown, but a fumble on the next drive derailed any momentum Elkin had in mounting a counter. Elkin got the ball back after forcing a Tiger three-and-out, but the Elks fumbled once again to give Rosman possession in Elkin territory.

Elkin’s defense forced the first turnover of the night for Rosman when Brett Beaver recovered a Stamey fumble.

Beaver and the Elks once again found themselves in dangerous third-down territory. After an incomplete pass and a short run, Brett Beaver took to the sky. Beaver’s pass was intercepted by Rosman’s Samuel Chappell and returned to the Elks’ three-yard line. Stamey punched the ball in for his second TD of the night, putting Rosman up 14-0.

Things went from bad to worse for the Elks when Tiger quarterback Luke Stewart scored a 7-yard touchdown on the ground to increase the lead to 20-0 with 5:46 left in the second quarter. The Tigers missed the PAT.

Luke Bellia took advantage of his blockers on the kick return to give the Elks their best starting position of the night. On Elkin’s second play of the drive, Brett Beaver broke free for a 53-yard touchdown run. Brady Shugart converted the PAT to make it a 20-7 game.

Stamey continued to torment the Elks’ defense with carry after carry. Stewart did take to the air with a short pass to Chappell, but the ground-based offense did the most damage to Elkin. Stamey scored his third rushing TD of the night with 2:33 left in the half.

Down 27-7, the Elks were desperate for a score heading into halftime. Starting on their own 29, Brett Beaver connected with Tyler Mayes for a gain of eight right off the bat. Brett looked down the left sideline to Jaxon Godbey, but the pass was broken up by Rosman’s Lance Stewart. Mayes was tackled for a loss when attempting to make a short gain, forcing an Elkin punt.

On Rosman’s first play of the next drive, Elkin’s Graylon Hughes ran at Stewart like a 6-foot-1 cannon ball. Stewart tossed up a desperate attempt to prevent the sack, but was picked off by Bellia.

The ball changed possession twice more in the final minute of the half. The first came when Brett Beaver was intercepted, and the next was when Boone Beaver stripped Stamey and recovered the fumble.

The Elks carried momentum into halftime after Brett Beaver connected with Bellia on a 42-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 27-14.

Brett connected with Boone Beaver on the first play of the second half in what would be a 73-yard touchdown. The play was called back, however, thanks to a block in the back called on the Elks.

It took a little bit longer than they hoped for, but Elkin cut the lead to just six after Brett Beaver scrambled for a 9-yard touchdown run.

Back-to-back snaps for the Tigers and a resounding sack by Elkin’s Joshua Ferguson forced a Rosman punt. This was the first of many empty possessions for both squads in the third quarter.

Brett Beaver broke the scoreless streak with a 9-yard TD pass to Cortland Sturdivant with less than 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Elks led for the first time thanks to Sturdivant’s touchdown, 28-27.

Elkin didn’t let up as they forced a third-and-long for Rosman inside their own 10-yard line. Stewart heaved a pass toward the Tigers’ bench, and it was nearly picked off by Bellia. The Elks’ special teams unit made up for the near-interception by forcing a safety on the attempted punt on fourth-and-long.

Bellia redeemed himself for the dropped interception by returning the ensuing kickoff more than 60 yards to increase the Elks’ lead to 36-27.

Rosman scored for the first time in the second half after a four-minute drive resulted in Stewart plowing through the Elkin defense for a 3-yard touchdown run. Stamey sent the PAT through the uprights to make it 36-34.

Well-timed stops and a couple timeouts resulted in Rosman getting the ball back on Elkin’s half with less than five minutes to play. The Tigers mixed passing and rushing offense to move the chains and take time off the clock to prevent a potential counter.

The first nail in the coffin for Rosman came when Boone Beaver intercepted Stewart with 2:58 remaining. Elkin’s icing on the cake came when a late touchdown put them up 43-34 and sent them to the second round.

Elkin’s win over Rosman marks the first time the school has won playoff games in back-to-back years since 2009-2010. The Elks look to continue their postseason success against Robbinsville next week.

