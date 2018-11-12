Best of Fall pt. 2

Last second comebacks, new personal records, heartbreak, and overcoming the odds were seen across the board during Fall sports. Some teams needed time to adjust after returning to school from Summer vacation, while others looked as if they hadn’t stopped playing from last season.

We at the Mount Airy News have published article upon article describing the accomplishments of these young men and women. Now, we let their actions tell the stories.

Adrian Cabrera is one of five Greyhound seniors that led North Surry to an 11-8-1 season.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_0012.jpg Adrian Cabrera is one of five Greyhound seniors that led North Surry to an 11-8-1 season. Cory Smith | The News

The Mount Airy Bears celebrate a penalty kick shootout victory over the then No. 1 ranked Bishop McGuinness Villains.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_SoccerMA.jpg The Mount Airy Bears celebrate a penalty kick shootout victory over the then No. 1 ranked Bishop McGuinness Villains. Cory Smith | The News

East Surry goalkeeper Ethan Casstevens blocks a penalty kick against South Stokes.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_SES.jpg East Surry goalkeeper Ethan Casstevens blocks a penalty kick against South Stokes. Cory Smith | The News

Surry Central fans embrace the Golden Eagles on the soccer field following a third-round playoff loss.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_SoccerSCedit.jpg Surry Central fans embrace the Golden Eagles on the soccer field following a third-round playoff loss. Cory Smith | The News

North Surry sophomore Delaney Fulk (8) led the Western Piedmont 2A Conference with 672 assists in 2018.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_VNS.jpg North Surry sophomore Delaney Fulk (8) led the Western Piedmont 2A Conference with 672 assists in 2018. Cory Smith | The News

Brooke Lankford, one of Mount Airy’s two main setters, finished fifth in the Northwest 1A Conference with 359 assists.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_VMA.jpg Brooke Lankford, one of Mount Airy’s two main setters, finished fifth in the Northwest 1A Conference with 359 assists. Cory Smith | The News

Surry Central Head Coach Brittany Tolbert finished with a 9-3 conference record in her first season with the Golden Eagles.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_VSC.jpg Surry Central Head Coach Brittany Tolbert finished with a 9-3 conference record in her first season with the Golden Eagles. Cory Smith | The News

East Surry reached the Final Four in the NCHSAA 1A State Playoffs before falling to Polk County.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_VESedit.jpg East Surry reached the Final Four in the NCHSAA 1A State Playoffs before falling to Polk County. Cory Smith | The News

The East Surry duo of Sarah Mann (left) and Abigail Martin (right) won both the Northwest 1A Conference Doubles Tournament and Regional Doubles Tournament.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_TES.jpg The East Surry duo of Sarah Mann (left) and Abigail Martin (right) won both the Northwest 1A Conference Doubles Tournament and Regional Doubles Tournament. Cory Smith | The News

North Surry’s Ryan Smith (white) leads the Hounds with 1,101 yards rushing on 151 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_FESedit.jpg North Surry’s Ryan Smith (white) leads the Hounds with 1,101 yards rushing on 151 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns. Cory Smith | The News

In his first regular season as Mount Airy’s starting quarterback, Holden Poindexter went 129-for-206 for 2,738 yards passing and 37 passing touchdowns.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_FMAedit.jpg In his first regular season as Mount Airy’s starting quarterback, Holden Poindexter went 129-for-206 for 2,738 yards passing and 37 passing touchdowns. Cory Smith | The News

Cardinal QB Stephen Gosnell has 1,023 yards passing and a team-high 717 yards rushing for East Surry.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_0143edit.jpg Cardinal QB Stephen Gosnell has 1,023 yards passing and a team-high 717 yards rushing for East Surry. Cory Smith | The News

Surry Central senior Ryan Martin had a solid season for the Eagles despite their struggles this season.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_DSC_0203.jpg Surry Central senior Ryan Martin had a solid season for the Eagles despite their struggles this season. John Cate | The News

Surry Central’s senior tennis players celebrate with the 2A West Regional runner-up trophy after completing the longest state playoff run in program history.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_IMG_20181031_172259115_HDR.jpg Surry Central’s senior tennis players celebrate with the 2A West Regional runner-up trophy after completing the longest state playoff run in program history. John Cate | The News

The Lady Bears’ Alyssa Cox won her third straight Northwest 1A Conference Player of the Year award in leading Mount Airy to the Northwest Conference title this season. She went on to win the regional title and finish fifth in the state.