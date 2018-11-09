FYAL’s Super Bowl games today

FYAL Photo The Mount Airy JV Bears of the Foothills Youth Athletic League will try to complete an undefeated season this morning in the Super Bowl against the Pilot Mountain Cardinals. The game is at 9:30 a.m. at North Surry High School. -

It’s a Football Saturday, and the Bears and Cardinals will be having at it on the gridiron today.

No, you didn’t read that wrong, and the Mount Airy News didn’t accidentally re-publish a story from two weeks ago. Instead, it’s time for the annual Foothills Youth Athletic League Super Bowl games.

The FYAL will be contesting the championship in its JV and and Varsity Divisions this morning, and among the three programs represented in these games are the Mount Airy Bears and the Pilot Mountain Cardinals. The league contains teams from both Surry and Stokes counties, but Super Bowl Saturday will be an all-Surry affair. The White Plains Raiders, who made the championship game in the Varsity Division, are the only other team involved in the championship festivities. White Plains is a school that feeds into the North Surry system.

The championship of the JV Division will begin at 9:30 a.m., pitting the Bears (7-0) against the Cardinals (7-1). The teams finished first and second in regular-season play. Last week, the top four teams advanced to the playoffs, with the Bears beating the Franklin Greyhounds 40-0, and the Cardinals holding off the Raiders 13-6. The championship game is a rematch of an early-season game played on Sept. 8, in which the Bears won 20-9, also at North Surry. That was the closest game that Mount Airy has played in to date.

“Some years we get a big crowd for these games, and we’re hoping we do this year,” said league president Chad Riddle. “We should this year, since the JV final is Mount Airy against Pilot Mountain, which is a big rivalry in high school, and then the varsity game is Mount Airy against kids from the North Surry area.”

Following the completion of the JV game, the varsity teams will take the field, with the varsity version of the Bears taking on White Plains for the championship at 11.

This is the first season that the JV division has competed for its own championship. In past years, the JV teams’ playoffs were based on the records of the varsity teams, but this year, playoffs were based on each JV team’s own record. While the new format emphasizes competition more, half of each JV game is still used toward developing the skills of the younger players.

As many as 1,500 children have played in the league in past years, Riddle said. The league was known as “Surry County Little League” until last year, when the national organization of Little League Baseball chose to enforce its trademarks on the “Little League” name.

“We got some blowback on that from Little League baseball, so we changed our name to Foothills Youth Athletic League,” Riddle said.

Although numbers were down and one team didn’t compete this season, there were still more than 900 children playing football or cheerleading as part of the FYAL this fall. The league has been in operation under some name for more than 50 years, he said.

While the JV Bears dominated their division, the varsity Bears are looking to complete a comeback from a lackluster regular season. Mount Airy won just one game in the regular season, and were coming off a 12-7 loss to the West Stokes Prowlers when the playoffs began on Oct. 27. The Bears were playing West Stokes again, but given a second chance, came away with a 20-6 win and a spot in the semifinals against the Greyhounds. Franklin had beaten Mount Airy decisively in both regular-season meetings, 19-0 on Sept. 1 and 27-12 on Oct. 6, but the third time was the charm for the Bears, who won 26-6 to advance to the finals.

Mount Airy will have to avenge another two losses on Saturday to become champions. White Plains beat Mount Airy 40-6 and 48-0 when the teams played on Sept. 8 and Oct. 20, respectively.

The Raiders are unbeaten at 8-0 and have only been challenged once, in a 32-20 victory over the Pilot Mountain Cardinals on Sept. 29. They faced the Cardinals again last Saturday and won 54-0. White Plains had a bye in the first round of the playoffs before facing Pilot again.

Admission to the games is $5, with children five and under admitted free.

Bears, Cardinals and Raiders playing for youth football titles

