Morris steps down as MA volleyball coach

After six seasons as head coach of the Mount Airy volleyball team, head coach Chuck Morris announced Friday that he was stepping down.

Morris’ teams posted an 89-71 record in his tenure and made the state playoffs in all six of his seasons. After posting a 6-19 record with a young team in his debut season, the Lady Bears rose to the top of the conference in just two years, claiming the Northwest 1A Conference title in 2015 with a 10-1 league mark.

Mount Airy was second in the league a year later, but still posted a 23-6 record and advanced to the third round of the 1A state playoffs. The Lady Bears were the No. 8 ranked team in the state according to MaxPreps in 2015 and ninth the next season. A number of his players signed with college programs after completing their careers with Mount Airy.

Morris’ final team posted a 13-13 record and reached the state playoffs, where the Lady Bears lost to South Stanly.

The Lady Bears’ had one of their best stretches in many years under Morris’ guidance, as players such as Katie Hicks, Sarah Lankford, Sadie Brooks and Madeline Mayfield came into their own during the 2015 season. Mount Airy won its first 12 matches of the season and was ranked No. 1 among 1A teams by MaxPreps for a portion of the season. The team reached the third round of the playoffs before falling in five sets to Community School of Davidson, which advanced to the West Regional final that year.

In 2016, Hicks graduated, but Arry Ward stepped up to the varsity and the team had another outstanding season, only losing to county rivals North Surry and East Surry during the regular season. Lankford won a second straight NW1A Player of the Year citation, and Brooks was third in the state among 1A players with 366 kills. The team reached the third round of the playoffs again.

Despite losing many of its standouts after that season, the 2017 Lady Bears still finished outright second in the league, and Mayfield was named league Co-Player of the Year on a team that made it to the second round of the playoffs. The team had a similar season in 2018, with Hanne Cooke stepping up to give the Lady Bears another league Player of the Year in her senior year.

The school hasn’t announced a replacement for Morris yet.

