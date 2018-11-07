All gold everything

Mount Airy football’s conference championship win Saturday night wasn’t the only accolade being celebrated by the Granite Bears.
The Bears honored one team and one individual state champion from the 2017-2018 school year at halftime of Saturday’s game. Receiving state championship rings were the Lady Bears’ basketball team and indoor track state champion Kathlyn Mauck.
Mauck shocked the indoor track world with a victory in the 2018 1A/2A Indoor Track and Field State Championship on February 9. Mauck defeated 23 higher-seeded opponents to claim the high jump title. Mauck’s winning jump was at a height of five-feet-two-inches (5’2”).
Just now a rising junior with the Granite Bears, Mauck looks to add more hardware as the 2018-2019 indoor track season approaches.
In addition to Mauck’s championship, the Bears celebrated one of the most successful teams in the state over the past two years. The Lady Bears basketball team went back-to-back victories over Pamlico in both State Championship games.
The 2018 Bears finished 27-2 and consisted of five seniors, four juniors, and three sophomores: seniors Madeline Mayfield, Jo Snow, Asherah Smith, Tatyana Long, and Arry ward; juniors Shaunae Sawyers, Bailey Flippen, Lexi Snow, and Alyssa Cox; and sophomores Elizabeth Heck, Cydney Boyer, and Emma Hall.
Mount Airy outscored tournament opponents by an average of more than 25 points, including a 37-point win in the championship.
