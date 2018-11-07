All gold everything

Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy graduate Asherah Smith averaged a team-high 16.1 points for the 2018 Lady Bears on the way to a second-straight 1A State Championship. - Cory Smith | The News Indoor track state champion Kathlyn Mauck and the 2017-2018 Lady Bears basketball team were awarded their state championship rings at halftime of Saturday’s football game. - Cory Smith | The News Kathlyn Mauck won the NCHSAA 1A/2A indoor track high jump State Championship back in February. -

Mount Airy football’s conference championship win Saturday night wasn’t the only accolade being celebrated by the Granite Bears.

The Bears honored one team and one individual state champion from the 2017-2018 school year at halftime of Saturday’s game. Receiving state championship rings were the Lady Bears’ basketball team and indoor track state champion Kathlyn Mauck.

Mauck shocked the indoor track world with a victory in the 2018 1A/2A Indoor Track and Field State Championship on February 9. Mauck defeated 23 higher-seeded opponents to claim the high jump title. Mauck’s winning jump was at a height of five-feet-two-inches (5’2”).

Just now a rising junior with the Granite Bears, Mauck looks to add more hardware as the 2018-2019 indoor track season approaches.

In addition to Mauck’s championship, the Bears celebrated one of the most successful teams in the state over the past two years. The Lady Bears basketball team went back-to-back victories over Pamlico in both State Championship games.

The 2018 Bears finished 27-2 and consisted of five seniors, four juniors, and three sophomores: seniors Madeline Mayfield, Jo Snow, Asherah Smith, Tatyana Long, and Arry ward; juniors Shaunae Sawyers, Bailey Flippen, Lexi Snow, and Alyssa Cox; and sophomores Elizabeth Heck, Cydney Boyer, and Emma Hall.

Mount Airy outscored tournament opponents by an average of more than 25 points, including a 37-point win in the championship.

Mount Airy graduate Asherah Smith averaged a team-high 16.1 points for the 2018 Lady Bears on the way to a second-straight 1A State Championship. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Smith.jpg Mount Airy graduate Asherah Smith averaged a team-high 16.1 points for the 2018 Lady Bears on the way to a second-straight 1A State Championship. Cory Smith | The News Indoor track state champion Kathlyn Mauck and the 2017-2018 Lady Bears basketball team were awarded their state championship rings at halftime of Saturday’s football game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_team.jpg Indoor track state champion Kathlyn Mauck and the 2017-2018 Lady Bears basketball team were awarded their state championship rings at halftime of Saturday’s football game. Cory Smith | The News Kathlyn Mauck won the NCHSAA 1A/2A indoor track high jump State Championship back in February. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Mauck.jpg Kathlyn Mauck won the NCHSAA 1A/2A indoor track high jump State Championship back in February. Cory Smith | The News

Mauck, Lady Bears b-ball receive rings

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith