MAHS hosting UTR tennis event

A local tennis instructor has organized a tournament for today at Mount Airy High School.

The Mayberry MatchPlay will have warmups at 10 a.m. and matches to start at 10:30 a.m.

George Kriek said a dozen local tennis players will take on a group traveling up from the Lake Norman area, with the tournament using UTR ratings and credits.

Kriek has taught tennis lessons for more than three decades and splits his time between Mount Airy and helping his brother with the Johan Kriek Tennis Academy in Palm Springs, Florida.

Older brother Johan turned pro in 1978 and rose as high in the ATP rankings as seventh in 1984. He won 14 titles including back-to-back Australian Opens (1981-82). He is also known for his charitable efforts, such as starting the Global Water Foundation, seeking to provide clean drinking water to impoverished areas.

Having been born in South Africa and studying the playing styles and training methods from around the world, George said he enjoys working with those willing to work hard enough to use tennis as a tool to get into college. Some of the teens who go through his brother’s academy receive scholarships to high Division I schools, he said, but he also enjoys helping kids make the squad for Division II and III colleges, too.

One of the trends he said he has seen over the past year and a half is a growing acceptance in the States to a ratings system that is already popular in other countries.

Kriek said UTR (Universal Tennis Ratings) is a worldwide rating system for tennis players that many college coaches are now using to track potential recruits. According to the UTR website, the database has tracked more than eight million matches across more than 200 countries.

The U.S. Tennis Association method looks at how many matches a person wins in a tournament, said Kriek.

The UTR website says the system gives points based off two questions: “Who did you play, and what was the score?”

In ranking football teams, for instance, the polls do take into consideration close losses, said Kriek, but that’s not how the USTA has done rankings.

The matches today will have eight-game pro sets, and a player will earn points based off whether it is an 8-6 match or 8-1, he noted.

The USTA has a $25 annual membership fee, then there is a $50 tournament fee for events, said Kriek. There is no fee to sign up with UTR, and the cost to the players today is less at $27.

As a coach, Kriek said he has always felt frustrated with event rules that don’t allow coaches to give instruction to players during matches. Serena Williams and her coach came under fire at the U.S. Open in September for simple hand gestures from the stands.

In the UTR system, he said coaches can speak to players during the 90-second period during court changeovers.

The players

Taking part today are kids from Surry County as well as a couple from Carroll County High in Virginia. If it isn’t a perfect 12-on-12 matchup of locals with the visitors, then one of the Carroll kids can switch sides, Kriek said.

For bragging rights, he had a small dish made at a trophy shop that the winning side can hold until a rematch Nov. 17 down at Butler High School.

The kids from the visiting team come from places like Lake Norman, Mint Hill, Matthews and Waxhaw, he said.

The locals are Hailey Martin, Luke Simpson, Jacob Majure, Emory Bray, Audrey Brown and George Kriek, all of Mount Airy; Sarah Mann, Pinnacle; Abigail Martin and Tara Martin of Ararat; Luke McComb, State Road; Ryan Vasata, Elkin; Audra Horton, Fancy Gap, Virginia; and Jeremy Rowlett, Wytheville, Virginia.

East Surry’s doubles team of Mann and Martin was coached at school by East coach Alison Hooker, but Kriek said he worked with the girls away from school. If East Surry had advanced to the state championship in dual-team play, the girls wouldn’t have been available for this event, but once the team lost in the Final Four, Kriek said the partners called him to say that they wanted to play.

This is just a one-day event, he said. Some of the events he has attended in Florida are from Friday to Sunday — like some area AAU basketball tournaments. Not only is there a cost to play, but then the parents have to get hotel rooms and eat meals in restaurants, so it can cost hundreds of dollars for one weekend.

For this event, everyone is guaranteed one doubles match and two singles matches, he said. The players and their final scores will be entered into the UTR system, so that second and possible third matches are based off the instantaneous rankings.

Those interested in learning more about UTR can visit the website at www.myutr.com. Those wanting more information about UTR events like this can contact George Kriek at (336) 648-5147.

