Cards come up short in Final Four

PILOT MOUNTAIN — It was standing room only at East Surry as fans of both the Cardinals and Polk County Wolverines watched their teams battle for a spot in the 1A State Championship.

A back-and-forth battle resulted in the Wolverines eliminating East Surry for the second year in a row. Three of the four sets had to be decided in extra points in Polk’s 3-1 win.

“I’m upset for them because they’ve worked so hard this season,” said East coach Caleb Gilley. “No one thought we would be right here, but we battled every day, we got better every day, and I’m just so proud of them.”

East (25-5) faced an uphill battle coming into the 2018 season. The Cardinals were without three starters from the previous season and had just two seniors on the roster. After going 29-3 in 2017, the Lady Cards matched their previous loss total just seven matches into 2018.

Something changed when the Cards dropped a match to North Surry and fell to 8-4. The team played with a sense of urgency and took no opponent for granted. This resulted in a 17-match winning streak that included another perfect campaign in the Northwest 1A Conference.

The Cardinal faithful came out in droves to cheer the girls on. Gilley said the love of the fans and the student section really helped his team, not only in Thursday’s match but throughout the season.

“Playing at home and in front of the students is a big thing,” Gilley said. “We have great crowd support. The community of Pilot Mountain is second to none when it comes to supporting East Surry athletics. Overall, that’s truly what makes East Surry one of the best athletic programs in the state.”

Polk County (20-8) came out firing on all cylinders. The Wolverines’ leading attacker, Grace Lauer, had a two kills that put Polk up 6-3.

The Cardinals’ offense came to life soon after. Allie Bruner and Anna Kate Badgett kept the ball of the ground, allowing setter Ally McCraw to connect with Kylie Bruner and Maggie Holt.

There were very few errors in the first set as the teams traded blows. The first set featured 10 ties and five lead changes. The biggest lead of the first set was three points for the Wolverines and two points for the Cardinals.

Long rallies and traded attacks eventually led to East taking a 23-21 lead. Kills from Polk’s Mireya Roman tied the set at 23-23. East Surry took a one-point lead off a kill from Kylie Bruner, but blocks by the Wolverines Landry Edwards put Polk back ahead 25-24.

The final points of the first set were decided by long rallies. Polk County was the first team to win back-to-back points to take the set 27-25.

Errors doomed the Cardinals early as they gave up a 5-0 lead to the Wolverines in set two. Instead of a continuous back-and-forth affair like the first set, East trailed for most of the second set. The Cards would fight back within a point or two, only to give away the serve.

The Lady Cardinals finally tied the set at 17-17 on consecutive aces from Morgan Smith. A kill from Holt gave East its first lead of the set.

Once the Cards took an 18-17 lead, no team scored back-to-back points until East scored points 25 and 26. Both back lines dove all over the court to force long rallies. For East, it was Gracie Bullington and Smith, while Kristen Hall and Roman did so for Polk.

Anna Kate Badgett earned point 26 for East with a well-placed ace. This didn’t end the set, however, as Polk County had 25. The Cardinals would take a one-point lead only for the Wolverines to match it. Finally, a block by Emma Brown and ace from Allie Bruner ended the set. East tied the match 1-1 with a 30-28 win.

The Wolverines once again took a three-point lead off strong net play from Marilyn Castillo and Lauer in set three. No matter how well East played, Polk maintained the lead.

At 13-9, Polk County went off. The Wolverines scored six straight points for the longest one-sided stretch of the night. Polk’s back row refused to let the ball hit the ground, putting all the pressure on East Surry to stay alive.

Things went from bad to worse when East’s Smith left the court with an arm injury. Smith sat for the remaining points as Polk County won the third set 25-12.

Smith returned in the fourth set but it seemed nothing could take the lead from Polk. Holt was all over for East, both on offense and defense, but the Wolverines kept a three-point lead alive. Down 12-18, Allie and Kylie Bruner brought the Cardinals back with their season on the line.

“They weren’t going to go down without a fight,” Gilley said. “They did everything they could. Some balls didn’t go our way, and that’s how it goes.”

East finally tied the set at 22-22 off a kill from Holt. The Cardinals led 24-22 when Polk County called a timeout. East needed just one point to force a fifth set and, while they did it get, it came too late.

The Wolverines tied the set at 24-24 before East could score again. Polk County then scored three straight points to win the set and advance to the State Championship on Saturday.

While not the result they expected, East held their heads high after making it to the Final Four. The Cardinals will return all six starters and will have seven seniors next season.

“It gives us something to build off of going into the off-season,” Gilley said. “Any time they don’t want to do a workout, they can remember this feeling and find a way to push through.”

Morgan Smith prepares to serve as the East Surry student section cheers for the Lady Cardinals. Cory Smith | The News Maggie Holt blocks Polk County's Mireya in Thursday's Final Four match. Cory Smith | The News Allie Bruner rises for an attack in the second set of Thursday's match against Polk County. Cory Smith | The News

Polk eliminates East 3-1 in front of rowdy crowd

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

