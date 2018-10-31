Lady Cards fall in regional final

Contributed Photo East Surry tennis wrapped up the 2018 season as the Western Regional runner-up in a 5-1 loss to Pine Lake Prep. The Cardinals finished the season 19-3 overall and 8-2 in the Northwest 1A Conference. -

MOORESVILLE — East Surry tennis’ road to back to the finals ended prematurely as the Cardinals fell to Pine Lake Prep in the Final Four.

“The girls had a phenomenal season this year,” said East coach Alison Hooker. “With our doubles team including Abigail Martin and Sarah Mann coming in second in the state as well as our team being the Regional runner-up, I could not be more proud of these girls. Our three seniors, Abigail Martin, Carson Payne and Haley Gilley, gave it their all this season, and I can’t wait to see where the future takes them.”

The Lady Cards’ three seniors leave behind an unrivaled legacy for East Surry tennis. Martin, Payne and Gilley graduate with an overall record of 69-15 and a conference record of 35-9. The group reached the Sweet 16 as freshmen, the Elite 8 as sophomores, the State Finals as juniors, and then the Final Four as seniors.

East Surry (19-3) knew they were in for a battle when Pine Lake Prep defeated Bishop McGuinness, the team that handed the Lady Cards both of their regular season losses, in the quarterfinals. The Pride were too much for East, defeating the Cardinals 5-1 in Wednesday’s match.

Martin dropped just her second singles match of the season against Pine Lake’s No. 1, Anderson Schubert. The freshman Schubert defeated Martin 6-3, 6-1 to put the Pride up 1-0.

Sarah Mann and Pine Lake’s Haley Frye played a tightly contested match at the No. 2 spot. Frye pulled ahead at the end of each set to defeat Mann 6-4, 6-4.

East Surry’s Payne looked to have a similar result as Mann after dropping the first set of No. 3 singles 4-6 to Grace Kuechler. Payne rallied to force a third set tiebreaker after winning the second set 6-2. Kuechler then defeated Payne 11-9 in the tiebreaker to put PLP up 3-0.

Sophia Taffet was the only Pride player to enter Wednesday’s match with a spotless singles record. Taffet improved to 10-0 on the season after defeating East Surry’s No. 4 Gilley 6-0, 6-0.

Rosie Craven kept the Cardinals alive with a win at the No. 5 spot. Craven was the only East Surry player to win straight sets by defeating Hanna Berger 6-1, 6-3.

Salem Matheson and Abbie Koons played perhaps the closest match of the day at the No. 6 spot. Matheson took the first set 7-5 for the pride, but Koons responded with a 6-4 win in the second set. Coming down to a tiebreaker, Matheson barely edged out Koons to win 13-11 and send the Pride to their first-ever women’s tennis state championship.

Pine Lake will face a state championship veteran in Raleigh Charter, a team looking to complete a three-peat in 2018. This is also the first time since 2009 that the 1A State Championship has not included a team from the Northwest 1A Conference. The championship will be decided Saturday in Burlington.

Pine Lake Prep defeats East Surry 5-1

