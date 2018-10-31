Playoff soccer brackets set

Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Ethan Casstevens saves a penalty kick in a shootout against South Stokes. Both the Cardinals and Sauras are competing in the 1A State Playoffs. - Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy keeper Jesus Valadez celebrates a shootout victory over Bishop McGuinness that gave the Bears the No. 2 seed in the 1A State Playoffs. - Cory Smith | The News Surry Central’s 14-0 conference record earned the Golden Eagles a No. 2 seed in the 2A State Playoffs. -

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association released brackets for the upcoming soccer state playoffs on Wednesday. Both the Northwest 1A Conference and Western Piedmont 2A Conference are well-represented in their respective brackets.

The Mount Airy Bears (16-2-0) lead the way for local teams in the 1A division as the No. 2 seed in the West. The Granite Bears earned the NW1A’s automatic playoff bid by defeating Bishop McGuinness in a penalty kick shootout tiebreaker.

Mount Airy earned a first-round bye in the field of 48 and will face the winner of No. 15 Union Academy (12-7-0) and conference rival No. 18 South Stokes (3-14-2) in the second round on Nov. 6. No. 7 Polk County (12-10-1), No. 10 Thomas Jefferson (15-2-0), and No. 23 Cornerstone Charter (5-13-1) round out the Bears potential opponents if they reach the third round.

No. 5 Starmount (15-6-0) has a first-round bye as well, thanks to a 14-0 finish in the Mountain Valley 1A/2A Conference. The Rams will face the winner of No. 12 Bishop McGuinness (16-3-2), still the state’s top-ranked 1A team according to MaxPreps, and No. 21 Murphy (4-8-0).

Whichever of the three teams that reaches the third round will face either No. 4 North Moore (17-1-0) or the winner of No. 13 East Surry (6-7-2) and No. 20 West Montgomery (9-8-1).

Surry County also boasts the No. 2 seed in the 2A West bracket. Surry Central (16-1-2) won the WPAC outright for the first time in six years after going 12-0. The Golden Eagles highlight the six WPAC teams that reached the postseason.

Central faces No. 31 North Lincoln (9-12-2) in the first round. If the Eagles win, the winner of No. 15 South Point (11-7-0) and No. 18 Smoky Mountain (16-4-3) will await.

The WPAC runner-up, No. 13 West Stokes (11-5-3), will host the WPAC’s third-place team, No. 20 North Surry (11-7-1), in the first round. West won both meetings with the Greyhounds this season by margins of 3-1 and 2-0. The winner of West-North will face the winner of No. 4 Newton-Conover (18-3-1) and No. 29 Lake Norman Charter (7-11-0).

The runner-up of the MVAC, No. 7 Wilkes Central (14-4-3), faces the WPAC’s Carver (5-7-0), seeded No. 26 in the West.

The second team tied for fourth in the WPAC is No. 24 Forbush. The Falcons (11-13-0) face No. 9 Forest Hills (10-11-1). The winner of Forbush-Forest Hills faces the winner of No. 8 Charles D. Owen (14-4-0) and No. 25 Fred T. Foard (8-11-3).

The final WPAC team that reached the playoffs is Atkins (9-12-1). The Camels are the No. 30 team in the East and face No. 3 Southwest Onslow in the first round. A win for Atkins would put them against the winner of No. 14 Wheatmore (14-6-1) and No. 19 Ledford Senior (14-7-1).

The state playoffs begin on Saturday, November 3. Matches are slated to start at either 5, 6, or 7:00 pm based on the required travel. Higher seeds will host match-ups in the first five rounds.

The following is the schedule for the state playoffs: second round – Tuesday, November 6; third round – Thursday, November 8; fourth round – Saturday, November 10; Regional Finals – Tuesday, November 13.

The State Championship matches will take place on Saturday, November 17.

East Surry’s Ethan Casstevens saves a penalty kick in a shootout against South Stokes. Both the Cardinals and Sauras are competing in the 1A State Playoffs. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_0409.jpg East Surry’s Ethan Casstevens saves a penalty kick in a shootout against South Stokes. Both the Cardinals and Sauras are competing in the 1A State Playoffs. Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy keeper Jesus Valadez celebrates a shootout victory over Bishop McGuinness that gave the Bears the No. 2 seed in the 1A State Playoffs. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_celebrate.jpg Mount Airy keeper Jesus Valadez celebrates a shootout victory over Bishop McGuinness that gave the Bears the No. 2 seed in the 1A State Playoffs. Cory Smith | The News Surry Central’s 14-0 conference record earned the Golden Eagles a No. 2 seed in the 2A State Playoffs. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_team.jpg Surry Central’s 14-0 conference record earned the Golden Eagles a No. 2 seed in the 2A State Playoffs. Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy, Central earn No. 2 seeds

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith