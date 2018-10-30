Bears clinch top seed in shootout

Cory Smith | The News Jesus Valadez makes the winning save against Bishop McGuinness to give Mount Airy the top seed in the Northwest 1A Conference. - Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy players celebrate after defeating Bishop McGuinness 9-8 in a tiebreaker PK shootout. - Cory Smith | The News Granite Bear Kaleb Morrison converts on a penalty kick in Tuesday’s shootout. -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — For the second time in seven days, No. 3 Mount Airy soccer battled No. 1 Bishop McGuinness with playoff implications. Both meetings ended with the Granite Bears celebrating and embracing the night’s hero.

The Bears and Villains met for Mount Airy’s senior night one week ago with the conference championship on the line. If Bishop won, the title and a top seed in the state playoffs was theirs. Instead, the Granite Bears (16-2, 5-1) defeated the Villains 4-1 in a penalty kick shootout to break a 1-1 tie.

Mount Airy’s win forced another penalty kick shootout to determine the Northwest 1A Conference’s automatic playoff bid. This time, the shootout took place on neutral territory and featured 10 men for each squad instead of the traditional five.

Bryan Valadez started things off for the Bears. Bryan sent the ball flying right while Bishop keeper Yael Guzman guessed left, putting Mount Airy up 1-0. Bishop’s Alan Linares had a chance to match, but was blocked by Mount Airy’s Jesus Valadez.

Mount Airy went up 2-0 after Anthony Buneo shot into the side netting on a near-unblockable shot. Valadez kept the Bears’ goal clean with another save on Brandon Linares’ shot.

Kaleb Morrison had a chance to put Mount Airy up 3-0, but was blocked by Guzman. Bishop closed the gap when Nathan Joseph found the back of the net.

Guzman made his second save of the night by blocking Jackson Tumbarello’s shot. Bishop’s Guz O’Hale then faced another Bear keeper, Cayden Hill, and had his shot blocked.

Neither team could be stopped on the ensuing kicks, keeping Mount Airy ahead by one goal. Mount Airy had goals scored by Baelin Watson, Liam Overby, Dante Collins, and Austin Tumbarello, while the Villains’ Henry Klier, Max Merrill, Emilio Leon, and Chris Muller put points on the board for Bishop.

Mount Airy freshman Brandon Osorno was the first to take his shot off frame. Bishop’s Nick Madarasz tied things up with a shot past Hill.

It was down to the keepers. Jesus Valadez was up first and put the ball in the right upper-90. Guzman forced sudden death with a shot to the right half of the goal.

Both Mount Airy’s JJ Lachino and Bishop’s Andrew Budzinski made their shots, so the lineup restarted with sudden death still in effect.

Bryan Valadez made his second PK of the night by making Guzman guess incorrectly. Alan Linares, who had his shot blocked on the first go-around, was blocked once again by Jesus Valadez to give Mount Airy the win.

Both teams will find out their playoff assignments when the brackets are announced today.

Mount Airy breaks tie with No. 1 Bishop

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

