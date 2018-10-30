Final Four Bound

Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Leah Hayes served the final four points of the match to send the Cardinals to the West Regional Final. - Cory Smith | The News Ally McCraw had 34 assists in East Surry’s 3-0 win over Community School of Davidson. - Cory Smith | The News Anna Kate Badgett gets low for one of her 11 serve receptions in Tuesday’s match. - Cory Smith | The News East Surry celebrates the match-winning point that sends them through to the Final Four on Thursday. - -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Then there were four.

East Surry advanced to the Final Four of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A volleyball tournament with a dominant 3-0 victory over Community School of Davidson on Tuesday. East (17-4, 10-0) has now won 17 straight matches and improve to 12-1 at home.

”I thought we came in and followed our scouting report really well,” said Cardinal coach Caleb Gilley. “I felt like we controlled the serve all night. Our first contact wasn’t great, but it was better than theirs.”

It’s hard for anyone to slow East Surry down when it’s firing on all cylinders. The Cardinals came out in the first set and punched the Knights in the mouth with an immediate lead. CSD couldn’t slow East down as the Cards went on to win the first set 25-8.

Things slowed down in the second set, but East Surry never surrendered the lead. Allie Bruner, who finished the night with 14 kills and 47 attacks in just three sets, led the Cardinals’ attacking corps. That, combined with blocks by Maggie Holt, put East ahead early once more.

The Cardinals led 10-3 before the Knights rallied behind Loren Johnson’s strong serves. Johnson cut the lead to just a point.

Each time CSD would get within arms reach, East pulled ahead. Morgan Smith and Anna Kate Badgett patrolled the back line to combine for 32 for East Surry’s 60 digs. By keeping rallies alive, this allowed Ally McCraw to set Allie and Kylie Bruner up on the outside.

The Knights never could capitalize on the numerous ties, allowing East to win the set 25-23.

A kill from Kendall Owens and an ace from Kate Hoffman gave CSD its first lead in recent memory during set three. Cardinal errors left the Knights ahead until East went ahead 16-15.

CSD’s blockers just couldn’t contain East Surry’s hitters. Holt and Allie Bruner took advantage and led East on a 9-3 run to end the game. Leah Hayes’ strong serving set up Holt for one final kill to send East to the West Regional final.

“It feels good,” Gilley said. “I’m happy for them. They’ve worked really, really hard and they deserve this. I’m hoping this ride doesn’t end for them.”

The only team standing between No. 1 East Surry and the championship is No. 6 Polk County. (19-8, 9-1). The Wolverines defeated No. 2 Alleghany 3-1 (25-16, 25-21, 27-29, 25-23) to reach the regional final.

“Believe it or not, we’ll have to play even better,” Gilley said. “We have to keep our composure and control what we can control.”

East Surry will host Polk County, the team that eliminated them from the 2017 playoffs, on Thursday.

Cards sweep Knights for first trip to regional final since 2014

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

