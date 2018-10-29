Cardinals return to Final Four

East Surry’s No. 4 Haley Gilley defeated Ella Hedenskog 6-1, 6-2 in Monday’s match. - Lady Cardinal Abbie Koons capped off a 4-2 singles performance for East Surry with a 6-2, 6-4 win at the No. 6 spot. -

MISENHEIMER — It seems like it was just yesterday that East Surry girls tennis began its road to redemption. Two months and 19 wins later, the Lady Cardinals are back in the Western Regional Final.

East Surry defeated Gray Stone Day 5-2 to advance to the Final Four for the second straight year.

The Lady Cardinals reached the dual-team 1A state championship match for the first time ever in 2017 by defeating Bishop McGuinness. The Cards and Villains entered the match with the same win-loss record, but East hosted due to winning the Northwest 1A Conference championship. East defeated the Villains 5-3 before falling to Raleigh Charter in the championship match.

Redemption was the Lady Cards’ motivation entering the 2018 season. Four starters from the 2017 squad returned this season as the top four seeds. East finished second in the regular season to Bishop McGuinness.

Wins over Elkin and East Wilkes put East Surry in the sectional final against Gray Stone Day. The Knights (17-2) earned a first-round bye thanks to a 16-0 record in the Yadkin Valley 1A Conference and then defeated Lincoln Charter 5-4 to reach the regional semifinals.

GSD’s top-seed Emma Bost did something in Monday’s match that no one in the state has done: defeat East Surry’s Abigail Martin. Martin touted a 17-0 record at No. 1 singles before falling 0-6, 4-6 to Bost. Bost lost her only No. 1 singles match of the season against 3A Cox Mill.

East Sarah Mann started the No. 2 singles match with a 6-3 victory in the first set. Gray Stone’s Lilley Brookshire took the next set 6-3 to force a third-set tiebreaker. Mann never trailed in the tiebreaker, winning 10-7 to tie the match score 1-1.

Knight junior Mia Taggart also entered the match with an undefeated singles record, but at the No. 3 spot. Taggart defeated East’s Carson Payne 6-0 in the first set but dropped the second set 1-6. Taggart and Payne battled in the tiebreaker with Taggart keeping her record intact with an 11-9 win.

Gray Stone No. 4 seed Ella Hedenskog was the third and final player to enter with an undefeated record at her singles position. Haley Gilley tied the match at 2-2 and handed Hedenskog her first singles loss 6-1, 6-2.

East Surry won the final two singles matches by identical scores of 6-2, 6-4. Cardinal Lily Craven downed Jenna Robinson at No. 5 while Abbie Koons bested Katie VanHorn at No. 6.

Needing just one doubles win to clinch the match, East looked to the No. 2 team of Payne and Gilley. The Cardinal duo defeated Taggart and Hedenskog 10-3 to complete the victory.

Everything has come full circle with the Cardinals just one win away from returning to the championship. It looked as if East would meet the Villains once again, but Bishop fell to Pine Lake Prep 5-4 Monday night.

Pine Lake had a first-round bye and defeated North Stanly 7-1 before besting the Villains.

East will travel to Mooresville for the Western Regional final on Wednesday.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

