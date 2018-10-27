The Comeback Cardinals

East Surry’s Maggie Holt had 28 attacks and a team-high 15 kills in the Lady Cardinals’ victory Saturday. - Ally McCraw led the Cardinals with three service aces in East Surry’s 3-2 win over North Stanly. - Kylie Bruner sends an attack past two Comet blockers in Saturday’s match. - East Surry advanced to the Elite 8 of the NCHSAA 1A State Playoffs after defeating the North Stanly Comets 3-1. - -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — There was an electricity circulating through East Surry’s gymnasium Saturday evening that added to the already intense atmosphere of the impending Sweet 16 match between the No. 1 Cardinals and the No. 8 Comets of North Stanly High.

East Surry showed an extreme amount of resiliency in the second round of the 2018 North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A state playoffs by pulling out a 3-2 victory over Starmount in the second round. The Lady Cards carried the momentum of Thursday’s win into Saturday’s third-round match.

The Cardinal faithful came out in droves to see the top-seeded squad take on the visiting Comets. East Surry lost a back-and-forth first set before winning three straight to advance to the Elite 8.

“I liked how our kids battled back,” said East coach Caleb Gilley. “After we dropped that first set, it was good to see us come back and respond the way we responded.”

East Surry came out of the gate and took a 3-0 lead. The lead quickly diminished as Cardinal errors combined with the powerful arm of North Stanly’s Merris Talbert put the Comets ahead. Talbert and Taegan Lowder, the Comets’ leading attackers, gave North an 8-5 lead.

There were nine ties and four lead changes in a closely contested first set. Kills and a subsequent ace from East’s Kylie Bruner tied the match at 8-8. The Cardinals forced a Comet timeout after a block from Maggie Holt capped off a five-point run.

North’s Talbert and Cleo Carter did a good job of deflecting Cardinal attacks, but it wasn’t enough to slow East’s hitters down. East Surry looked primed to take the first set when it took a 20-14 lead.

Something changed after a second North timeout. The Comets were minimizing errors while feeding Taegan and Nicole Lowder up front. North Stanly went on an 8-2 run to tie the set at 22. The team’s traded points and the lead as they went past the normal 25-point mark.

East held leads of 25-24 and 26-25, but couldn’t put the Comets away. A Cardinal service error and a kill from Talbert put North up 27-26. East Surry regained serve on a service error by the Comets on match point but failed to capitalize. North Stanly won the next two points to win the first set 29-27.

“I think we started tightening up when we got that lead, because they know how important it is to keep those leads,” Gilley said. “Because we tightened up it allowed North Stanly to get back in the game.”

One factor that Gilley thinks attributed to the off-and-on first set of East Surry was the size of the visiting crowd. The Comets traveled very well to the away game.

“We’re used to always having a big home-court advantage, and we still did today, but North Stanly brought a big crowd and they were very vocal,” Gilley said.

Any psychological barriers East may have had in the first set were extinguished for the next two. East Surry started the second set up 10-2 on a run that included two aces from Ally McCraw and kills from Holt, Kylie Bruner, and Allie Bruner. The Cardinals wouldn’t surrender the lead for the next two sets.

Allie Bruner, who led the Cardinals with 43 attacks in the match, came alive in the second set. Gilley interchanged Holt, Emma Brown, both Allie and Kylie Bruner, and Morgan Smith on the front line so the Comet defense couldn’t focus on shutting down one side. Three Cardinals had at least 30 attacks and Holt was just behind with 28.

North managed to cut the lead to 12-6, but that was it. East Surry ended the set on a 7-1 run to win 25-12 and tie the match 1-1.

The third set was similar to the second in that East Surry was firing on all cylinders. Front line play from North managed to make it an 8-6 game, but East responded by scoring 17 of the next 19 points.

At 9-6, Allie Bruner served six straight points for the Cardinals before committing a service error. North couldn’t get its offense rolling, and East continued to dominate. The Lady Cardinals won the final seven points of the set consecutively for a 25-8 win.

It was do-or-die for North Stanly in the fourth set. By winning the opening rally, the Comets held their first lead since winning the first set 29-27. Neither team was without hitting errors as the lead went back-and-forth similar to the first set. The only difference was that once East took a lead at 14-13, it kept it this time.

Holt ended up leading the Cardinals in both solo blocks and kills in the win. Holt’s eight total blocks are tied for her fourth-most in a game this season while her 15 kills set a new career-high.

The Lady Cardinals played some of their best volleyball when they loosened up. They went on to win the third set 25-18 to set up another trip to the Elite 8. Playing loose is something that Gilley attributes to the Cards’ success.

“This group loves to have fun. Sometimes the other end (is) you have to reel them in from having too much fun, because they’ll lose their focus,” Gilley said. “This group loves playing volleyball and they love playing with each other. When you’re on top like right now, it is a lot of fun.”

East Surry will host No. 12 Community School of Davidson (23-6, 12-2) on Tuesday, with the winner earning a spot in the Western Regional final on November 1.

Lady Cards advance to Elite 8

