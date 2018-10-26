Cardinals ram Starmount

Cory Smith | The News Anna Kate Badgett, seen here in a match earlier this season, had 22 of East Surry’s 91 digs against Starmount. - Cory Smith | The News Morgan Smith, seen here against North Wilkes, had 11 kills on 35 attacks in East Surry’s 3-2 win over Starmount. -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry and Starmount mimicked a boxing match in Thursday’s second round match-up of the 2018 North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A Volleyball State Playoffs.

Instead of a five-round fight, the No. 1 Cardinals and No. 16 Rams went back-and-forth for five sets, throwing haymakers left and right while also exhibiting quality defense. In the end, East Surry defeated Starmount 3-2 with set scores of 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 23-25, and 15-9.

East Surry had a record performances across the board in Thursday’s win. The 200 attack attempts from the Cardinals are the most in school history, while the team’s 62 kills ties the most ever in a single East Surry match (9/18/2012 against Bishop McGuinness). Going along with the record breaking attacks was a record 59 assists, 57 of which came from Ally McCraw.

Cardinal coach Caleb Gilley said the attacking barrage started with the defense. Gilley said players dove all-around court to keep rallies alive.

“A lot of [the attacking] came from how good we were defensively,” Gilley said. “Morgan Smith, Allie Bruner, Gracie Bullington, and Anna Kate Badgett all four held it down for us defensively. Our attacking kept Starmount on edge.”

Leading the in the attack category was junior outside hitter Allie Bruner. Bruner finished with 61 attacks, her fourth match this season of at least 60 attacks, and 18 kills. Bruner also recorded her 1,000th attack of the season against the Rams.

“Allie might have higher numbers, but we’re relying on a lot of kids,” Gilley said. “We rely on her arm, her passing, and she’s kind of become that person we can rely on with swings. That wouldn’t be possible without players like Morgan and Anna Kate because they’re getting a lot of balls up.”

East Surry took the first set after overcoming a six-point deficit early. Gilley said the Cardinal defense really improved during play and that helped them win the first set 25-23 and stay ahead the entire second set before taking it 25-20.

Starmount rallied to keep the match going by winning the third set 25-20. Gilley said his players didn’t get complacent or celebrate too early, but rather the result of the third set was because the Rams controlled the pace and played well. The same was the case in the fourth set.

“We weren’t playing bad by any means but they were out-hustling us,” Gilley said. “Starmount was making that one extra play that we wouldn’t in the long rallies.”

East Surry regrouped in the fifth set and led the whole way to a 15-9 victory. The Lady Cardinals had 14 service aces, a 97.1 serving percentage (third all time) 23 assisted blocks (third all time), and 91 digs.

East has now won 15 straight matches dating back to mid-September. The Cards have outscored opponents 45-4 sets and have 12 3-0 victories. The turning point for East was a 3-1 loss to North Surry.

“On paper, we haven’t done anything different,” Gilley said. “I think that the kids have sense of urgency now. We knew we were way better than how we played that night and that we can’t take anyone for granted. We always have to play with that sense of urgency.”

Next up for East is a Sweet 16 match against North Stanly for a chance at the regional semifinals. The Comets (18-3, 16-0) are the No. 8 seed in the West and the winners of the Yadkin Valley 1A Conference. North defeated No. 25 Rosman 3-0 in the first rounds and No. 24 Elkin 3-1 in the second round.

Anna Kate Badgett, seen here in a match earlier this season, had 22 of East Surry’s 91 digs against Starmount. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_ES1.jpg Anna Kate Badgett, seen here in a match earlier this season, had 22 of East Surry’s 91 digs against Starmount. Cory Smith | The News Morgan Smith, seen here against North Wilkes, had 11 kills on 35 attacks in East Surry’s 3-2 win over Starmount. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0061-2-.jpg Morgan Smith, seen here against North Wilkes, had 11 kills on 35 attacks in East Surry’s 3-2 win over Starmount. Cory Smith | The News

Record-setting performance sends East to Sweet 16

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith