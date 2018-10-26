Shootouts scheduled for Tuesday

The four Northwest 1A Conference soccer teams are set for a tiebreaker shootout on Tuesday at 5:00 at West Stokes.

Mount Airy (16-2, 5-1) and Bishop McGuinness (16-3-2, 5-1) will face each other in a 10-man shootout to determine first place for playoff seeding, while East Surry (6-7-2, 1-5) and South Stokes (3-14-2, 1-5) will shootout for third place.

Only one team in the conference earns an automatic playoff bid since there are only four teams. Last season, Mount Airy and Bishop each went 5-1 in the conference and had a 10-man shootout to break the tie. The Villains won the shootout earned a No. 2 seed in the playoffs while the Bears ended up No. 12.

This allowed Bishop to play five home matches before reaching the state championship while Mount Airy only played one before going on the road.

For East and South, a shot at the playoffs is on the line. The Cardinals finished third in the conference last season and made the playoffs as the No. 19 seed, while South Stokes missed the cut. Both teams could potentially make the playoffs and both could potentially miss them. It all depends on the draw. Chances are increased for teams that finish higher in conference play.

