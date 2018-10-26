Aerial Assault lifts Cards over Sauras

East Surry’s Landon Stevens catches a downfield bomb from Cardinal quarterback Jefferson Boaz. - Cardinal Stephen Gosnell shoves a Saura defender to the ground in East Surry’s 63-6 win over South Stokes. - Elijah Wright celebrates a 30-yard touchdown reception against South Stokes. -

WALNUT COVE — October has been very kind to the East Surry Cardinals.

The Cardinals (8-2, 4-0) have had statement win after statement win since beginning conference play Oct. 5. East defeated opponents 56-7, 70-6, and 48-0 coming into Thursday’s game at South Stokes.

The Sauras (1-9, 1-3) were the latest victim to an ever-evolving Cardinals squad. East Surry’s five passing touchdowns ties the team’s most ever in a single game. The last time East had five passing TDs was Nov. 20, 2015, in a 56-35 win over East Montgomery.

Trent Lowman’s offense has gradually moved to a dual-threat offense by scoring on the ground and in the air. In addition to tying the record for the most passing TDs, the 2018 Cardinals hold the number three, four and five spots on the list.

Yet, it was a rushing touchdown from Stephen Gosnell that got East Surry on the board in Thursday’s game. The Cardinals received the opening kickoff and Gosnell ran 55 yards on the first play from scrimmage to put East up 7-0.

South Stokes tried to slow things down on its first drive. Saura quarterback Paul Thomas Fischer ran a number of keepers while also utilizing running backs Adam McMillian and Ryan Moses.

This plan worked as they moved the chains and slowed the pace of the game, until they faced fourth-and-11 on East Surry’s 35. Out of field goal range, Fischer looked to the end zone for Garrett Dodson, but came up short.

South regained possession two plays later after Gosnell threw an interception. However, two runs from Moses and an incomplete pass to Dodson later, the Sauras had to punt.

East Surry cranked the pace back up on the next drive. Gosnell started with a scramble for a first down and followed it up with a red zone pass to Jefferson Boaz. Boaz’s catch was called back due to a holding call, but Gosnell made up for it on the ensuing play. Gosnell connected with Quincy Smith for a 49-yard touchdown pass to go up 14-0.

South Stokes tried running with Moses and Richard Epperson, but the Cardinal defensive line wouldn’t budge. The Sauras had to punt for a second time on a three-and-out.

A pass from Gosnell to Landon Stevens quickly put East in Saura territory. Back-to-back runs from Mitchell Edwards resulted in a 7-yard touchdown run. Derek Sutterby’s third PAT of the evening made it 21-0 with 1:26 left in the first quarter.

The Sauras broke out the option on the next drive but still failed to get a first down. Two tackles for a loss by Cardinal defenders gave East the ball back on the South 40 to start the second quarter.

East only needed two plays to go up 28-0. Logan Ray earned five yards for the Cards on a short run, followed by a Boaz 35-yard pass to Smith just 41 seconds into the quarter.

Moses returned the kickoff to the Sauras’ own 18. Fischer then had his biggest throw of the night, a 41-yard heave to Matthew Montgomery to get in Cardinal territory for the second time.

Carries from Moses and McMillian moved the Sauras into the red zone. Isaac Washington stopped Fischer on a QB keeper that likely would’ve put South Stokes on the board. When South was set up with third-and-2, a fumble ruined any hopes of a touchdown. Ivan Caro lined up for a 35-yard field goal, but came up just short.

A Cardinal fumble gave South possession, but a sack from Dylan Sawyers on third down forced a punt to give East the ball back. Boaz completed a 29-yard TD pass to Gosnell soon after to put the away team up 35-0.

East Surry suffered a defensive breakdown in allowing a 28-yard pass on fourth-and-4 to put the Sauras in the red zone with 19.5 seconds left in the half. Fischer then completed an 11-yard TD pass to Dodson. Mitchell Edwards blocked the PAT to leave the score at 35-6 going into the half.

South failed to carry momentum into the second half with a three-and-out on the opening possession. This allowed East to drive down the field in three minutes, resulting in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Boaz to Elijah Wright.

South tried to mount a comeback but couldn’t get more than four plays in a drive. On third-and-7 of the Sauras’ next drive, Edwards and Ray sacked Fischer to force another punt.

It didn’t take too long for East to complete the record-tying fifth touchdown pass. Short runs by Ray and a well-timed screen pass to Gosnell put the Cardinals just outside the red zone. Boaz ended the drive with a 22-yard passing TD to Stevens.

The 49-6 score with 4:38 left in the third quarter brought with it a running clock. East went scoreless for the remainder of the quarter, but notched two more TDs in the fourth. A 5-yard run from Ray and a 1-yard run from Jeremy Gibson rounded out the 63-6 victory for East Surry.

Just like years past, the Northwest 1A Conference Championship will come down to East Surry and Mount Airy. The Bears advanced to 10-0 overall and 4-0 in NW1A competition with a 62-6 win over Bishop McGuinness Thursday night.

The Cardinals and Granite Bears will face off next Friday at Mount Airy’s Wallace Shelton Stadium.

Five passing TD's give Cards win No. 8

