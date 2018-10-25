Bears stay perfect with 62-6 win

Jeff Linville | The News Mount Airy’s Johnathon Smith (6) streaks up the field for a 25-yard touchdown pass, one of five TDs in the first half, as Armando Estrada (8) provides a block. - Jeff Linville | The News Holden Poindexter was a perfect 11-11 passing in the first half with four touchdowns before resting in the second half. - Jeff Linville | The News Donavon Greene (21) turns on the jets and speeds away from Bishop’s Chase Barber for a 98-yard touchdown reception for the game’s first points. - Jeff Linville | The News Mount Airy’s defense takes down Bishop’s Daniel Cancro for a 2-yard gain in the first half. The Bears limited Cancro to short yardage through three quarters. - - Jeff Linville | The News Kicker Jackson Tumbarello boots an extra point in the first half. He was 8-9 on kicks and almost as good at getting touchbacks afterward. - - Jeff Linville | The News Mount Airy’s Reece Deaton (4) wraps up Bishop’s Jimmy Teza for no gain after a short pass. - -

KERNERSVILLE — The Granite Bears’ high-powered offense just keeps churning, racking up 55 points by halftime of a 62-6 win over Bishop McGuinness on the road Thursday night.

Playing a day early because of expected rain, Mount Airy didn’t have a punt until the fourth quarter when the lopsided score kept a running clock going the whole second half.

Donavon Greene had three touchdowns in the first half, but he wasn’t close to the high scorer as Johnathon Smith posted five TDs in an all-around performance. Smith had three scores rushing, one receiving and one off a fumble recovery/return while playing defense.

The Villains didn’t score until the fourth quarter when Mount Airy had pulled its starters.

The game actually began on a bad note for the Bears. Getting the ball first, the offense had moved all the way inside the Villains’ 40-yard line when a fumble gave the ball to the home team at the 34-yard line.

The Villains rushed three times for a first down, then came up short at fourth and 2 and decided to punt from the Bears’ 48. The punt was short, but took a lucky roll all the way to the 2-yard line.

The Bears’ first play was a quick pass to the left sideline where Greene made one man miss, then used that sprinter speed to dash up the boundary for a 98-yard touchdown reception. With the kick it was 7-0 with 6:49 left in the first.

Bishop picked up one first down, but again stalled on the second set of downs and punted. This time Mount Airy took over on its 37.

After losing two yards on first down, Holden Poindexter hit Greene again for 11 yards to make it third and 1. Smith took the ball up the middle, smashed through a couple of attempted tackles and dragged a defender forward for a few more yards. His 22-yard run gave the Bears a first down at the 32-yard line.

Poindexter then called his own number for a 30-yard run before Smith punched it in from two yards out. That made it 14-0 with 58.3 seconds left in the first.

On Bishop’s next possession, a third-and-8 jet sweep resulted in a fumble, and Smith picked it up near the 20 and returned it for a touchdown on the last play of the first quarter. The score was 21-0 to start the second.

The Villains made it just across midfield on the next drive before running out of gas. Then on fourth down, the long snap went over the punter’s head, and he fell on the ball way back at the 18-yard line.

Poindexter hit Greg Greene with a 14-yard pass to the 4-yard line. Another pass to Cole Shelton got the ball to a foot shy of the goal line.

After a penalty moved the ball back to the 6, Smith took a handoff up the gut for his second rushing TD to make it 28-0 with 8:22 left in the half.

Bishop picked up a couple of first downs and reached the Mount Airy 48 before another fumble gave it back. The ball appeared to be recovered by Donavon Greene.

On the next play, Poindexter lofted a long pass down the left sideline. Greene had streaked by the defense so fast he had to slow down slightly to bring the ball in, then turned the jets back on for a 52-yard TD catch. That made it 35-0 with 5:55 left.

Bishop tried a similar play, throwing a deep ball up the left side, but Greg Greene pulled it in at the Bishop 46 and returned it to the 20.

On the next play, Poindexter tossed the ball to the left, and Smith raced 20 yards to the end zone to make it 42-0 just 21 seconds after the previous TD.

Cole Shelton almost made it back-to-back drives ended with an interception as he broke up a pass. Bishop punted the ball out just across midfield.

Smith had an 18-yard run to the 35. Then Poindexter hit Kaulin Smith on the right side for a 27-yard gain to the 8. Then a pass to the left found Donavon Greene for his third TD to make it 49-0 with 2:31 in the half.

After yet another touchback from Jackson Tumbarello, the Villains started on the 20 again. A delay penalty and two incomplete passes made it third and 15 at the 15-yard line.

Smith came free on a blitz and took down the quarterback all the way back in the end zone for what appeared to be a sack and safety. Forward progress was marked at the 1.

Bishop punted from the end zone, and Greg Greene returned it with a nifty dance up the right sideline to the 20.

Shelton caught a pass, but it was called back on a penalty.

That just gave the Bears five more yards to collect for the offense as Smith caught a short pass over the middle and wiggled and fought his way to a 25-yard touchdown reception.

After seven straight makes, Tumbarello missed an extra point, so the score was 55-0 with 1:02 left.

Poindexter would come out of the game at the half a perfect 11-11 passing for four touchdowns.

Greg Greene nearly had a second interception to start the third quarter.

Then backup quarterback Armando Estrada hit William Mayfield in the right flat, and the sophomore pulled free and raced up the sideline for a 51-yard TD to make it 62-0 with about 5:43 left in the third (with a running clock because of the large deficit).

The Villains still had many of their starters in for the next drive, while the Bears were getting lots of players reps. Bishop picked up a couple of first downs before completing a throw to Jimmy Teza to the 25-yard line. Unfortunately, Teza, Bishop’s leading receiver, was slow to get up and left the game.

On the next play, running back Daniel Cancro cut to the outside and rushed up the left side for a 25-yard touchdown with about 9:55 left in the fourth. The extra-point snap was low, and no kick was attempted, making the score 62-6.

Mount Airy moved the ball across midfield before needing its only punt of the game, touching the ball down at the 15.

Jaedon Hill, who had a couple of good runs in the second half, sealed the win with an interception on the final play.

Another big outing means the Bears are averaging 57.3 points per game over the past six weeks and 48.6 for the season. The defense is giving up 11.2 points per game, but only 4.0 over the past six weeks.

The Bears improved to a perfect 10-0 and 4-0 in the Northwest Conference, while Bishop dropped to 6-4 and 2-2 in the league.

Next week, Mount Airy and East Surry (8-2, 4-0) will once again face off in the season finale with the conference title on the line.

Set up big finale with Cards

