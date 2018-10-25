Good as Gold

Michael Mullins | The Stokes News Wildcat Levi Ashby (6) flicks a goal kick over Surry Central’s Ivan Padilla (23) in the Golden Eagles’ 2-0 victory. - Michael Mullins | The Stokes News Surry Central’s Nolan McMillen (11) and West Stokes Alex Puckett (1) contend for a corner kick in Wednesday’s match. - Cory Smith | The News The Surry Central Golden Eagles clinched the outright Western Piedmont 2A Conference Championship Wednesday with a 2-0 win over West Stokes. -

KING — A conference championship seemed impossible for Surry Central after starting the season 1-1-2.

Fast-forward two months and the Golden Eagles have won their 14th-straight match and just secured their first outright Western Piedmont 2A Conference Championship in more than five years.

“You see these 20 kids taking pictures, smiling and dancing around and that makes me really happy for them,” said Central coach Blake Roth. “They listened to me even when they probably thought I was wrong on some things. We’ve had a pretty successful run this season, and now we’re looking to make a little run in the playoffs and see what we can do.”

Only one member of the Eagles’ varsity squad has ever experienced the euphoria of a conference championship: Andres Flores. The senior defender played on the 2015 varsity team that finished co-champions with Forbush.

“We’ve got a great junior class and a great senior class, and they absolutely deserve it,” said Roth. “It’s something for them to be proud of.”

Surry Central (15-1-2, 11-0) is just a win away from only the second undefeated conference season in the program’s 19-year history.

The Golden Eagles’ celebration spoiled Senior Night for 10 West Stokes players. The Wildcats (11-5-3, 9-3) would share the conference championship with Central had West won Wednesday night and Central lost to Carver next week.

The match saw Central jump out to an early lead. Erik Cruz headed a long throw from Nolan McMillen into the net just five minutes into the contest. West Stokes keeper Cameron Heath did well to protect the Cats’ goal with six saves in the first half, but Cruz’s shot was too much as Central took a 1-0 lead.

West didn’t get a quality look at Central’s goal until the 13th minute. Lucas Pasada put a 30-yard free kick on frame but it was saved by the Eagles’ Johnny Garcia. Alex Puckett nearly evened the score with a header on Joe Ashby’s long throw, but his shot sailed just wide of the goal post.

Physicality was a theme throughout the game on both sides. A combined 13 first-half fouls allowed both teams to get quality looks off free kicks. Central’s Daniel Orozco came the closest to converting on one near the end of the half when he sent the ball into a crowded Wildcat box. Heath elevated to punch the ball away and keep the lead at 1-0.

Orozco connected with Orlando Ocampo soon after inside the box. A switch of fields by Orozco allowed Ocampo to trap, turn, and let a shot fly inside the 18. The lead would’ve been 2-0 had Heath not made a diving save to set up a corner.

West managed to move the ball up the field but struggled when reaching the Eagles’ back line. Even moving into the second half, Flores’ defense combined forces with the defensive midfielders to double-team attackers.

The Wildcats continued to press in hopes of tying the game. Free kicks as far as midfield were taken by Heath. That’s not a typo, the keeper would take free kicks and West would leave a single defender to protect the Cats’ half.

The first yellow card of the second half was handed out to West Stokes’ Matthew Moutos for a foul on a Central counterattack. West Stokes coach Andrew O’Neal was technically the first person carded, but it was at the end of the first half during a discussion with the head official.

Central stretched the lead in the 63rd minute on another assist from McMillen. The junior midfielder sent a cross into West Stokes’ box from behind the 18 only for Edgar Vega to score on a diving header.

Surry Central had some breathing room with a 2-0 advantage, while the sense of urgency only amplified for West. Central’s Vega earned a yellow card when retreating on a West counter. West’s Puckett and Dylan Gupton rounded out the yellow card club from Wednesday’s match.

The Eagles actually played some of their best offense after taking the 2-0 lead. Roth thinks his team played too defensively when up 1-0, and that the second goal gave them some padding to play more comfortably.

West Stokes’ last-ditch effort came on a free kick at midfield. The Wildcats had 10 players on Central’s half while Heath took the free kick. Heath’s first try was deflected by Central’s Jason Rodriguez. The official originally gave Rodriguez a yellow card for charging the kick, but retracted it after speaking with the assistant referee.

Heath’s second attempt was deflected at the Eagles 18 and a footrace ensued. Heath sprinted back to defend his goal while Rodriguez, 40 yards behind, had to outrun the Wildcat defenders chasing him. In the end, Rodriguez passed the ball off to let time expire.

“Now we need to get and stay healthy,” Roth said. “I’m excited for the kids, I really am. But more than anything I want them to realize that yeah, it’s a trophy, but now we get to play at home in the playoffs. That’s big because we do play better at home.”

Surry Central will end the regular season against Carver on Monday.

Wildcat Levi Ashby (6) flicks a goal kick over Surry Central’s Ivan Padilla (23) in the Golden Eagles’ 2-0 victory. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_WS1.jpg Wildcat Levi Ashby (6) flicks a goal kick over Surry Central’s Ivan Padilla (23) in the Golden Eagles’ 2-0 victory. Michael Mullins | The Stokes News Surry Central’s Nolan McMillen (11) and West Stokes Alex Puckett (1) contend for a corner kick in Wednesday’s match. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_WS2.jpg Surry Central’s Nolan McMillen (11) and West Stokes Alex Puckett (1) contend for a corner kick in Wednesday’s match. Michael Mullins | The Stokes News The Surry Central Golden Eagles clinched the outright Western Piedmont 2A Conference Championship Wednesday with a 2-0 win over West Stokes. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Team.jpg The Surry Central Golden Eagles clinched the outright Western Piedmont 2A Conference Championship Wednesday with a 2-0 win over West Stokes. Cory Smith | The News

No. 6 Surry Central clinches WPAC title

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith