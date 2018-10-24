East Surry tennis headed for the Elite 8

Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Haley Gilley had a 6-0, 6-4 singles victory at the No. 4 seed to help the Lady Cardinals overcome East Wilkes Tuesday. - Cory Smith | The News Sarah Mann overcame a 5-7 first set loss to defeat East Wilkes’ Lauren Rakes 6-4 in the second set and 10-4 in the third-set tiebreaker. -

RONDA — East Surry advanced to the Elite 8 for the third-straight year after defeating East Wilkes 5-3.

The Lady Cardinals of Surry County fell to the state runner-up, Mount Airy, in the Elite 8 in 2016 and made it all the way to the 1A state championship last year before falling to undefeated Raleigh Charter.

East Surry’s (18-2, 8-2) road to redemption took them through Ronda for the second time this season. Lyndsey Haywood’s Cardinals were one of only two teams to defeat East Wilkes (15-3, 14-0), winning 5-4 on August 14 without top seed Abigail Martin.

Martin’s return set up the battle of undefeated No. 1 seeds. Martin, who finished the regular season 14-0 at the top spot, went head to head with East Wilkes’ Leah Nance, who went 17-0 as the No. 1 seed.

In the end only one girl could emerge with her record intact. Martin defeated Nance 6-4, 7-5 to give East Surry a 1-0 advantage in the match.

Sarah Mann competed as East Surry’s No. 1 seed the first go-round. Mann faced East Wilkes’ No. 2 Lauren Rakes this time and was able to pull out a come-from-behind victory after dropping the first set 5-7. Mann defeated Rakes 6-4 in the second set and 10-4 in the third-set tiebreaker to put East up 2-0.

The Wilkes Cards got on the board with a victory at the No. 3 spot. Katie Stokes continued a successful senior campaign with a 7-5, 6-4 win over East Surry’s Carson Payne.

East pulled ahead 3-1 with a big win at the No. 4 spot. Haley Gilley earned the first bagel of the day by defeating Wilkes’ Jordan Schubart 6-0 in the first set. Gilley faced some push-back in the second set but came away with a 6-4 win.

Rosie Craven looked to give East the singles advantage at the No. 4 spot with a 6-4 win in the first set. Wilkes’ Kaleigh Couch, who only lost two singles matches in the regular season, rallied to win the second set 6-3 and the tiebreaker 10-5 to bring her team back into the match.

Brianna Martin tied things up at 3-3 with a win over East Surry’s Abbie Koons at No. 6. Martin squeaked out a 7-5 first set victory before downing Koons 6-2 in the second set.

East Surry entered the doubles competition with confidence at the top spot. Martin and Mann were just days removed from winning the West Regionals Doubles Tournament. Not only did they win, but Team M&M defeated East Wilkes’ Rakes and Stokes on the way to the championship.

Martin and Mann won 10-5 at the top spot to put East Surry up 4-3.

All eyes were on the other two doubles matches. Of the two, No. 3 doubles finished first. East Surry’s Craven and Koons may have fallen in singles earlier but the duo pulled out a doubles win to put the team through to the Elite 8. Craven and Koons defeated Couch and Samantha Carter 10-8.

East Surry will travel to Misenheimer on Monday to face Gray Stone Day (18-1, 16-0).

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

