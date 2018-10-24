Expected rain on Friday has caused all the area football teams to move their games up one day.

Rather than being played on Friday, games will take place tonight.

According to the Weather Channel, rain will reach Mount Airy in the pre-dawn hours Friday, possibly as early as 2 a.m. but likely between 5-6 a.m. The rain could last through the entire day.

To avoid that, all four teams will hit the road early for away games.

Mount Airy has the longest ride, going to Kernersville to take on Bishop McGuinness.

Surry Central goes to Winston-Salem to face Carver.

North Surry travels to King to face West Stokes. And East Surry has the shortest trip, going to South Stokes.

Mount Airy, Surry Central and East Surry will all play at 7:30 p.m. as usual.

Coach Danny Lyons said the Greyhounds will play at 7 p.m. instead.

Randy Marion, East Surry athletic director, said he and South Stokes had talked about the possibility of moving the game time up because it is a school night, but this is the Sauras’ last home game so they are celebrating Senior Night and wanted to keep the time the same as usual.

This is also West Stokes’ last home game, so the Wildcats may also be honoring their seniors.