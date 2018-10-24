North volleyball one and done

John Cate | The News North’s Hannah Moxley gets her hands up to attempt a block on the Bearcats’ Lynsey Clark during Tuesday’s first round of the 2A state volleyball playoffs. - John Cate | The News North Surry’s Abby Draughn is challenged by Hendersonville’s Caroline Shealy during Tuesday’s first round state volleyball playoff match. - John Cate | The News Camille Cartwright of North Surry gets a ball past Hendersonville’s Caroline Shealy and Ainsley Deese during Tuesday’s state playoff match. -

Inconsistent play had been a problem for North Surry throughout the season, and it cost the Lady Hounds their season on Tuesday in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs.

North needed to bring its best game for the playoff opener, in which the team got a bad draw and ended up matched up with traditional power Hendersonville for its first assignment. The Bearcats, who have won the state championship a dozen times but struggled with inconsistency themselves this fall, brought their “A” game to Toast and came away with a 25-9, 25-19, 25-10 victory.

“In the state playoffs, you have to have a different mentality. We talked about that. We didn’t have it tonight and we suffered the consequences,” said North Surry coach Shane Slate. “Those unforced errors that we’ve made in the past during this season were there, and we just got shook early and didn’t respond. Once they had the momentum, they just ran with it.”

The Lady Hounds, who completed their season with a 17-11 record, had a negative .040 hit percentage for the match, committed more attack errors (24) than kills (21), had more service errors than aces, and held only very brief leads in the second and third sets.

The Bearcats, who finished third in the Mountain 6 Conference this season, set the tone early. Hendersonville won the first four points of set one and Slate immediately spent his first time-out. It was 5-0 before Camille Cartwright scored from the outside left to put the Lady Hounds on the board, but the Bearcats won the next point and extended the lead to 9-1 before Slate again asked for time. The Bearcats displayed strong defense and a strong attack led by seniors Lynsey Clark and Caroline Shealy to take the opening set easily.

The home team displayed some more fight-back in set two. Emma Haynes put a ball away to tie the set at 1, and when the Bearcats’ Micaiah Darity had back-to-back blocks in the middle to make it 4-1 in favor of Hendersonville, North Surry rallied. Cartwright scored from the left side again, and then Michaela Stone delivered an ace, followed by another serve that the Bearcats failed to return in three hits. The Lady Hounds tied the set at 5, and then Clark struck from the left side for Hendersonville. The senior, who stands just 5’6” and is officially listed as a libero and defensive specialist for the Bearcats, was all over the court throughout the match, and made the difference on several points.

The second set stood at 7-6 when Hannah Moxley scored an on-two kill for North, but that was as close as it got. Hendersonville went up three, and then Cartwright and Chloe Conroy traded kills for their respective teams before Shealy scored from the middle and briefly helped her team to get up five. The Lady Hounds whittled it down to two again, on a block by Natalie Eaton followed by a dink shot from Jessi Shelnutt and Haynes scoring from the middle, but Shealy responded to make it 14-11. Her team pushed it back to five, at 17-12, and Slate called time. But North never got closer than four points again the rest of the set.

“The times when we served with some velocity and kept the ball low, and the times when we were able to see the floor, hit around the block and put a nice, flat ball in play, (Hendersonville) looked like anybody else,” said Slate. “The problem was that we had too many errors, gave them too many free balls and soft shots, and they knew what they were doing and turned it into offense.”

Set three was tied at 2 when Clark scored on a dink shot and and Shealy served an ace for a 4-2 lead. Moxley and Shelnutt got North back within 5-4 before Hendersonville went on a 6-0 run capped by an ace by Clark. When North Surry finally got a side-out, Darity made a block. Hendersonville was not challenged down the stretch as it improved to 14-11 on the season and advanced to the second round.

The match was the final one in the Lady Hound careers of Haynes, Eaton, Cartwright and Evann Shelnutt. The senior class won 92 matches in their four years with the program, and all four were on the 2017 team that went 29-2 and reached the West Regional final.

Jessi Shelnutt led the team with six kills and made just one error. Haynes had five. Delaney Fulk had 21 assists, and Stone served two aces with six digs.

Hendersonville knocks out Lady Hounds in first round

