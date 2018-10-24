M&M take Regional Title

Contributed Photo East Surry’s Sarah Mann,left, and Abigail Martin hold their chart from winning the West Regional Doubles tournament this past weekend and advancing to the state finals. -

ELKIN — The accolades continue to pile up for East Surry’s Abigail Martin and Sarah Mann.

Just a week after winning the Northwest 1A Conference doubles tournament, Martin and Mann (a.k.a. Team M&M) won the West Regional Doubles Championship.

Martin and Mann started the tournament with a straight-set victory over a duo from North Rowan. The Cavaliers’ Karen Bates and Chantal Muhlbach finished the regular season with a No. 1 doubles record of 8-5. M&M defeated Bates and Muhlbach to advance to the Elite 8.

Next up for Martin and Mann was the Gray Stone Day team of Ella Hedenskog and Mia Taggart. As a team, Hedenskog and Taggart were 5-0 at No. 1 doubles and 4-0 when seeded second. The Lady Cards’ team defeated Hedenskog and Taggart 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the Final Four.

Team M&M’s penultimate match was against East Wilkes’ Lauren Rakes and Katie Stokes. Rakes and Stokes were 3-1 in No. 1 doubles and 9-0 in No. 2 doubles in the regular season. When the two East teams faced off earlier this year, East Surry’s Martin did not participate. Instead, Mann and teammate Carson Payne defeated Rakes and Stokes 8-2 at No. 1 doubles.

Team M&M advanced to the finals with a 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 win over Rakes and Stokes. Martin and Mann also defeated Rakes and Stokes 10-5 when East Surry defeated East Wilkes as part of the 1A dual-team state playoffs Tuesday.

The final obstacles in Martin and Mann’s way of a championship were Pine Lake Prep’s Grace Kuechler and Sophia Taffet. Surprisingly, Kuechler and Taffet never teamed together in the regular season.

Martin and Mann defeated the Pride duo 6-4, 6-2 to win the Regional Final and advance to the State Championship this Friday and Saturday in Cary.

East Surry’s Sarah Mann,left, and Abigail Martin hold their chart from winning the West Regional Doubles tournament this past weekend and advancing to the state finals. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_doubles.jpg East Surry’s Sarah Mann,left, and Abigail Martin hold their chart from winning the West Regional Doubles tournament this past weekend and advancing to the state finals. Contributed Photo

Cardinal duo win big in Elkin

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith