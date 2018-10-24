Surry Storm Volleyball tryouts planned

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The Surry Storm Volleyball Club has announced tryout dates for its 2019 season.

Tryouts are scheduled over the next two weekends at East Surry High School at 801 W. Main St. in Pilot Mountain. Surry Storm is a Junior Olympic volleyball club that includes teams for players ranging in age from 11 and under to an 18 and under division, who compete in tournaments.

Those who are 11 or 12 will try out this Sunday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., with 13- and 14-year-olds to do so from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. that day.

The tryouts will resume on Nov. 4 at East Surry, with players who are 15 or 16 to do so from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and those 17 and 18 to try out from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

All players planning to attend tryouts need to register with USAV (USA Volleyball) beforehand at www.carolinaregionvb.org/registration.

Teams will be finalized by Nov. 9.

It is important to attend tryouts, club officials say, but those who are unable to do so and still wish to play can contact Surry Storm representatives. Once players commit to a team, they are obligated to pay their portion of base team fees.

The 2018-19 age definitions range from players born on or after Sept. 1, 2000, for those in the 18-and-under division to those born on or after Sept. 1, 2007, for the 11-and-under division.

More information is available from Gerald Culler at 336‐710‐6281 or surrystormvc@gmail.com.