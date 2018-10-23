Bear Seniors defeat No. 1 Villains

Cory Smith | The News The Mount Airy Bears celebrate the game-winning penalty kick against the No. 1 ranked Bishop McGuinness Villains. - Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy seniors with their coaches (left to right) - back row: Coach Will Hurley, Christian Vernon, Chris Cogdill, Austin Tumbarello, Jesus Valadez, Marc Garcia, Assistant Coach Holden Hurley. Front row: Anthony Buneo, Jesus Lachino. - Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Brandon Osorno dribbles up the field in the Bears’ victory over No. 1 Bishop McGuinness. -

A packed stadium held its breath as Mount Airy sophomore William “Willy” Luna approached the penalty box.

Every child who grows up playing soccer imagines taking a game-winning penalty kick at some point. While few get to realize this dream, Luna, whether he liked it or not at the time, had the fate of the Granite Bears’ playoff seeding at his feet on Senior Night.

Luna sent the ball past the keeper to give No. 4 Mount Airy (16-2, 5-1) a 4-1 PK win over the defending 1A state champions, No. 1 Bishop McGuinness (16-3-2, 5-1). Just like when a college basketball team conquers the top-ranked team in the polls, droves of Granite Bear fans stormed the field in celebration.

“We did it,” said Bears coach Will Hurley. “We may have done it the hard way, but we did it. You lose the first game to [Bishop] and then you’ve got to go back through the conference and face [Bishop] last. That’s tough. We never gave up and it feels awesome.”

Mount Airy’s objective was clear coming into Tuesday’s match. The Bears had to defeat the Villians in order to win a share of the Northwest 1A Conference championship and have a chance at an automatic bid for the state playoffs. Lose, and the Bears would have to endure another punishing road to the state championship.

Mount Airy and Bishop split regular season matches last season as well and held a 10-man penalty kick shootout to determine playoff seeding. The Villains won the shootout and were awarded the No. 2 seed in the West. Due to the NW1A only having four soccer teams, Mount Airy settled for a No. 12 seed as a wildcard with a 19-1-1 record. Hurley’s squad defeated three conference champions and the No. 1 seed in the West before falling at Bishop in the West Regional final.

Hurley hoped for a win in regulation with such high stakes. But when the match couldn’t be decided after 80 minutes of regulation and two five-minute overtimes, Hurley never changed his game plan.

“Ironically, before the game I made this list and I never changed it,” Hurley said. “Those kids are always good at penalty kicks in practice. I was happy for [Luna]. He has made PKs all year long and never missed.”

Hurley continued, “What a great game, though. I can only imagine what it was like to watch. A couple times my heart was in my shoes. I didn’t sleep last night and now I don’t think I can sleep tonight.”

Mount Airy and Bishop went back-and-forth in a scoreless first half. It was a battle from 18-to-18 for most of the 40 minutes until the Bears went into another gear for the final 10 minutes. It all started when Jackson Tumbarello but a free kick into Bishop’s box at 33’. Austin Tumbarello trapped the ball with his back to the goal and had time to turn and shoot. Bishop keeper Yael Guzman tipped the ball out for Mount Airy’s first corner kick of the night.

The Bears’ Bryan Valadez took the corner and placed it on the six. A Bishop defender headed it out for another corner. Valadez’s second corner was deflected back to him and set up a shot that Guzman tipped over for yet another corner.

Baelin Watson took the corner on the other side and connected with Austin Tumbarello’s head. Austin’s shot was deflected over the goal for corner number four. This corner was eventually cleared, giving Bishop a moment to breathe heading into halftime.

Mount Airy led the first-half shot count 12-5 and had four corner to Bishop’s 0. Regardless, the score was a double bagel at halftime.

Bishop is a team built for a quick goal. Brandon Linares leads the 1A division in goals and added another quick one in the second half of Tuesday’s match. Linares scored just a minute and eight seconds into the half to go up 1-0.

Hurley screamed, “counter, counter,” from the sideline and they reacted. Bryan Valadez converted on an 18-yard free kick six minutes later.

“It showed good character,” Hurley said. “Sometimes I’ve told our kids that we have to get down before we actually can play. It’s like a wake-up call. I don’t think it was in this case, but we knew had to counter. It wasn’t as quick as I’d wanted, but we countered.”

The second 40 minutes passed and neither team could find the back of the net. Heading into overtime, it was evident that both Bishop and Mount Airy were hesitant to make a deep challenge and risk leaving their defense open for a counterattack. A 1-1 tie after 90 minutes meant it was time for PKs.

Mount Airy was up first as Bryan Valadez stepped up. Guzman jumped left and Bryan sent the ball right to put Mount Airy up 1-0. Bishop’s Alan Linares matched Bryan by sending one past Jesus Valadez.

Baelin Watson was next for Mount Airy. Watson, a junior, put the Bears up 2-1 with his eighth goal of the season. Villain sophomore Nikeo Galle failed to match by sending his shot through the field goal posts.

Kaleb Morrison made it 3-1 to put even more pressure on the Villains. Defensive captain Henry Klier’s shot was blocked by Jesus Valadez to give Mount Airy the chance to win.

It all came down to the sophomore Luna. Luna, who hadn’t scored all season for Mount Airy, notched the game-winning goal for the Bears with Jackson Tumbarello not even needing to kick.

A 10-man shootout to determine playoff seeding will be held at a neutral location later this week.

Regardless of seed, Hurley doesn’t want his team to get ahead of themselves just because of Tuesday’s victory.

“We’ve got to take one game at a time and just focus on possession and communication and just do what we’ve done the whole season,” Hurley said. “We can’t play to the other team’s level, we have to play our game.”

The Mount Airy Bears celebrate the game-winning penalty kick against the No. 1 ranked Bishop McGuinness Villains. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_1-3.jpg The Mount Airy Bears celebrate the game-winning penalty kick against the No. 1 ranked Bishop McGuinness Villains. Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy seniors with their coaches (left to right) – back row: Coach Will Hurley, Christian Vernon, Chris Cogdill, Austin Tumbarello, Jesus Valadez, Marc Garcia, Assistant Coach Holden Hurley. Front row: Anthony Buneo, Jesus Lachino. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_2-5.jpg Mount Airy seniors with their coaches (left to right) – back row: Coach Will Hurley, Christian Vernon, Chris Cogdill, Austin Tumbarello, Jesus Valadez, Marc Garcia, Assistant Coach Holden Hurley. Front row: Anthony Buneo, Jesus Lachino. Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Brandon Osorno dribbles up the field in the Bears’ victory over No. 1 Bishop McGuinness. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_3-5.jpg Mount Airy’s Brandon Osorno dribbles up the field in the Bears’ victory over No. 1 Bishop McGuinness. Cory Smith | The News

Mount Airy beats Bishop in PK’s

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith