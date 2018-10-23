Coaching legend Sam Moir passes

Catawba College Sam Moir, right, leads a huddle at Catawba College during his coaching career. - Catawba College Moir -

SALISBURY — A coaching legend from this area passed away over the weekend.

Samuel Alexander Moir Jr., 94, was born in the community of Francisco near the Stokes/Surry line. He would go on to coach more than 700 wins over 44 years at the high school and college levels.

Sam was playing minor league baseball and taking classes as a college freshmen when Pearl Harbor was bombed. He was drafted into the service after his freshman year.

Sam fought in World War II from 1942-44, serving as a machine tail gunner and navigator on B-29 bombers in the Pacific and earning a Purple Heart after being wounded.

After the war he returned to playing minor league baseball as well as attending Appalachian State University.

Sam graduated in 1950 and immediately landed a job at Mount Airy High School where he also began coaching the basketball team.

After leading the Granite Bears to a perfect 25-0 season and a state championship in 1960, Sam had bigger high schools and colleges interested in him, and he wound up taking a job with Catawba College in Salisbury, where he stayed until retirement in 1994 at age 69.

He was an inductee of numerous sports halls of fame including Mount Airy (2004), Surry County (2007), Catawba College, Rowan County, North Carolina (1999), South Atlantic Conference (2000) and the NAIA. He also earned the Appalachian State University Distinguished Alumni Award.

According to the Salisbury Post, Sam retired from Catawba with a career record of 546-399, including a school-record season of 29-4 in 1983. At Mount Airy he had a mark of 179-74, giving him a career total of 725-473 (a .595 winning rate).

When Sam first arrived at Catawba, the college didn’t even have a home basketball arena. The team had a meager practice court, then used a couple of local high school gyms in order to have home games.

This went on for a decade until Goodman Gym could be constructed. Now the court there is named in Sam’s honor, as is the team MVP award.

Moir boys

Coming along about six years after Sam was Charles, who would follow his big brother into the coaching world.

Charles was young enough to miss WWII, thus he graduated just a year behind Sam in 1951.

After Sam led the 1959-60 Bears to a state championship, Charles took over the team and matched it with another perfect 25-0 season in 1960-61.

Two years later, Charles would jump to the college stage, too, taking an assistant coaching job at Virginia Tech.

From 1967-76 he had head coaching jobs with Roanoke and Tulane, including the Division II national championship in 1972.

He returned to the Hokies in 1976 as head coach. Over 11 years he amassed a record of 213-119 (.642 winning rate) at Tech. He led the team to the NCAA Tournament four times and the NIT four times and coached such future NBA players as Dell Curry and Bimbo Coles.

Charles retired with 616 career wins in college and 224 wins in high school for 840 total wins.

Charles was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2000, the Mount Airy hall in 2005, and the Virginia Tech hall in 2006. In 2015 he was honored at one of the ACC Basketball Legends

Impact

Sam’s reach went far and wide as he coached thousands of players, some of whom became successful coaches themselves.

Tommy Childress played for Sam at Mount Airy. Then when Sam went to Catawba, Childress followed. After graduate work at Appalachian State, Childress became head basketball coach at Pfeiffer from 1969-83 and had to go head-to-head with his mentor several times.

Childress would move from coaching to the athletic director position at Pfeiffer, then later at Catawba, eventually becoming a college vice-president there.

Childress’ move out of coaching wound up giving another man with local ties a chance to become a college coach.

John Lentz was a teacher and coach at Mount Airy High School in the late 1970s and early 1980s. John’s wife Judi was a teacher’s aide at Tharrington Elementary back then, working with Betty Patterson, who spoke to The News upon Lentz’s retirement in 2015.

With Catawba losing its coach in 1983, Lentz was picked by the college (and Childress) as the replacement. He coached for three seasons, averaging a mark of 18-11, before moving to Lenoir-Rhyne University (his alma mater) where he stayed for 29 years. Lentz retired in 2015 with 485 career wins at the college level. He was inducted into the university’s sports hall of fame in 1999.

Some local Mount Airy alumni say that Sam and Childress and several former players used to get together every summer for a reunion here in the city. In 2016, the group met June 15 at Cross Creek Country Club. The group included fellow Hall of Famers Johnny Sanders and Sam’s brother Charles.

They shared stories of basketball and life. And everyone still called Sam “Coach.”

A service of celebration will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. in Omwake-Dearborn Chapel at Catawba College. A private burial will follow with military rites conducted.

Jeff is the news editor and can be reached at 415-4692.

