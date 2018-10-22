Local teams resume playoffs today

John Cate | The News North Surry senior Emma Haynes and her teammates have a difficult assignment when they travel to Hendersonville for their first-round 2A state playoff game tonight. -

After a few days off for the regional tournaments, the dual-team 1A and 2A state tennis playoffs resume today. In addition, volleyball teams all across the state will resume postseason play with the goal of claiming a state championship.

On the tennis side of the equation, Western Piedmont Athletic Conference champion Surry Central (15-1) and Northwest 1A Conference runner-up and defending 1A West Regional champion East Surry (17-2) are back in action after easily winning their first-round assignments last week. Both schools sent competitors to the state finals during individual regionals this weekend.

The Lady Cardinals, who sent Elkin packing last week, are on the road for another showdown with a Mountain Valley Conference team today, facing East Wilkes (15-2), the MVC champions this season. This set of “East Cardinals” actually faced East Surry back in their season opener on Aug. 14. In that match, played at Pilot Mountain, East Surry won 5-4 in a match where it won tiebreakers at Nos. 2 and 6 singles and at No. 3 doubles. Normally, one would think that in a rematch played in Wilkes County, the local contingent would have its work cut out for it, except for one thing — East Surry’s No. 1 singles player, Abigail Martin, didn’t play that day. East Surry won the match with its Nos. 2-7 players and mismatched doubles combinations. While the Wilkes Cardinals will have the home court this time, they will also have to face Martin, who is undefeated in dual singles play this season (15-0).

The winner will face either Gray Stone Day or Lincoln Charter on Monday.

As for Central, the Lady Eagles will be at home again, facing Oak Grove (17-2), a 6-3 winner over Ashe County in last week’s opening round. Central opened with a 5-1 win over North Davidson last week.

Prior to facing Ashe County, all of the Grizzlies’ matches this season had been in Central Carolina 2A Conference action. Oak Grove finished one game behind defending 2A state champ Salisbury, who won the Central Carolina at 17-1. However, Surry Central and Oak Grove do have one common opponent — North Davidson is also a member of Oak Grove’s conference, and they split. North Davidson won 5-4 on Aug. 13, and the Grizzlies won 6-3 on Oct. 2, in the next-to-last regular-season match of their season.

If Central wins, it will face either Salisbury or East Montgomery on Oct. 29. Salisbury (19-1, only loss to Oak Grove) knocked last year’s then-unbeaten Lady Eagles out of the playoffs in the third round.

In volleyball, all four local teams are in their respective playoff brackets. East Surry, as expected, is the overall No. 1 seed in the 1A West Regional, and will be at home for as long as the Lady Cardinals (21-4) can continue to win. East opens the playoffs against North Moore (9-13), the last team in the West field, tonight.

North Surry (17-10) is also at home tonight, as the No. 15 seed in the 2A West after taking the second spot in the WPAC. The Lady Hounds are hosting Hendersonville (13-11), the third-place team from the Mountain 6 2A. Despite their lower conference standing, the Bearcats actually have a higher MaxPreps power rating than North, so having this match at home may be an edge that that Lady Hounds need.

Surry Central (13-12), which surprised everyone by contending in the WPAC, especially after starting this season 0-5, travels to Rutherfordton-Spindale Central (19-6) tonight. The Hilltoppers won the Southwestern 2A Conference title this season and are riding a 15-match winning streak.

Mount Airy, which wasn’t 100 percent certain about its playoff fate last week, ended up making the 1A West field with room to spare, as the 18th seed. The Lady Bears (13-12) travel to South Stanly (15-8), the third-place team in the Yadkin Valley 1A. Despite having the lower seed, Mount Airy holds a slightly higher power rating and has also played a tougher schedule than the Rowdy Rebel Bulls, giving the Lady Bears hope of pulling off the upset.

North Surry senior Emma Haynes and her teammates have a difficult assignment when they travel to Hendersonville for their first-round 2A state playoff game tonight. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_DSC_0058.jpg North Surry senior Emma Haynes and her teammates have a difficult assignment when they travel to Hendersonville for their first-round 2A state playoff game tonight. John Cate | The News

Several tennis and volleyball playoff matches today

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.