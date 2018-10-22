Hounds keep playoff hopes alive

Cory Smith | The News Greyhound senior Adrian Cabrera dribbles up the near sideline in Monday’s match. - Cory Smith | The News Vincent Hernandez scored North Surry’s first goal in the Greyhounds 2-1 victory over Carver. - Cory Smith | The News Greyhound Isaiah Holcomb (blue) challenges for a 50-50 ball in Yellow Jacket territory. - Cory Smith | The News Keeper Carson Draughn had his fourth shutout of the season in North Surry’s 2-0 win Monday. - -

In what was meant to be a rebuilding year for North Surry, the Greyhounds enter the final two weeks of the regular season fighting for a playoff spot.

The middle of the Western Piedmont 2A Conference has been unpredictable in 2018. The top seed, Surry Central (14-1-2, 10-0), needs to win one of its final two matches to clinch a conference championship. West Stokes (11-4-3, 9-2) will clinch the other automatic bid for the 2A State Playoffs as the No. 2 seed. Opposite Central is Walkertown (9-11-1, 0-10), who is stuck in last place no matter what.

Then comes the gray area. Seeds two, three, four, and five are up in the air as four teams fight for a wildcard slot in the playoffs. North Surry (9-7-1, 4-6) and Carver (4-5, 4-5) are two of the teams in the gray area.

The Greyhounds and Yellow Jackets met at North Surry High School Monday evening with playoffs motivating each side. North downed Carver 2-0 to remain in contention a wildcard bid. Carver still sits a half-game ahead of North, Atkins (8-10-1, 4-6), and Forbush (4-6, 10-12).

“It was huge tonight to come out and get a win,” said North coach Eric Jessup. “Our guys played really hard and with a lot of grit tonight. I was really proud of them.”

A loss to Carver may have been too much for the Hounds to overcome with just two games remaining, especially after going 0-3 against conference competition last week.

“We played well last week we just couldn’t get the ball in the net when we needed to,” Jessup said. “So, tonight it was really good to see us score a little bit and get a shutout.”

Jessup continued, “Our guys knew we were in a must-win situation coming into tonight. This week is big for us. We’ve got Carver again, who is in that logjam for third as well, and then we’ve got Forbush Friday.”

The match itself saw North come out fighting in a stand-off first half. Defensively, the Hounds did well to prevent Carver from shooting inside the box. Because the Yellow Jackets relied on through balls to Aimar Noyola and Jesus Angel Dimas-Cazarez, North was able to double up on the side Carver was attacking.

Sweeper Grant Whittington shifted based on which side the Greyhound defending midfielders forced Carver toward. This prevented close shots while also allowing for quick counterattacks.

North’s goose egg in the first half was not for lack of shots. Vincent Hernandez took a throw in from Isaiah Holcomb 20 yards out and sent it soaring off the crossbar in the fifth minute. Minutes later Hernandez had two opportunities inside the 18, but one was saved and the other sailed wide.

The most dangerous players on Carvers side were defender Yonatan Zamora-Cisneros and defensive midfielder Diego Armando Navarrete-Calleja. Zamora-Cisneros played a similar role as Whittington for North, cleaning up runs and sparking counters.

More times than not, Zamora-Cisneros’ counters started with passes up the middle to Navarrete-Calleja. Navarrete-Calleja was the team’s distributor and took the occasional long shot.

The first 40 minutes of play didn’t have a single goal. North Surry changed that in the second half by scoring just five minutes in. Joseph Rangel’s corner was set perfect at the six-yard line for Hernandez to head in.

“He’s been our go-to guy all season, he really has,” Jessup said about Hernandez. “He’s the guy that distributes the ball, shoots the ball, and has improved [immensely] since last season. When’s he on the field, you can tell the difference.”

Jessup continued, “He had to come out for a few minutes there in the second half, and you could tell on the field. We didn’t move the ball near as well with him out.”

Hernandez kept the Greyhound offense alive and looked to increase the lead instead of settling for the one-goal lead. Much to Jessup’s delight, North started taking shots around the 18 instead of trying to dribble into double or triple coverage for a closer look.

Carver pressed seven or even eight men as time ran off the clock. North created counterattacks much easier and would’ve had even more goals had Zamora-Cisneros not prevented numerous one-on-ones with Carver’s keeper.

Five minutes remained, and Carver still struggled to get one past Draughn. Kevin Hernandez took the ball toward the right corner flag in hopes of crossing the ball for perhaps another header goal. Kevin pulled the trigger early and sent the ball flying from beside the 18-yard box. The cross didn’t connect with the head of a teammate, but instead sailed past the keeper to put the game away.

The Hounds will face Carver again on Thursday on the road. After than, North will host Forbush Friday for senior night.

