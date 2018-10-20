Atkins, West Stokes take XC team titles

DOBSON — Don’t blink, because you might just miss them.

The Western Piedmont 2A Conference held its Conference Championship Meet Tuesday. Male and female representatives from West Stokes, North Surry, Carver, Surry Central, Atkins, Forbush, and Walkertown competed as individuals in the 5K at Fisher River Park.

All the schools except North Surry and Carver had enough boys to compete as a team, and all but North Surry, Carver, and Walkertown enough girls.

The girls’ race saw West Stokes’ Erin Duke lead the Wildcats to a team victory with a 5K time of 20:31.10, nearly two minutes faster than the second place runner. The boys’ race was much closer. Had Surry Central’s Erick Ramirez-Ramos taken one wrong step, he may not have won the race. Ramirez-Ramos’ time of 16:58.30 was less than a second faster than Atkins’ Ben Armentrout at 16:59.20.

Duke led the field of 44 racers to will the Lady Wildcats to a team victory. Three other West Stokes girls joined Duke in the top 15: No. 5 Sydney Cockerham, No. 6 Hunter Jackson, and No. 14 Desiree Shields. West had an average 5K time of 23:09.12.

Finishing second in the girls’ team competition was Surry Central. The Lady Eagles averaged a time of 23:43.08 and had five runners inside the top 15: No. 3 Brooklyn Lester, No. 7 Elizabeth Antunez, No. 10 Audrey Poindexter, No. 12 Yadira Osorio, and No. 15 Yulisa Antunez.

Atkins finished third in the team competition with an average time of 24:46.66. Zoe Marazita finished second overall with a time 22:24.50, nearly two minutes behind Duke on top of the podium. Marazita was joined by No. 9 Haley Mclean (23:48.20) and No. 13 Samantha Walker (24:09.00) in the top 15.

Forbush rounded out the team competition with an average time of 24:27.22. Despite finishing with a faster average time than Atkins, the Camels held the point advantage. No. 8 Andi Synder (23:42.50) and No. 11 Yamel Cortez (23:58.70) were the only Falcons to finish in the top 15.

Of the 55 total boy racers, Atkins led the way with an average time of 18:00.72. No. 2 Armentrout was joined by No. 5 Walter Sellers (17:39.10), No. 8 Nathan Jacobs (17:50.60), and No. 12 Thomas Ross (18:26.50).

Less than six seconds behind Atkins was Surry Central. The Eagles finished with an average time of 18:06.00. Other than Ramirez-Ramos at No. 1, Central had No. 4 Elek Wyble (17:25.60), No. 9 Javier Salazar (17:50.90), and No. 15 Hector Morales (19:04.60) finish in the top 15.

West Stokes’ boys finished with an average time of 18:35.26 and had three top-15 finishes. Rex Mathis led the way at No. 3 with a time of 17:15.80, followed by No. 10 Zach Watts at 18:09.60 and No. 13 TJ Magaraci at 18:30.60.

Forbush’s average time of 20:33.36 was good enough for fourth in the team competition. The Falcons had two racers finish in the top 15 and both were sophomores. Nate Warden finished at No. 7 with a 17:49.70 5K time and Samuel Odom was No. 14 with a time of 18:45.70.

Wrapping up the boys’ team competition was Walkertown. The Wolfpack averaged a time of 21:32.70. No. 11 Jabez Huntley was the only Walkertown runner in the top-15. Huntley finished with a time of 18:23.90.

Below are the full results from the WPAC Meet. Carver did not provide a roster for the meet so their finishes will be omitted below.

Girls 5K

Name/Yr/Team/Time/Pts

1 Erin Duke 12 West Stokes 20:31.10 1

2 Zoe Marazita 11 Atkins High School 22:24.50 2

3 Brooklyn Lester 11 Surry Central 22:33.20 3

4 Amelia York 10 North Surry 22:52.80

5 Sydney Cockerham 10 West Stokes 23:03.20 4

6 Hunter Jackson 12 West Stokes 23:17.00 5

7 Elizabeth Antunez 10 Surry Central 23:35.50 6

8 Andi Synder 9 Forbush 23:42.50 7

9 Haley Mclean 10 Atkins High School 23:48.20 8

10 Audrey Poindexter 9 Surry Central 23:54.60 9

11 Yamel Cortez 12 Forbush 23:58.70 10

12 Yadira Osorio 11 Surry Central 24:08.70 11

13 Samantha Walker 11 Atkins High School 24:09.00 12

14 Desiree Shields 10 West Stokes 24:17.50 13

15 Yulisa Antunez 11 Surry Central 24:23.40 14

16 Laila McGee 11 West Stokes 24:36.80 15

17 Natalia Holcomb 9 Forbush 24:41.70 16

18 Laura Wyrick 11 Forbush 24:53.70 17

19 Darlene Valverde 10 Forbush 24:59.50 18

20 Ashley Alexander 12 Walkertown 25:16.80

21 Natalia Guerrero 10 North Surry 25:46.00

22 Mariana Becerra 10 Atkins High School 26:15.30 19

23 Lindsey Cairey 11 Walkertown 26:34.30

24 Lorena Mendoza 9 Forbush 26:45.10 20

25 Hannah Brady 9 Walkertown 27:04.40

26 Elizabeth Salazar-Gar 11 Atkins High School 27:16.30 21

27 Kaitlyn Mills 11 Atkins High School 27:33.30 22

28 Dayanara Andaya 9 Walkertown 27:41.40

29 Ally Wolfington 12 Atkins High School 27:57.30 23

30 Reina Martinez 12 Surry Central 27:59.80 24

31 Ella Buff 10 Atkins High School 28:02.90

32 Sylvia McGee 10 West Stokes 28:03.70 25

33 Natalie Slate 10 North Surry 28:23.90

34 Maddie Creed 10 North Surry 28:37.00

35 Perla Delgado 10 Forbush 29:20.30 26

36 Campbell Orr 9 West Stokes 29:20.80 27

37 Emily Whitacker 10 Forbush 30:32.80

38 Daniella Andres 10 Atkins High School 31:57.80

39 Caroline Montoya 10 Forbush 34:23.40

42 Brisa Aguilar 11 Forbush 36:37.10

43 Miranda Bellanger 11 Forbush 37:05.50

44 Carla Huggins 11 Forbush 43:20.00

Boys 5K

1 Erick Ramirez-Ramos 12 Surry Central 16:58.30 1

2 Ben Armentrout 11 Atkins High School 16:59.20 2

3 Rex Mathis 12 West Stokes 17:15.80 3

4 Elek Wyble 10 Surry Central 17:25.60 4

5 Walter Sellers Atkins High School 17:39.10 5

6 Eli Riggs 12 North Surry 17:46.00

7 Nate Warden 10 Forbush 17:49.70 6

8 Nathan Jacobs 11 Atkins High School 17:50.60 7

9 Javier Salazar 10 Surry Central 17:50.90 8

10 Zach Watts 11 West Stokes 18:09.60 9

11 Jabez Huntley 11 Walkertown 18:23.90 10

12 Thomas Ross 12 Atkins High School 18:26.50 11

13 Tj Magaraci 12 West Stokes 18:30.60 12

14 Samuel Odom 10 Forbush 18:45.70 13

15 Hector Morales 10 Surry Central 19:04.60 14

16 Jackson Lackey 9 Atkins High School 19:08.20 15

17 Diego Vega 10 Surry Central 19:10.60 16

18 Cameron Knox 10 West Stokes 19:13.90 17

19 Nolan Poindexter 11 Surry Central 19:36.60 18

20 Alex Lynch 11 West Stokes 19:46.40 19

21 Eric Augustine 12 Atkins High School 20:12.90 20

22 Graham Burgess 12 Atkins High School 20:21.40 21

23 Matthew Moutos 12 West Stokes 20:27.60 22

24 Adam Ernest 12 Atkins High School 20:30.10

25 Cooper Cagna 9 Forbush 20:33.30 23

26 Camryn Agee 10 Atkins High School 20:47.60

27 Jacob Adkins 10 West Stokes 20:54.90 24

28 Nick Palmer 12 West Stokes 21:05.20

29 Nyheim Mitchell 11 Atkins High School 21:07.30

30 Elijah Loy 11 Walkertown 21:33.50 25

31 Matthew Collins 12 Surry Central 21:44.90 26

32 Quinn Bankson 12 Atkins High School 21:50.70

33 Ben Thomason 12 North Surry 22:06.30

34 David Andres 9 Atkins High School 22:14.00

35 Quetzal Kuppingen 9 Atkins High School 22:17.90

36 Ethan Snow 10 Forbush 22:19.00 27

38 Colin Brady 11 Walkertown 22:27.50 28

39 Nate Murphy 10 Walkertown 22:32.00 29

40 Elijah Bower 10 West Stokes 22:33.40

41 Darian Seals 11 North Surry 22:36.50

42 Payton Martin 9 Walkertown 22:46.60 30

43 Troy Bolland 10 Atkins High School 22:54.80

44 Adrian Delgaldo 12 Forbush 23:19.10 31

45 Camren Winde 9 Walkertown 23:24.20 32

46 Aaron Petty 12 Atkins High School 23:31.80

47 Jacob Shrum 10 West Stokes 23:53.50

48 William Erickson 10 West Stokes 24:26.31

49 Rohan Kapilesjwa 12 Atkins High School 24:50.90

50 Danny Loflin 9 Walkertown 25:10.67 33

51 Cole Sutphin 11 North Surry 25:33.59

52 Daniel Staley 9 Walkertown 25:59.02

53 Landon Stroud 9 Walkertown 26:26.34

54 Brayden Millner 9 Walkertown 27:01.89

55 Branden Lowe 9 Walkertown 33:07.15

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

