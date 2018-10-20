Burning ‘Bush too much for NS

John Cate | The News Tournament MVP Parkley Hennings (13) of Forbush is challenged by North Surry’s Abby Draughn and Hannah Moxley during Friday’s WPAC Tournament final at Surry Central High School. The championship match was a showdown of power volleyball and a dominant performance by the Lady Falcons’ attackers. - John Cate | The News Forbush shows off all of the hardware that its 2018 team won this season, including WPAC Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, WPAC Tournament MVP, and both championship trophies. The No. 8-ranked Lady Falcons begin the state playoffs this week. - John Cate | The News North Surry’s Abby Draughn and Hannah Moxley try to make the block against Forbush’s Colby Crater during Friday’s WPAC final. Crater was named conference Player of the Year following the match. - John Cate | The News North Surry senior Camille Cartwright (right) goes on the attack against Forbush’s Camryn Doub and Sarah Hutchens during Friday’s WPAC championship match at Surry Central. - - John Cate | The News The Lady Falcons’ Cathryn Prim (8) directs a shot over the blocks of two North Surry defenders during her team’s tournament championship-winning victory on Friday night. - - John Cate | The News From left, Parkley Hennings, Laken Baity, Camryn Doub and Colby Crater; Delaney Fulk and Evann Shelnutt from North Surry, Jenna Simpson of Surry Central and Anna Bates of West Stokes were named to the All-Tournament Team. - -

DOBSON — On the eve of her team’s appearance in the conference tournament championship game, Taylor Carangi wanted her Forbush Lady Falcons to leave no doubt.

It had already been a historic season for the first-year head coach and her team, a year in which Forbush ended North Surry’s decade-long winning streak in Western Piedmont Athletic Conference play, then went on to supplant the Lady Greyhounds as conference champions. The Falcons entered Friday’s final ranked No. 8 among the state’s 2A teams and were undefeated against teams from their own classification.

They still are.

“They came out wanting to win tonight, and they definitely won,” said Carangi, who was named WPAC Coach of the Year following her team’s 25-20, 25-14, 25-13 victory. “This is probably the best they’ve played all season, which is good going into the state playoffs.

“This was definitely a great first year. We set the expectations high, and the girls worked their butts off.”

Forbush (20-4 overall) never looked back after a tense moment late in the third set, when the Hounds rallied from five points behind to pull within 21-20. For the rest of the evening, the Falcons doubled up their league rivals, outscoring them 54-27. It was the 12th straight win for Forbush, encompassing 36 straight sets without a defeat.

The Falcons opened strong, as Laken Baity set up Colby Crater for a crushing kill on the match’s very first point. Forbush built a 4-0 lead before North’s Camille Cartwright got her team going with a kill from the right front. Hannah Moxley followed that up by blocking Crater, and for the next few minutes, the teams traded blows. Forbush’s Parkey Hennings powered a ball through the Hounds’ Shelnutt sisters making a block attempt, but Cartwright answered by blasting one off Camryn Doub. The problem for North Surry (17-10) was that if this was going to be a match of old-fashioned country hardball, the Falcons had the edge. Cathryn Prim led Forbush on a 5-2 run with a crushing kill followed by an ace, and North coach Shane Slate had to call time-out with his team down 12-8.

The Hounds’ Abby Draughn made a few plays to keep her team close, but when Nikita Sizemore made a dink shot for the Falcons, they led 17-12. Here, the momentum turned North’s way, and after Ebony Williams mis-timed a hit and put the ball into the net, the Hounds trailed just 21-20. Forbush responded by going back to its strength — tournament MVP Hennings and WPAC Player of the Year Crater. Crater made a kill from the middle to get Forbush back on serve, and then Hennings hit a rocket off the left side to make it 23-20. The set ended on a block by Sizemore.

Set two was also close early. Baity had a great set as Crater brought the thunder for an 3-1 lead, but Delaney Fulk and Moxley answered for the Hounds. Doub smashed one for Forbush and then North’s Emma Haynes had a winner off the back line to tie the set at 5. But then the Falcons got rolling again. Doub had a kill and a block, Sarah Hutchens scored the winner on a long rally, and libero Williams denied several attacks by the Hounds. At 12-7, Draughn got the better of Crater on an attack, but the Forbush middle hitter answered right back, whacking a ball off Evann Shelnutt. Prim had a serve that North couldn’t handle, and it was 14-8. Slate called time at that point and again at 16-11, after Hennings crushed a ball. Jessi Shelnutt put away an overhit at 17-12, but then the Falcons took over, with Williams serving three aces and Crater making two more kills down the stretch.

The teams split the first 10 points of the third set as well, with an ace by Baity and Cartwright getting one past Hennings as the highlights. The Hounds pulled even again at 7 on a block by Natalie Eaton, but then North dug a ball that sailed over the net and Doub crushed it. She got a block on Draughn moments rater, and Williams delivered a serve that the Hounds couldn’t return. Salem Finney had a kill from the left side and the Falcons led 13-9. After an exchange of points, Crater scored a block and Forbush led by five. Prim then served back-to-back aces for a 17-10 lead. After a North side-out, Crater stepped back to the service line and her team went on a 6-0 run that included an ace. The Hounds saved two match points, but the match concluded after that.

For North Surry, Haynes led the team with five kills and no one else had more than three. Evann Shelnutt had 18 digs and Fulk 17 assists.

Following the match, Hennings, Baity, Doub and Crater were named to the All-Tournament team from Forbush, along with Fulk and Evann Shelnutt from North, Jenna Simpson of Surry Central and Anna Bates of West Stokes. Hennings was named MVP of the tournament. Crater, who elevated her game in a tremendous senior season, was named Player of the Year.

“I think tonight set the tone for how we’re going to play in the playoffs,” said Carangi. “We definitely want to play a lot more volleyball this year.”

Both teams will open the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs at home next week. Pairings will be announced on Sunday or Monday.

Falcons overpower Hounds in WPAC tourney final

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

