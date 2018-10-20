Cards earn 48-0 Senior Night shutout

Cory Smith | The News East Surry senior Mitchell Edwards speeds past Viking defenders for a 60-yard run in the third quarter. - Cory Smith | The News Cardinal Quincy Smith scouts the North Stokes defense in Friday’s game. - Cory Smith | The News AJ Bruton charges into Viking territory after intercepting a pass. - Cory Smith | The News Stephen Gosnell shakes off a Viking defender to cap off a 77-yard touchdown run. - -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry’s 18 seniors left David H. Diamont Stadium grinning ear-to-ear after putting on a clinic in their final regular season home game as Cardinals.

East left a path of destruction behind for the third week in a row. Since the Cards’ bye week, East Surry has posted wins of 56-7, 70-6, and now a 48-0 over North Stokes (1-8, 0-3).

Before the game began, the Cardinal faithful honored 18 seniors that have been major parts of the team’s recent success. Those seniors are: Logan Ray, Jackson Vaughan, Seth Lowe, Nathan Sheets, AJ Bruton, Gunnar Jones, Mitchell Edwards, Lee Foster, Hunter Blose, George Chilton, Dylan Sawyers, Sam Collins, Victor Bacho, Kyle Vaillancourt, and Joseph Becker.

The Cardinals (7-2, 3-0) had a season-high 493 total yards in Friday’s game. This consisted of 152 yards passing and a season-high 341 yards. Stephen Gosnell led the Cards on the ground with 165 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just two attempts.

Two Cardinal players had more than 60 yards passing. Jefferson Boaz threw 2-for-4 for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Mitchell Edwards had just one pass, a 65-yard pass to Landon Stevens to open the game.

On the first play, Gosnell handed the ball to Quincy Smith. Smith then pitched it to Dillon Mosley for a reverse, to which Mosley executed a double reverse pass with Edwards. Edwards found Stevens wide open for the 65-yard gain.

Stevens put the Cardinals in the red zone to set up a Gosnell 6-yard touchdown pass to Mosley at 10:20.

Of North Stokes’ 49 plays Friday Night, almost half involved fullback Mark Shaw. Shaw rushed for 69 yards on 22 attempts and grabbed the initial first down for North Stokes. Shaw’s fullback trap eventually led him to a third-and-3 situation. Mitchell Petree joined the fray and ran a swing route for the first down.

Viking quarterback Christain Shermo took to the air at midfield. Shermo had two incomplete passes, one deflected by East’s AJ Bruton, that led to a North Stokes punt.

Gosnell nearly connected with Mosley once again on a streak, but the throw was a bit long. Gosnell made up for it on the next play by scoring a 77-yard rushing touchdown that included not one, not two, but three step-back jukes. East led 14-0 after Derek Sutterby converted the PAT.

North Stokes next drive didn’t bode well when a Viking player fumbled on the kickoff. Though Jeremy Gray pounced on the ball, North had to punt after Edwards sacked Shermo on third-and-14.

Jefferson Boaz was under center for the Cards’ third drive. Despite starting with two incomplete passes, Boaz brushed off a Viking defender for a 28-yard TD pass to Stevens.

North was forced to return to the air when faced with a third-and-7 situation on their own 28. Shermo connected with Gabe Oerter for a 32-yard gain in what would be Shermo’s only completion of the night. This wouldn’t yield results for the Vikings, as another sack from Edwards forced a punt on fourth-and-15.

Gosnell one-up’d his first touchdown run by rushing 88 yards on the Cardinals first play. A failed 2-pt conversion made it 27-0 with 5:10 left in the half.

East got the ball back in excellent field position after a Viking three-and-out. Mosley caught the kick around midfield and ran into the red zone, but a personal foul on the Cards moved it back to their own 40.

Two plays later, Kyler Jessup waltzed into the end zone off a 37-yard Boaz pass to end the half up 34-0.

The Vikings luck didn’t get better in the second half. A fumble on their second play moved the ball to their own three. Shermo had to chuck up a pass on third down, but it was intercepted by Bruton.

The combination of Bruton’s return and a personal foul on North Stokes allowed East to start on the Vikings’ seven-yard line. Ray plowed through defenders for a 7-yard touchdown run. Lowe made it 41-0 with the PAT.

Shaw and the Vikings weren’t about to quit. Shaw ran for six consecutive plays before Shermo elected to throw on third-and-8. The pass was intercepted by East Surry sophomore Tye Needham on the Cardinals 37.

Edwards had back-to-back runs to force a running clock. The first was a 60-yard gain, and the second was a 7-yard rushing TD. Lowe capped off the 48-point game with a PAT.

North Stokes’ last gasp came at the end of the third quarter and carried into the fourth. Starting on the Viking 36, North stayed on the ground and quickly advanced to the Cardinal 42 on a keeper by Shermo. Matt Bullins then put the Vikings just outside the red zone.

Short runs from Shaw and an offsides call by East Surry put North on the 11. Shaw seemed poised to score before he was dragged down by Bacho. The Cardinal defense forced a fourth-and-4 where Blose forced Shermo to throw the ball away.

The turnover-on-downs spelled the end for North Stokes. Time expired and East moved to 3-0 in the Northwest 1A Conference.

East Surry continues its pursuit of conference perfection at South Stokes (1-9, 1-2) next week. North Stokes looks for its first conference win and first road win next Friday against Winston-Salem Prep (3-6, 0-3).

East Surry senior Mitchell Edwards speeds past Viking defenders for a 60-yard run in the third quarter. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_0180.jpg East Surry senior Mitchell Edwards speeds past Viking defenders for a 60-yard run in the third quarter. Cory Smith | The News Cardinal Quincy Smith scouts the North Stokes defense in Friday’s game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_0152-1.jpg Cardinal Quincy Smith scouts the North Stokes defense in Friday’s game. Cory Smith | The News AJ Bruton charges into Viking territory after intercepting a pass. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_0161.jpg AJ Bruton charges into Viking territory after intercepting a pass. Cory Smith | The News Stephen Gosnell shakes off a Viking defender to cap off a 77-yard touchdown run. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_0143edit.jpg Stephen Gosnell shakes off a Viking defender to cap off a 77-yard touchdown run. Cory Smith | The News

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith