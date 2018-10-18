No. 1 Bishop conquers Cards

Cory Smith | The News Leo De la Cruz is a three-year member of the Cardinals varsity team and a starting midfielder on the 2018 squad. - Cory Smith | The News Left to right: Seth Lowe, Leo De la Cruz, Gonzalo Chavez, and Brady Jessup. - Cory Smith | The News Gonzalo Chavez is a four-year player for East Surry soccer and is a starting defender for the Cardinals. - Cory Smith | The News Defender Seth Lowe is a four-year player for the Cardinals’ varsity soccer team and is a starting defender for East Surry. - - Cory Smith | The News East Surry senior Brady Jessup has been with East Surry soccer for four years and is a starting attacker for this year’s team. - -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Defeating the No. 1 1A team in the state and defending state champions would’ve been an everlasting memory for East Surry’s four seniors.

East Surry honored three four-year seniors and one three-year senior at halftime of Thursday’s match. Gonzalo Chavez, Brady Jessup, and Seth Lowe have all been part of the Cardinals’ varsity squad for all four years of their high school tenure, while Leo De la Cruz has been there for three. Joined by their families and teammates, the seniors reminisced of their best times at East and hoped of making one more lasting impact with a win over Bishop McGuinness.

The Bishop McGuinness Villains (16-2-2, 5-0) have been near-untouchable for the past seven weeks. The Villains have won 13-of-14, with the only exception being a 3-3 draw against private school Gospel Light Christian. In that span, Bishop has won by at least two goals all but twice. The first was a 1-0 victory over 4A Grimsley and the other a 2-1 win against the No. 4 1A team, Mount Airy.

East played Bishop to a 1-1 tie at halftime when the teams met two weeks ago in Kernersville. The Villains exploded for six second-half goals to defeat the Cardinals 7-1.

Possession was the name of the game early for Bishop. Ethan Hodges, Nathan Joseph, and Jack Foley regulated the Villains’ midfield and only let East touch the ball when a mistake was made.

Despite controlling the pace of the match, Bishop couldn’t find the back of the net. Andrew Budzinski and leading scorer Brandon Linares each had early looks, but couldn’t shoot on frame.

It wasn’t until the 11th minute that East mounted its’ first threatening run. Cruz sent a through ball up the left sideline to Oscar Duran, forcing the Villains to give up a corner kick. The corner didn’t pan out, but a long throw from Cade Williams set Nick Lowery up for another corner.

East looked to be on the verge of scoring first when Bishop made a counterattack up the right sideline. The Villains earned a free kick just wide of the 18-yard box. A cross came in for the six-foot plus Budzinski to head into the back of the net.

Bishop was able to revert back to a possession-based strategy after scoring in the 19th minute. East tried to set Jessup up for a counter up top, but Bishop’s Henry Klier held down the back line. The Cardinals had to play defensively with the Villains pressed up past midfield.

Bishop struck again at 34’. Linares took advantage of a Cardinal miscue to put his team up 2-0. The Villains had two corner kicks with less than a minute left, but time expired before a threatening attack could form.

East Surry’s chances of a comeback increased three minutes into the second half when a Bishop player received a straight red card. The Villains had to play the remaining 37 minutes with just 10 men on the field.

Bishop still controlled the pace when they were down a man. Budzinski and Linares each had shots around the 18-yard mark, but none were on frame. The Villains had a free kick in a similar position as the first scoring play, but it was deflected and cleared by East Surry defenders.

It was incredibly difficult for East to mount an offense with everyone but the keeper and Klier on the Cardinals’ half. When the Cards were finally able to get on Bishop’s half, they nearly cut the lead to one. Lowery send a ball over the Villains’ defense for Duran to chase down. Duran was fouled 25-yards out. Jacob Lowe took aim and fired a shot just below the crossbar. Keeper Yael Guzman punched the ball over for an East Surry corner kick.

For the remainder of the match, East played patient defense to set up counterattacks to Jessup, Juan Ramirez, and Anderson Allred. East managed to prevent a shot on goal until the final 10 minutes, when keeper Ethan Casstevens saved a free kick from Linares.

Casstevens hurled the ball to midfield where Cruz trapped and sent a through ball to Allred. Allred’s run set up a last-ditch corner kick for East. Nothing came from it, and Bishop took the 2-0 win.

Bishop McGuinness can win the Northwest 1A Conference with a win or tie at No. 4 Mount Airy (15-2, 4-1) on Tuesday. A loss to the Bears means a tiebreaker will be held to determine playoff seeding.

Leo De la Cruz is a three-year member of the Cardinals varsity team and a starting midfielder on the 2018 squad. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Cruz.jpg Leo De la Cruz is a three-year member of the Cardinals varsity team and a starting midfielder on the 2018 squad. Cory Smith | The News Left to right: Seth Lowe, Leo De la Cruz, Gonzalo Chavez, and Brady Jessup. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_4seniors.jpg Left to right: Seth Lowe, Leo De la Cruz, Gonzalo Chavez, and Brady Jessup. Cory Smith | The News Gonzalo Chavez is a four-year player for East Surry soccer and is a starting defender for the Cardinals. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Chavez.jpg Gonzalo Chavez is a four-year player for East Surry soccer and is a starting defender for the Cardinals. Cory Smith | The News Defender Seth Lowe is a four-year player for the Cardinals’ varsity soccer team and is a starting defender for East Surry. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Lowe-2.jpg Defender Seth Lowe is a four-year player for the Cardinals’ varsity soccer team and is a starting defender for East Surry. Cory Smith | The News East Surry senior Brady Jessup has been with East Surry soccer for four years and is a starting attacker for this year’s team. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Jessup.jpg East Surry senior Brady Jessup has been with East Surry soccer for four years and is a starting attacker for this year’s team. Cory Smith | The News

East defeated 2-0 on Senior Night

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith