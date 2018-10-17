Sauras, Cardinals advance to NW1A final

Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Hanne Cooke spearheaded the Lady Bears’ comeback against South Stokes. - Cory Smith | The News Brooke Lankford of the Lady Bears lunges for a dig in Wednesday’s NW1A semifinal match. - Cory Smith | The News South Stokes’ Lily Weaver elevates for a serve in the Sauras’ 3-2 victory over Mount Airy. - Cory Smith | The News Morgan Smith had 14 digs in addition to her 23 attacks and 5 kills in Wednesday’s match against Bishop McGuinness. - - Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Kylie Bruner had 25 attacks and 11 kills in the Cardinals 3-0 victory. - -

DANBURY — Wednesday night featured two volleyball matches with championship implications.

On one side of the bracket, No. 1 East Surry made a statement win over No. 4 Bishop McGuinness to reach the conference championship for the sixth year in a row. On the other end, No. 2 South Stokes outlasted a fierce No. 3 Mount Airy to reach the Northwest 1A final for the first time in more than a decade.

Sauras vs. Bears

It was only fitting that the rubber match between Mount Airy and South Stokes went down to the wire after the first two meetings.

The Lady Sauras (19-6, 6-4) earned their first Northwest 1A Conference victory against Mount Airy on September 13. Mount Airy (13-12, 5-5) retaliated on October 2 by defeating South in Walnut Cove.

The third and possibly final match between the Bears and Sauras was set up after Mount Airy defeated Winston-Salem Prep in the first round of the conference tournament. As the No. 2 seed in the tournament, South earned a first round bye.

What looked to be a straightforward victory for the Sauras turned into a battle when Mount Airy rallied from an 0-2 set deficit to tie the score at 2-2. South regrouped long enough to finish off the Lady Bears and set up a date with East tonight.

“Our girls stepped up and played well tonight,” said South coach Jayson Duncan. “We wanted to play tomorrow night (in the championship match) and we just stepped up our game.”

The first set between the Bears and Sauras was close from start to finish. Despite this, Mount Airy only led for a two points in the set. Once Mount Airy took a 7-6 lead, South went on a 7-2 run to force a Bears timeout.

South went on to take a 22-16 lead with a 1-0 set lead seemingly on the way. Strong serving from Avery Cox put the Bears ahead 23-22. The Sauras regained the lead out of a timeout and wrapped up a 25-23 first set victory with a kill from Lily Weaver.

Similar to the first set, South jumped ahead early. Mount Airy once again fought back toward the end of the set, but it was too late this time as well. South led the entire second set before winning 25-21.

Had the Bears played the third set the same as they did in the first two the match likely would’ve ended on the spot. However, Chuck Morris’ squad came out with new life in the third set.

Backed into a corner, Hanne Cooke and Kalie Mabe exploded for kills that put Mount Airy ahead 10-7 after trailing by four early.

“We just finally decided to play with heart and play like we cared,”Morris said. “I just don’t think the first two sets we played with the energy we needed to. We played too cavalier and too casual. In the third and fourth sets and part of the fifth set, we played with heart and like we cared.”

Duncan said the Sauras got complacent in the third set and that allowed Mount Airy to strike. The Lady Bears took the third set 25-18 to extend the match.

Whereas the first three sets saw one team lead for most of the points, neither team could pull ahead in the fourth. This was evident in the set’s final score, 26-24, with Mount Airy forcing a fifth set to 15.

The fire that Mount Airy had in the third and fourth sets slowly dwindled as the attacking corps of South’s Weaver, Lydia Caudill, and Chloe Stewart overpowered the Lady Bears.

South Stokes took the fifth set 15-9 to advance to the championship match against East Surry. Getting to the conference championship is a mixed bag for Duncan. He is ecstatic for his team, but also expected to make it this far based on the incredible season the Sauras have had.

“Part of it’s an expectation, and the other part is we’re playing for seeds in the state playoffs right now,” Duncan. “It’s important how you finish the season going into playoffs whether you get home games or away games.”

The Sauras are one win away from their first 20-win season since 2015, and only the second in 10 years. South has to go through East Surry to get that win.

“We have to play like we did in the first two sets and the last one. That’s what I think it’ll take to get win number 20,” Duncan said.

Cardinals vs. Villains

East Surry fought off an early attack from Bishop McGuinness to take a 3-0 victory in the semifinals of the tournament.

East Surry (20-4, 10-0) has been on a tear since September began. The Lady Cardinals are 16-1 since September 1, including 11 straight wins heading into Wednesday night.

East completed the season sweep of Bishop after defeating the Villains 3-0 twice in the regular season. Wednesday’s victory for East was much closer at first than the final score indicated.

The Cardinals held an 18-12 advantage in the first set before Bishop rallied to make it 20-18. With East still ahead, the Villains slowly fought back and took the lead at 24-23.

Morgan Smith tied the match at 24 with a kill and put the Cardinals ahead with a strong serve on the ensuing play. Bishop tied the set at 25, 26, and 27, but never took the lead. East pulled away on a serve from Allie Bruner to take the first set 29-27.

From then on, East controlled the match. East only surrendered the lead on two points for the rest of the match on the way to 25-17 and 25-18 wins to complete the sweep.

No. 1 East will face No. 2 South Stokes tonight in the conference championship match.

South wins crazy five-setter to face defending champs

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith