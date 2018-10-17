Lady Hounds reach WPAC finals

John Cate | The News North Surry’s Emma Haynes smashes a ball past the block attempt of Surry Central’s Jenna Simpson during Wednesday night’s conference tournament semifinal. - John Cate | The News Surry Central’s Tara Blevins (14) tries to angle a shot past the block of the Lady Hounds’ Camille Cartwright (12) and Emma Haynes during Wednesday’s match. - John Cate | The News The Lady Eagles’ Ashley Hall (4) tries to get a ball past the block of North Surry’s Hannah Moxley in the WPAC semifinals on Wednesday night. -

DOBSON — For Shane Slate and some of his North Surry volleyball players, a chance to repeat history is in the offing.

Last winter, the Lady Greyhounds’ streak of seven straight women’s basketball conference titles was snapped, but North Surry bounced back and won the conference tournament to give the school an eighth consecutive season with some sort of league hardware. This fall, it was the turn of the volleyball team, which had a run of nine in a row snapped by Forbush this season.

But guess who’s back in the conference tournament final, with another chance at redemption?

North Surry outlasted Surry Central in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference semifinals on Wednesday night, beating the host Lady Eagles 25-20, 25-19, 15-25, 25-12 for the right to face the Lady Falcons in the championship match on Friday night, also at Central. The match also decided who would be the No. 2 team in the WPAC for state playoff purposes. North and Central split their regular-season meetings and beat everyone else in the league but Forbush, finishing the regular season deadlocked at 9-3.

Although both teams should make the playoffs, the win ensures that North (17-9 overall) will begin the 2A state playoffs at home. The Lady Hounds will play Forbush (19-4) for the tournament title at 6 p.m. on Friday, also at Surry Central.

“Winning the tournament is definitely something we’d like to do,” said Slate. “We’ve played in quite a few conference tournament championships and come home with the hardware, and we would certainly like to do that again.”

With so much on the line, Slate had hoped his team would perform better than it had on Tuesday, when North was more than a little flat in a straight-set win over Walkertown. The Lady Hounds had an excuse in that leading attacker Camille Cartwright missed the match due to an injury, but the team also played down to the level of its competition.

On Wednesday, Cartwright was back in the lineup, and North Surry battled through two hard-fought opening sets, making a run in the middle of each in order to get a leg up on Central (13-12).

After the visitors pulled out a five-point win in the opening set, the Lady Eagles tried to strike back quickly in set two. North won the first two points, but then Central went on a 6-1 run, with Jenna Simpson making a crushing kill and later putting one off a would-be North blocker to help her team take a 6-3 lead. However, the Lady Hounds responded, getting a side-out and then some tough serving from Michaela Stone to quickly catch back up. The teams were tied at 7, 8, 9 and 10 before North finally took control, running off five straight points on the serve of Jessi Shelnutt before the Lady Eagles could win serve back. Once they did, the lead went between four and five points for several minutes before a service errors, followed by an ace by Olivia Jones, gave the Lady Hounds a 22-15 lead. From there, they cruised to the set win and a 2-0 lead.

The home team was able to dial up the intensity in set three and stave off defeat. Madison Goins surprised everyone on the opening point, when she transformed a poor serve receive by a teammate into an on-two kill. The Lady Eagles led throughout the set, winning three of the first four and seven of the first 10 points, then getting an ace from freshman Jaylyn Templeton for an 8-3 lead. Slate called time-out and his team won the next point, but Jordyn Coe blocked Jessi Shelnutt and Central kept the momentum. Cartwright slammed through a kill moments later and then Abby Draughn got the Lady Hounds within a point with powerful serving, but Central held its lead and then began to stretch it out. Coe served an ace to make it 12-9, Goins powered a ball past Cartwright, and then Simpson blocked Evann Shelnutt. Some outstanding play down the stretch by Central’s Ashley Hall capped off the one-sided set win, as she had an ace, a block and two kills.

“The first set, we played very good volleyball,” said Slate. “I thought in the second set, and then especially in the third set, we got really sloppy, didn’t pass well, and made some attack errors.”

However, set four saw the Lady Hounds regain their mojo, and this time, the Lady Eagles couldn’t respond.

The teams split the first four points, and then North went on a charge, with Stone delivering an ace and Evann Shelnutt smashing a ball past two blockers. Central head coach Brittany Tolbert asked for a time-out, but there was no stopping the Lady Hounds. Simpson had a few thunderous kills to snap North Surry runs, but nothing else seemed to work for the Lady Eagles. They fell behind by as many as nine, and the closest they got in the middle of the set was 16-10, and they won just two more points from there. For North, Cartwright had an ace and then Stone had four in a row to bring North to match point. Central won serve back, but Hannah Moxley finished it with a kill from the outside right.

“We really lost our focus, but unlike a lot of times this season, we regained it in the fourth set,” Slate said. “Like I told them, better late than never.”

Evann Shelnutt led the North attack with 10 kills and a .348 kill percentage. Cartwright had seven, with Emma Haynes and Moxley each coming away with five. Stone had eight digs and seven aces. Cartwright led the team with 14 digs, followed by Delaney Fulk and Evann Shelnutt with 11 each. Fulk had 24 assists.

