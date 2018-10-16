Cards, Bears spikers in action tonight

It’s tournament time once again in the volleyball world and both East Surry and Mount Airy are in action this evening at North Stokes High School. On the line is a shot at the championship game to be held Thursday.

The Lady Cardinals (19-4, 10-0) earned a first round bye after going undefeated in the Northwest 1A Conference for the second straight year. East is riding an 11-match win streak and have only dropped two sets in conference competition.

East Surry looks to reach the championship game for the sixth straight year when they face the winner of No. 4 North Stokes (12-10, 5-5) and No. 5 Bishop McGuinness (14-10, 4-6) tonight. The Cardinals swept both the Vikings and Villains in the regular season.

On the other end of the bracket, No. 3 Mount Airy (13-11, 5-5) looks to upset No. 2 South Stokes (18-6, 6-4) to reach the championship for the fifth straight year. The Lady Bears and Sauras split regular season meetings, with South taking the first meeting 3-1 and Mount Airy winning the second by the same score.

Mount Airy reached the semifinals by defeating No. 6 Winston-Salem Prep 3-0 Tuesday.

