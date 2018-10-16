Central keeps date in WPAC semifinals

KING — Surry Central has already had two challenges to meet in order to play for the second spot in the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference tonight.

The Lady Eagles’ volleyball team, which surprised everyone by being at or near the top of the league throughout what was expected to be a rebuilding season, held off West Stokes on Monday over five sets in what was the Lady Cats’ regular-season finale. On Tuesday, Central began conference tournament action by sweeping WPAC cellar-dweller Carver.

The Lady Eagles, who finished tied for second in the league with North Surry at 9-3, will host North tonight for the No. 2 spot in the conference and the first-round home state playoff match that comes with it. Central (13-11 overall) split with the Lady Hounds during the regular season, each team winning on the other’s home court. In addition, the winner will face either regular-season champ Forbush or West Stokes in the tournament final on Thursday, also at Central.

The win over the Lady Cats (7-17, 6-6 WPAC) was a throwback to some matches Central had played earlier in the season, when the Lady Eagles were playing to five sets more often than not. It was the team’s seventh five-setter of the season, but the first since Aug. 29. Central had to come from behind to win 18-25, 25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 15-10 in order to tie North Surry for second place in the league standings.

The Lady Eagles started the match slowly, but there was no particular reason, such as an inordinate number of unforced errors. West Stokes, which would have been hosting Senior Night except that it doesn’t have any seniors, came out and played inspired volleyball in set one.

However, Surry Central upped its intensity level in the next two sets, raising its hitting percentage from a mediocre .242 to .364 in set two and getting strong attacks from several sources — Tara Blevins, Jordyn Coe, Emma Garland, Mia McMillen and Jenna Simpson all had three kills in the set — and needed every bit of their efforts to pull out a narrow set victory and even the match.

Simpson threw her teammates on her back in set three, making six kills with a .750 percentage, while libero Abigail Johnson was all over the floor with her 12 digs. The Lady Eagles once again held off the Cats and took the lead in the match, but West Stokes fought back in set four, and this time Central didn’t respond. The Lady Eagles had a zero hit percentage and committed five serving errors.

So it came down to set five, where Central had a 3-3 record this season, but had won their last three five-setters. This made it four. The Lady Eagles struggled on their attack again, but excelled on defense, getting more digs (16) in the short set than they had gotten in the fourth (12). Johnson had eight of them and McMillen four, and each of those players had a service ace in set five.

For the match, Johnson and McMillen each had 31 digs, while Goins had 26 assists and nine kills, Jaylyn Templeton 20 assists, Simpson 13 kills, Blevins 10, and Garland 13 digs and six kills.

In the WPAC quarterfinal match, Central defeated Carver 25-10, 25-9, 25-3.