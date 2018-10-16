Bears bring the thunder

Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Baelin Watson (white) shields of East Surry’s Leo De la Cruz (red) in Tuesday’s match. - Cory Smith | The News Austin Tumbarello (white) brought his season goal total to 27 with four goals against East Surry. - Cory Smith | The News Christian Vernon dribbles into open space in Mount Airy’s 9-1 victory over East Surry. - Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Seth Lowe braves the elements to create a Cardinal counterattack against rival Mount Airy. - -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Mother Nature brought the rain to Tuesday’s soccer match between East Surry and Mount Airy, but it was the Granite Bears that caused the loud booming sounds that emanated from the stadium.

Mount Airy (14-2, 3-1) stayed alive in the race for first place in the Northwest 1A Conference with a commanding 9-1 win over rival East Surry Tuesday.

Both the Cards and Bears had a number of games cancelled or postponed this season thanks to rain. The teams braved the elements to play a full 80 minutes. For Mount Airy coach Will Hurley, he may want to play in similar conditions for the rest of the season if it means his team will play like they did against East.

“We just came out the best we have all season,” Hurley said. “I’ve been harping on that in practice, that we’ve got to come out stronger. We’ve been working on that and hopefully this carries over into Thursday and next Tuesday.”

In spite of the final score, it was East Surry that had the first shot on goal Tuesday night. Anderson Allred sent a through ball up the left sideline to Leo De la Cruz to give Cruz a quality look at the goal. Cruz’s shot was saved by Mount Airy’s Jesus Valadez.

Mount Airy took over following East’s initial run. A long throw from Drew Tilley at 6’ caught the Cardinals off-guard, giving Dante Collins an open look just outside the 18-yard box. The score gave Collins, a junior defensive midfielder, his first goal of the season.

The Bears continued to pressure East’s defense after the first goal. Tilley, Christian Vernon, and Bryan Valadez passed the ball around the midfield and waited for an opportunity to find Kaleb Morrison and Austin Tumbarello up top.

East Surry had sporadic runs that started with the Cardinal defense. Outside backs Cade Williams and Jacob Lowe began counterattacks by finding outside midfielders Cruz and Gonzalo Chavez. The duo played the ball to Brady Jessup and Juan Ramirez up the sidelines, but the Bears defense kept the Cardinals from taking shots.

Mount Airy led the possession battle, but the score remained 1-0 until the 26th minute. Austin Tumbarello’s goal seemed to deflate East, as the Cards gave up three more goals in the last 14 minutes of the first half.

Tumbarello netted his second goal of the night at 31’ on an assist from Brandon Osorno and completed his hat trick at 39’. The other goal was scored by Valadez at 34’ on an assist from Morrison.

Cardinal coach Neil Oliver noticed the momentum shift and tried to keep his team fighting. The big shift in Oliver’s eyes came after the Bears took a 3-0 lead.

“I thought Mount Airy came out and played a great match tonight, don’t want to take anything away from them,” Oliver said. “They out-hustled us on both ends of the field, and we gave up three goals and quit.”

East held Mount Airy scoreless for more than 60 minutes in the teams’ first meeting on September 28. Oliver said there was a major difference in his team’s attitude Tuesday night that led to the score being what it was.

“Team attitude, that’s all it is,” Oliver said. “We played Mount Airy 2-0 last time and played Bishop tough to 1-1 at halftime. It’s the same group of kids. Same team, different attitude.”

One big change in East’s lineup was at the keeper position. Due to illness, the Cardinals started freshman Levi Bowman at goalie.

“I thought as a freshman and for his first time starting against a good team like that he did very well, especially with a wet ball,” Oliver said. “Really can’t find a fault with him tonight, his defense just left him one-on-one too much.”

The Bears scoring their scoring clinic in the second half. Jackson Tumbarello netted at goal at 59’ to increase the lead to 6-0. Austin Tumbarello scored his fourth goal of the night four minutes later.

Mount Airy made it 8-0 when Anthony Buneo scored his first goal of the season at 72’.

East Surry spoiled Jesus Valadez’s shutout when Jacob Lowe sent a 30-yard free kick into the back of the net with just six minutes left on the clock.

Liam Overby scored the Bears’ final goal of the night with just 18 seconds remaining to cap off a 9-1 victory.

East’s loss moves them to 6-6-2 overall and 1-4 in the Northwest 1A Conference. If the Cardinals hope to make a playoff push in the coming weeks, Oliver said something has to change regarding the team’s chemistry.

“We’ve got some really good team players, and we’ve got some good players that aren’t team players. Until we can decide that we’re all going to be team players, we’re going to have these kinds of results,” Oliver said.

The Cardinals wrap up the regular season against Bishop McGuinness on Thursday as part of Senior Night.

After losing to Bishop McGuinness two weeks ago, Mount Airy needed to win out to have a shot at winning the conference championship. The Bears moved one step closer with Tuesday’s victory, but have two more obstacles in their way. Mount Airy will host South Stokes on Thursday and Bishop next Tuesday for Senior Night.

