North, Central play for No. 2 seed, home playoff game today

It was probably inevitable that North Surry wouldn’t be at top form in the opening round of the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference volleyball tournament.

Fortunately, the Lady Hounds were still good enough.

Hosting Walkertown in a quarterfinal match without the services of senior outside hitter Camille Cartwright, North Surry was dominant in the opening set, but then had to come from behind in each of the last two before taking a 25-9, 25-19, 26-24 victory on Tuesday evening.

“It’s tough when you’re playing a team you’ve already beaten twice and have to play them a third time,” said North Surry head coach Shane Slate. “I thought we were really sharp in the first set, but the second and third sets, we were just kind of standing around.”

The Lady Hounds (16-9 overall) advanced to tonight’s semifinals at Surry Central High School, where North will play the host Lady Eagles for not only a spot in the championship match, but also the No. 2 seed for the upcoming state playoffs. The winner will open the postseason at home, while the loser will make the playoffs but have to hit the road.

“Tomorrow’s for the second seed in the state tournament,” said Slate. “It’s a county game and there’s a lot riding on it, so you’d think we’d come ready to play.”

Walkertown actually scored first in all three sets, but North dominated the rest of set one. After the Wolfpack won a long rally to open the match, the Lady Hounds got a side out and Delaney Fulk stepped back to the service line and led North on a 9-0 run that included an ace. The Lady Hounds got senior middle hitter Emma Haynes involved early on, and she had two of her team-high 10 kills in this run. The only real sign of life for Walkertown (8-16) in the rest of the set came when it scored three straight points, including an ace by Mariah White, but that only got them within 18-8. Jessi Shelnutt won the next point and eventually served out the set, which was highlighted by another powerful kill from Haynes, this time on a Walkertown dig that flew over the net for her to smash back.

The first set may have made the Lady Hounds overconfident in a match they were already looking past. The Wolfpack won the first four points of set two before Haynes had a winner. North kept trying to catch up, but Walkertown kept making plays, such as Alley Jagger with an on-two kill and Lillian Marshall with an ace that made it 10-6. Slate called time at this point, and Haynes smashed a kill off a backliner to spark a 4-0 run that tied the set. However, the Wolfpack responded, even after Evann Shelnutt gave the Lady Hounds a 13-12 lead by hitting a ball off Marshall. Walkertown won six of the next nine points and led 18-16 before a couple of unforced errors helped North tie it at 19.

Enter Haynes again. She scored a kill from the outside left off a strong set from Fulk and the Lady Hounds went on top 20-19. This sent Fulk back to the service line, and she immediately delivered an ace. With the score at 21-19, Natalie Eaton spiked a winner down the middle of the floor. Fulk followed with another ace and then served out the set.

That set was more exciting than Slate would have wanted it, but he was in for more Alka-Seltzer moments in set three. The Lady Hounds had two early service errors, and the Wolfpack took an early 8-4 lead. North Surry answered with a 7-1 run that had Walkertown coach Kaytee Ward asking for time, but then the Lady Hounds started committing unforced errors. Three long hits and a return hit out of bounds helped the visitors run off five straight points and lead 14-11.

Jessi Shelnutt had two aces in a mini-run for North that pulled her team back even, and the teams traded points all the way to 19-all. Then it looked like Walkertown had taken command. Jagger smashed an overhit back at the Lady Hounds. White scored a kill from the middle of the floor and then Jagger powered one past Jessi Shelnutt to make it 22-19. However, Slate refused to call time-out, and his team finally got it together. On the next point, Jessi got a measure of revenge by smashing a ball through White’s block. After Walkertown hit it long, Ellie McHone delivered a serve that the Wolfpack couldn’t return. Walkertown still made it to double set point, but Evann Shelnutt saved the first with a dink shot, then tied it at 24 by serving an ace. The set, and match, ended on a 4-0 run capped by Hannah Moxley scoring off a dink of her own.

Evann Shelnutt had seven kills and nine digs. Abby Draughn had five kills, while Fulk had 26 assists and eight digs. Michaela Stone had 12 digs.

Cartwright missed the match with an injury, but said that she would be in uniform for tonight’s showdown with Central.

