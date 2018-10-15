Eagles by KO

Cory Smith | The News Surry Central’s Orlando Ocampo (8) and Forbush’s Peyton Eldridge (12) contend for a 50-50 ball. - Cory Smith | The News Daniel Orozco takes a free kick for Surry Central in the Eagles 2-1 victory Monday. - Cory Smith | The News Central’s Axel Rangel starts an Eagle counterattack in Monday’s match against Forbush. - Cory Smith | The News Golden Eagle Nolan McMillen scored the go-ahead goal for Surry Central on a second-half penalty kick. - -

DOBSON — Fans came to see a soccer game and a wrestling match broke out.

Forbush and Surry Central have been the premier teams in the Western Piedmont 2A Conference ever since the league realigned in 2013. The Golden Eagles won the conference title in 2013 and 2015, with the Falcons finishing second both years. Forbush won the title in 2014, 2016, and 2017, with Central finishing as runner-up each year.

Things are a bit different this season. Central (12-1-2, 8-0) is chasing its first undefeated conference season in more than six years, while the Falcons (8-11, 2-5) are set to finish outside the top-2 for the first time in the same span.

“Forbush soccer and Surry Central soccer, you don’t get much bigger of a rivalry than that,” said Central coach Blake Roth. “This year we were blessed to be able to knock them down twice. We’ll take it and we’ll move on, but we’ve got to understand that we’ve got a target on our back.”

As Roth said, this is the first time in Surry Central’s 19-year history that they’ve beaten Forbush twice in a season. The first was a 3-0 victory for the Eagles on September 19 and then of course Monday’s 2-1 victory.

The match itself was a battle. A gradual build-up of physicality resulted in a combined 28 foul calls, 19 of which occurred in the second half. A combined six yellow cards and one red card were handed out in the match.

The key to victory, according to Roth, was for his team to stay under control and focused on their game plan.

“Both teams got heated, Roth said. “We were able to keep our cool for the most part. Every time we had a break in the action, which we had quite a bit of them, I kept telling them, ‘We’re the ones playing for something.’ We got caught up a few times but were able to pull out the victory.”

Roth continued, “For the most part, I feel like we behaved fairly well out there. When you’re having some success like we’ve had, and I’m not saying we’re great or anything, but we are unbeaten in conference, everybody is going to want a piece of you.”

The Falcons struck first in the match with a goal 10 minutes in. After Central had controlled the pace of the first few minutes, 1-2 passing from Jesus Rosales and Ryan Zachary set Rosales up for the match’s opening goal.

The Eagles had the ball inside Forbush’s 18-yard box numerous times in the first half but it was a shot from outside the 18 that put Central on the board. Just three minutes after Rosales’ goal, Central’s Andres Jaimes caught the Falcons’ defense off-guard with a 25-yard screamer that tied the match at 1-1.

Jaimes’ goal was assisted by the returning Chaco Sanchez. Sanchez missed a month of action with a knee injury and had only played sporadically before Monday. Also making his return was Nolan McMillen, who missed the past four matches with a foot injury.

[Sanchez and McMillen] played way too many minutes, and I didn’t want them to play in a game that physical, but it speaks to their character,” Roth said. “They’re going to get in there and they’re going to do all they can to help the team.”

Sanchez and McMillen joined Axel Rangel in patrolling the Eagles’ midfield. The trio rotated to keep constant pressure on the Falcons’ defense while also marking Forbush’s speedy attackers.

Surry Central held a 7-3 shot advantage in the first half, but the score remained 1-1 until the second. A corner kick by the Eagles at 47’ resulted in a penalty kick for McMillen. In the first PK of the year for Central, McMillen found the back of the net to put the Golden Eagles up 2-1.

Forbush played a 5-2-3 in the second half to counter Surry Central’s possession-centered strategy.

“I felt like we were a little bit sloppy in the second half,” Roth said. “We decided to play into their trap a little bit. They had a good game plan, they always do. Seth (Davis) is a great coach.”

After the match, Roth said he was thankful to come away with a win and with everyone eligible to play the next match. Going undefeated comes one match at a time, and up next for the Eagles is a familiar foe in North Surry.

“North Surry’s going to come in here after us and we’re not going to take that one lightly,” Roth said. “It’s a conference rivalry, it’s a county rivalry, and North Surry is playing for something.”

The Greyhounds (8-5-1, 3-4) are fighting to stay in third place in WPAC competition and will travel to Dobson on Thursday.

Surry Central’s Orlando Ocampo (8) and Forbush’s Peyton Eldridge (12) contend for a 50-50 ball. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_0152.jpg Surry Central’s Orlando Ocampo (8) and Forbush’s Peyton Eldridge (12) contend for a 50-50 ball. Cory Smith | The News Daniel Orozco takes a free kick for Surry Central in the Eagles 2-1 victory Monday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_0153.jpg Daniel Orozco takes a free kick for Surry Central in the Eagles 2-1 victory Monday. Cory Smith | The News Central’s Axel Rangel starts an Eagle counterattack in Monday’s match against Forbush. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_0154.jpg Central’s Axel Rangel starts an Eagle counterattack in Monday’s match against Forbush. Cory Smith | The News Golden Eagle Nolan McMillen scored the go-ahead goal for Surry Central on a second-half penalty kick. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_0139.jpg Golden Eagle Nolan McMillen scored the go-ahead goal for Surry Central on a second-half penalty kick. Cory Smith | The News

Central wins physical matchup with Forbush, 2-1

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith