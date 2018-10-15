Lady Cards ‘play two’ on Senior Night

John Cate | The News East Surry’s Anna-Kate Badgett and senior Jessica Clayton charge up from the back line during Monday’s regular-season finale against Winston-Salem Prep. - John Cate | The News East Surry sophomore Cassidy Hewitt makes a return shot on Monday against Winston-Salem Prep. - John Cate | The News East Surry’s Maddie Payne delivers a serve in her Senior Night match against Winston-Salem Prep on Monday. - John Cate | The News The Lady Cardinals pose for a team photo after wrapping up their third straight Northwest 1A Conference regular-season title on Monday night. - -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry is primed and ready to make another run in the NCHSAA 1A state volleyball playoffs, but the state’s second-ranked team had a little unfinished business to take care of on Monday.

Last week’s visit from Hurricane Michael caused some reshuffling in the schedule, with the result that East had to wrap up its regular season at the start of this week. The Lady Cardinals spent Monday evening dusting off Winston-Salem Prep in two straight-set victories and then having a Senior Night party in the cafeteria for Maddie Payne and Jessica Clayton, the only members of this year’s team who are wrapping up their careers.

Both seniors saw plenty of action, with head coach Caleb Gilley playing his entire roster and shuffling players in and out at different positions. Despite this, the Lady Cardinals had no trouble beating Prep, 25-7, 25-4, 25-6 in the first match of the doubleheader, and 25-9, 25-8, 25-8 in the nightcap.

It was good to get everybody in, and it was good to end the regular season on a high note,” said Gilley. “Now we come back into practice tomorrow and get ready for the tournament.”

East Surry, now 19-4 overall and 10-0 in the Northwest 1A Conference, moves on to the conference tournament. The Lady Cardinals and one other team will have a bye in the opening round, and then semifinals and finals will be played at North Stokes on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

If nothing changes in the final MaxPreps ratings, East Surry will be the No. 1 overall seed in the 1A West and have home-court advantage throughout the postseason. The only team rated ahead of the Lady Cardinals is Louisburg, which plays in the East.

The Lady Cardinals gave the starters a little more playing time in the first match. The second one saw Gilley doing more experimenting.

In the nightcap, which was the regular-season finale for both teams, the highlight for the Phoenix may have come on its very first point, where Prep managed to engage East in a lengthy rally before the home team won it. Any hopes of a competitive match quickly went by the wayside, however. Morgan Smith went back to the service line for the Lady Cardinals and immediately delivered a series of serves that the Phoenix had difficulty in even receiving. Prep head coach Phila Leach called time-out with his team down 7-0, and his team responded, managing to hold its own for the next few minutes against a lineup with several East Surry reserves in the game. One of the Phoenix players even served back-to-back aces at one point, making the score 14-7. However, East got a side-out on the next point and Kylie Bruner had two aces in a long string of points for the Lady Cardinals. They ended the set on an 11-2 run.

Payne was in the lineup for a majority of the second set, after Clayton had played most of the first. She was on serve at 5-4 and delivered an ace as part of a 4-0 run. This set featured rarely-seen alignments from East, such as a front line of Leah Hayes, Payne and Emma Brown at one point, with Kate Parks and Cassidy Hewitt also seeing a lot of time. Gilley usually kept one or two players from the regular rotation in the game, but for the most part, the reserves were allowed to fight it out. The score was 13-8 when the Lady Cardinals got a side-out and freshman newcomer Hannah Johnston, who spent most of the season on the JV team, took a trip to the service line. Johnston delivered 12 straight good serves and the Lady Cardinals won every point the rest of the set, even though Leach asked for time at 18-8.

The third set followed much the same script, except that junior Allie Bruner, in a fight with two other players to lead the state’s 1A players in kills, got extended playing time and picked up a few more. Payne was deployed at middle hitter for much of the set, but the senior only got a few chances to make an impact, because of the Phoenix’ scattershot hitting. She did get a kill, however, when she was able to make a return from what appeared to be a dead spot on the floor and caught Prep by surprise. East won 19 of the final 22 points in a run that started with back-to-back aces by Allie Bruner.

In the first match, Allie Bruner led East with eight kills, followed by Smith with six, and Kylie Bruner and Maggie Holt with five each. The Lady Cardinals had 23 service aces, led by Smith and Allie Bruner with five, and Hayes and Anna-Kate Badgett with four each. Allie Bruner and Badgett each had nine digs. Ally McCraw had 21 assists and Johnston had four.

Hewitt actually led the East attack in the second match, with seven kills. Brown had six and Allie Bruner five. This match featured 25 aces, with Johnston leading everyone at seven. Smith had six and Allie Bruner five. Badgett played just two sets but had a dozen digs. Johnston had 16 assists and McCraw 10.

No. 2 East Surry dismisses WSP, gets ready for postseason

