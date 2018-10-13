East administers Homecoming beatdown

Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Kyler Jessup fights off a defender in Friday’s game against Winston-Salem Prep. - Cory Smith | The News Dillon Mosley jukes out a Phoenix safety in the Cardinals 70-6 win. - Cory Smith | The News Stephen Gosnell had 67 yards receiving and two receiving touchdowns in Friday’s game. - Cory Smith | The News Derek Sutterby went 7-for-7 on PATs in East Surry’s 64-point win. - -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry put on a scoring exhibition against Bishop McGuinness last week in the Cardinals’ conference opener. The Cards picked back up where they left off in another conference showdown Friday night, this time in a 70-6 victory over the Phoenix of Winston-Salem Prep.

East’s 64-point win is the team’s largest margin of victory recorded on MaxPreps, which records dating back to 2004. This barely edges the Cards’ 63-0 victory over North Stokes in Week 10 of the 2017 season.

The Cardinals (6-2, 2-0) scored a record 10 touchdowns in Friday’s game. Stephen Gosnell contributed three TDs rushing, two TDs receiving, and one pick-six for a total of six total touchdowns.

The longest period between touchdowns for East in the first half was 4:16. After penalties and incomplete passes moved the Phoenix inside their own 5-yard line, Prep was forced to punt. A nearly blocked punt gave East excellent field position. Gosnell scored a rushing TD on the Cardinals’ first play at 10:20. Derek Sutterby added his first of seven PAT’s to put the Cardinals up 7-0.

Winston-Salem Prep never could get its offense rolling in the first half. The Phoenix started their second drive with an illegal procedure penalty and it was downhill from there. Quarterback Tresean Stewart was tackled while scrambling, had an incomplete pass, and was sacked by Cardinal Isaac Washington to force a punt.

It didn’t take long for Gosnell to find the end zone once again. The junior QB connected with Dillon Mosley for a 10-yard gain before running 57 yards for his second rushing TD of the night at 7:18.

Another three-and-out by Prep gave East the ball on its own 45-yard line. Gosnell hit Quincy Smith on a screen pass that put the Cards inside the 10. Mitchell Edwards ran seven yards on the second play of the drive to put East up 21-0 with 4:50 left in the quarter.

Prep began its next drive with another penalty. Stewart passed to Elijah Christian on first-and-15, but Christian was tackled for a loss of one. The same happened on second down, with East’s Gunnar Jones recording the tackle.

The Phoenix nearly grabbed their first first-down of the night on a defensive pass interference call, but the penalty only moved Prep 15 yards. A batted pass from East’s Landon Stevens forced fourth down and another punt for the visitors.

The Cardinals started on their own 30 thanks to a blind-side blocking penalty. East had its first third-down of the day but converted on a run from Logan Ray. Ray followed his first run with a breakaway rushing touchdown at 1:35 to cap off a 28-point quarter.

Another sack from Washington forced a three-and-out for Prep, giving East possession on the Phoenix 42. On the first play of the second quarter, Jefferson Boaz found Gosnell for a 42-yard touchdown pass, increasing the lead to 35.

Prep recorded its first first-down of the night on a 22-yard pass from Stewart to Arkba Hurst Jr. It wouldn’t mature into anything, as the Cardinals’ Victor Bacho would recover a fumble caused by teammate Hoyt Bullington. This set up Boaz for his second passing TD of the night, connecting with Gosnell from Prep’s 25.

Gosnell had a pick-6 on the second play of Prep’s next drive to put East ahead 49-0. Edwards scored his second rushing touchdown of the night two minutes later to make it a 56-point game at the midpoint of the second quarter. Seth Lowe entered the game as placekicker for his first of three PAT’s.

The Phoenix managed to complete seven plays on the next drive for their longest of the night. More than four minutes went off the game clock, but the drive ended with a turnover-on-downs.

Gosnell capped off the 63-point first half with a 59-yard rushing TD with 1:56 remaining.

Homecoming festivities concluded and the second half began with a running clock. East sat most of its starters for the 24 minutes of running clock.

Not only did the second half see the Cardinals punt for the first time, but it also saw Prep get onto the scoreboard. A 22-yard TD pass from Stewart to Zack Austin made it 63-6 midway through the third.

East went scoreless in the third quarter but wrapped up a 70-point performance when Benji Gosnell scored a 12-yard rushing TD with 6:41 remaining in the fourth.

The Cardinals finished with a total of 375 yards, consisting of 144 passing and 231 rushing. Boaz finished 4-for-4 with 89 yards passing and two passing TDs, followed by Stephen Gosnell’s 55 yards passing.

Stephen Gosnell led the Cards’ rushing game with 146 yards on the ground and three TDs. Ray finished second with 54 yards rushing and rushing TD, followed by Edwards with 26 yards and two TDs, Elijah Wright with 16 yards, and Benji Gosnell with 12.

Stephen Gosnell also led East Surry’s receiving corps with two touchdown receptions for a total 67 yards. Quincy Smith was next with 28 yards receiving, followed by Mosley with 26, Boaz with 13, and Kyler Jessup with seven.

Isaac Washington, Luke Bullington, Edwards, Wright, and Benji Gosnell all had tackles for a loss in Friday’s game, with Washington having two sacks.

East Surry moves to 2-0 in the Northwest 1A Conference and joins Mount Airy (8-0, 2-0) as the only teams undefeated in conference play. Both the Cardinals and Phoenix resume conference competition next week. East will host North Stokes (1-6, 0-1) next week for senior night and Prep will travel to Mount Airy.

East Surry’s Kyler Jessup fights off a defender in Friday’s game against Winston-Salem Prep. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_2-3.jpg East Surry’s Kyler Jessup fights off a defender in Friday’s game against Winston-Salem Prep. Cory Smith | The News Dillon Mosley jukes out a Phoenix safety in the Cardinals 70-6 win. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_3-3.jpg Dillon Mosley jukes out a Phoenix safety in the Cardinals 70-6 win. Cory Smith | The News Stephen Gosnell had 67 yards receiving and two receiving touchdowns in Friday’s game. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_12.jpg Stephen Gosnell had 67 yards receiving and two receiving touchdowns in Friday’s game. Cory Smith | The News Derek Sutterby went 7-for-7 on PATs in East Surry’s 64-point win. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_81.jpg Derek Sutterby went 7-for-7 on PATs in East Surry’s 64-point win. Cory Smith | The News

Cardinals destroy WS Prep 70-6

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith