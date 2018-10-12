Dasher, Mann and Marion win NW1A

Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Meredith Marion finished third in the singles competition of the Northwest 1A Conference Tournament. - Cory Smith | The News The East Surry duo of Sarah Mann (left) and Abigail Martin (right) won the doubles portion of the NW1A Conference Tournament with a 6-2, 7-5 victory in the championship round. - Cory Smith | The News Lady Cardinal freshman Rosie Craven reached the consolation match before falling to Mount Airy’s Meredith Marion. - Cory Smith | The News Bishop McGuinness’ Katie Dasher defeated North Stokes’ Tessa Sprinkle 6-0, 6-1 to win the NW1A Conference Tournament Singles Championship. - -

The Northwest 1A Conference Tennis Tournament was finally completed Friday morning after Hurricane Michael postponed the championship rounds two days.

Four individuals and four teams reached the semifinals. Bishop McGuinness led the way with one competitor in singles and two teams in doubles, followed by East Surry and North Stokes with a representative in both singles and doubles, and finally one Mount Airy player in singles to round out the field. Neither South Stokes nor Winston-Salem Prep had a player qualify for the semifinals.

No. 4 Katie Dasher of Bishop McGuinness was the first to qualify for the singles championship after upsetting No. 1 Meredith Marion of Mount Airy 6-3, 6-0. On the other side of the singles bracket was No. 2 Tessa Sprinkle of North Stokes taking on No. 6 Rosie Craven of East. Craven, who upset No. 3 Ashtyn Myers in the quarterfinals, fell short 6-1, 6-2 to Sprinkle.

Marion shined through in the third place match-up. Marion, who spent most of the year as the Lady Bears’ No. 1 seed, took the first set 6-1 over the freshman Craven. Craven tied the second set 1-1 before Marion won 5-of-6 games to take third place for Mount Airy.

Dasher held a 12-1 singles record as the Villains’ No. 4 seed coming into the tournament. Continuing her trend from the quarter and semifinal rounds, Dasher swept Sprinkle in one set and won the other 6-1 to give Bishop the singles title.

East Surry’s Abigail Martin and Sarah Mann, also known as Team M&M, were the top seed in the doubles portion of the tournament. The duo reached the championship by defeating Bishop McGuinness’ No. 4 duo of Michelle Petrangeli and Megan Standen 6-3, 6-2. Petrangeli and Standen were undefeated as a team coming into Friday’s match.

Bishop’s other semifinal team was ranked No. 2 and consisted of Claire Rogers and Lydia Cortes. Rogers and Cortes defeated North Stokes’ No. 3 ranked duo of Alyssa Collins and Brianna Lester 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) to reach the finals against M&M.

Petrangeli and Standen won the first set of the third place match 6-1 before falling 0-1 in the second. Collins and Lester held a game advantage until Bishop’s team won four straight to win the second set 6-3.

It was a similar situation in the championship doubles match. Martin and Mann won the first set 6-2 but started the second set down 1-2. Rogers and Cortes maintained the lead until the game score was 3-5. East Surry rallied to win four straight games to win the doubles championship.

Both individual and dual-team state playoffs begin next week.

East Surry and Bishop take conference prizes

