Bad weather forces more postponements

Surry County and the surrounding area were hard-hit by the remnants of Hurricane Michael on Thursday morning and afternoon, with an estimated 3.78 inches of rain pelting Mount Airy during the course of the day, and heavy winds persisting well into the night.

The adverse conditions were recognized early on, and all of the local school systems postponed or cancelled scheduled sports events very early in the day.

The second day of the Northwest 1A Conference women’s tennis tournament, which had already been postponed once, was delayed again and will be resumed on Friday morning at 9 a.m. at Mount Airy High School.

East Surry and North Surry had a scheduled men’s soccer match for Thursday, which was cancelled and will not be made up due to it being a non-conference match and the shortness of time left to complete the season.

While volleyball matches scheduled on Wednesday went on as planned, the conditions on Thursday were regarded as too adverse even for indoor events to be played. East Surry had a double-header with Winston-Salem Prep planned, and these matches had not been rescheduled as of press time. The Lady Cardinals have already clinched the outright NW1A title, and it would not technically be necessary to play, but East stated these matches would be postponed and not cancelled.

Mount Airy also had a volleyball match scheduled at Bishop McGuinness. This one will have to be made up, as the Lady Bears and both Stokes schools are tied for second in the NW1A at 5-4, and the outcomes of the last league match for all three teams are important for playoff qualification and conference tournament seeding. Accordingly, the Lady Bears will play the Villains on Monday evening on 6:15 in Kernersville.

The NW1A Tournament will now be played from Tuesday through Thursday, with the semifinals and finals at North Stokes High School.

Mount Airy Middle School announced at 9 a.m. that all of its scheduled games and matches for Thursday were postponed. No make-up dates had been announced as of press time.

Surry Central’s volleyball match scheduled Thursday match at West Stokes has been postponed, with no makeup date announced yet. Central needs to win this match to secure a second-place tie in the WPAC. The Lady Eagles’ tennis team will be at Walkertown today for the WPAC Tournament, after Thursday action was postponed.

All Friday night football games are slated to proceed as scheduled tonight.

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

