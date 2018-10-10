North wins big on Senior Night

John Cate | The News North Surry senior Emma Hayes goes on the attack Tuesday night against Carver. - John Cate | The News Lady Hound senior middle hitter Natalie Eaton angles her shot to avoid a Carver block during Tuesday’s match. -

North Surry’s volleyball team wrapped up its Western Piedmont Athletic Conference slate on Tuesday evening, celebrating Senior Night for Emma Haynes, Natalie Eaton, Evann Shelnutt and Camille Cartwright with two blowout wins over Carver.

The two wins enabled the Lady Hounds (15-9, 9-3 WPAC) to finish no worse than in a second-place tie with league rival Surry Central this season. Central finishes its regular season tonight and West Stokes, and needs to win in order to stay tied with North for second position.

The Lady Hounds beat Carver 25-0, 25-6, 25-6 in one match and 25-6, 25-8, 25-1 in the other. Since Carver doesn’t have a JV team, everyone in the North program was available to play in the matches.

North Surry finished its regular season on Wednesday night with a loss at Starmount, but stats from that match were not available at press time.

The Lady Hounds missed out on the WPAC title for the first time in a decade, but still have next week’s conference tournament and a possible first-round home playoff match to look forward to. Forbush (17-4, 11-0) won the conference this season. Either North or Central will get the second seed and a home playoff match, likely to be determined by whoever wins a possible semifinal match between the two teams in next week’s conference tournament.

Central keeps pace

WALKERTOWN — The Lady Eagles needed a win over Walkertown on Tuesday to stay in the hunt for that No. 2 spot, and they got it, sweeping the Wolfpack 25-19, 25-17, 25-15 to improve to 8-3 in WPAC play.

Surry Central (11-11 overall) also celebrated the return of senior middle hitter Jenna Simpson, who had been out for a week with an injury. In her first match back on the floor, Simpson played in two of the three sets, made 15 attacks and had four kills. Madison Goins led Central with seven, followed by Jordyn Coe with five. Abigail Johnson had 25 digs and Mia McMillen 13. Goins led the team with a dozen assists.

On Monday night, Central had hosted Mountain Valley Conference co-leader Alleghany and lost 3-1. Simpson was still out for this one, and Alleghany’s strong front line took advantage to claim a 25-13, 25-20, 16-25, 25-20 victory. The Trojans, the state’s seventh-ranked 1A team, improved to 17-3.

The Lady Eagles finish their regular season tonight at West Stokes.

