Villains headline day one of NW1A tennis

The Northwest 1A Conference Tournament has already had its share of star performances and upset victories, and it still has another day to go.

South Stokes, North Stokes, Bishop McGuinness, Winston-Salem Prep, and East Surry congregated to the host school Mount Airy Tuesday afternoon to prove conference domination as well as earn their way into the regional matches in the coming weeks.

East Surry, Mount Airy, North Stokes, and Bishop each had two competitors reach the second round of the singles competition.

East’s Abbie Koons played most of the year as the Cardinals’ No. 6 seed and was placed as the No. 8 seed in the tournament. Koons defeated South Stokes’ Harmony Templeton 6-2, 6-0 to reach the quarterfinals.

Mount Airy’s Meredith Marion was the No. 1 seed of the tournament and was one of four girls to earn a first-round bye. Marion defeated No. 6 Koons 6-3, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals.

Marion’s next opponent will be No. 4 Katie Dasher of Bishop McGuinness. Dasher has a 12-1 record as the Villains’ No. 4 seed. Dasher defeated No. 5 Lauren Collins of North Stokes 6-2, 6-3 after Collins swept Winston-Salem Prep’s Joycelyn Rouse in the first round.

No. 7 Charlotte Dabar of Bishop defeated No. 10 Kareemeh McQueen of Winston-Salem Prep 6-1, 6-0 to reach the second round. Dabar was defeated in the second round by No. 2 Tessa Sprinkle of North Stokes 7-5, 6-3.

East Surry’s Rosie Craven, the No. 6 seed, had the upset of the tournament thus far by defeating No. 3 Ashtyn Myers of Mount Airy. Craven defeated South’s Erin Heavner 6-0, 6-1 in the first round before taking out Myers. Craven will face Sprinkle for a shot at the championship match.

The doubles part of the tournament was straight chalk according to the rankings.

The No. 8 duo of Lady Bears Hailey Martin and Katherine Bray reached the second round by winning a three-setter against South Stokes 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Martin and Bray fell 6-0, 6-1 to East Surry’s top-ranked duo of Abigail Martin and Sarah Mann.

Bishop McGuinness’ No. 4 duo of Michelle Petrangeli and Megan Standen is undefeated on the season and reached the semifinals with a convincing 6-2, 6-2 win over North Stokes’ No. 5 team of Addie Bryant and Gracy Byerly. Petrangeli and Standen put their undefeated streak on the line against No. 1 Martin and Mann tomorrow.

Bishop’s No. 2 team of Claire Rogers and Lydia Cortes advanced to the semis by defeating Mount Airy’s No. 7 team of Olivia Malone and Olivia Perkins 6-2, 6-1.

North Stokes’ No. 3 team of Alyssa Collins and Brianna Lester earned the final semifinal spot by defeating East Surry’s No. 6 duo of Carson Payne and Haley Gilley, 6-4, 6-4.

Of the eight players/duos left, Bishop McGuinness leads the way with three entrants, followed by both North Stokes and East Surry with two and Mount Airy with one.

