SCC volleyball improves to 6-0 in Region X

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s volleyball team improved to 6-0 in Region X action Friday with a four-set home victory over Pitt Community College.

Spearheaded by 42 assists from Raygan Casstevens, the Knights prevailed 25-21, 27-29, 25-21, 25-18. The win also helped SCC improve its overall record to 9-3. A non-conference schedule that included the likes of Walters State and Spartanburg Methodist was very beneficial in the Knights’ hot start in Region X.

“We played some really good non-conference competition. We lost to Walters State, but it went five sets. Spartanburg Methodist is a Division I JUCO school, so we will take those losses when we are playing schools like that who are challenging us and making us play better,” said SCC head coach Jan Marion-Kiser. “We have some girls who are just playing really well right now. As far as the overall team, all of them are contributing and having a big impact on how we are playing.”

Adison Needham had a breakout game at outside hitter with 28 kills on the night. Needham also had 18 digs and four service aces. She is also leading the team for the season in kills with 3.4 a set.

“She just got hot and we just kind of kept feeding her against Pitt,” Marion-Kiser said. “She is about 6-1 and she reaches over a lot of blocks, so we put her to work.”

Lexia Wingler added 12 kills and Lauren Charleville chipped in nine more. Kaylee Freed contributed four kills and Callie Trivette tacked on three.

“Our hitters were kind of taking care of the ball and offensively we were doing all we possibly could. We played really strong, running at tempo,” Marion-Kiser said. “Raygan did a great job of distributing the ball and getting it to the hitters. My girls are beginning to be a lot smarter about what they have open as far as knowing when to play lines and when to play cross and finding that open spot on the floor. We did a really good job offensively Friday I thought.”

Bryce Smith led the defensive charge with 19 digs, while Needham and Tana Frye both had 18 digs. Charleville and Needham chalked up 13 and 11 digs, respectively, giving the Knights five players in double figures. Chloe Ford also had a good night with eight digs for the Knights.

“Defensively I think we picked up a lot of balls that normally we are struggling to get. We communicated a lot better I thought on Friday night,” Marion-Kiser said. “We hustled on balls sometimes we tend to let hit the floor. I am hoping we are halfway through the season and we kind of got to the part where we are over the hump and starting to pick up and play like we were at the beginning of the season.”

For the year, Needham and Charleville are leading the way at the net. Charleville is averaging 2.34 kills per set to go along with Needham’s 3.4 per set. Wingler and Trivette are both averaging 1.2 kills per set at the middle hitter position and both are big on the block, Marion-Kiser said. Right-side hitter Kaylee Freed has also been good for 1.6 kills per set this season, and she is also a threat on the block.

Casstevens is averaging nearly 9 assists per set. Smith is leading Surry with 4.38 digs per set, Frye is adding 3 digs per set and Chloe Ford has been contributing 1.19 digs per set. Mikayla Thorpe and Eilonwy Vogts have also been coming off the bench with Thorpe as a hitter and Vogts on defense.

“Both have contributed and helped us out in games and we are looking to get them in as much as we can,” Marion-Kiser said. “Defensively, I feel like we are probably the strongest team we have been in a while.”

Surry is scheduled to return to the court on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at USC-Lancaster before returning home to host USC-Salkehatchie at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 5. The Knights will hit the road again Saturday, Oct. 6 to take on Patrick Henry Community College at noon.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith